Hawkeyes rally, stun Indiana in Bloomington

A trip to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall has rarely meant good things for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team over the last decade. Despite the home side Hoosiers entering Sunday winless in conference play, Jan Jensen expected a fight. Her Hawkeyes got all they could handle and then some. They fell behind by as many as 16 points but rallied in the second half for a 56-53 win to move to 5-0 in Big Ten play for just the second time since 1996.

After a gritty, messy win over Northwestern in Evanston on Monday, the Hawkeyes played less perfect basketball again but found a way to earn a road win. One thing you can’t question about this team? Their resiliency.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” said Jan Jensen after the win. “Their resiliency and their grit. I thought it was really a blue-collar mentality in the second half. It’s just hard to win and it’s hard to win on the road. We didn’t do what we needed to do at the start of the game, but to be able to come back when you’re down and have that type of resiliency, I’m really proud of that.”

Although the standings show them in a tie for last place in the conference, the Hoosiers are better than their record indicates. The Iowa coaches, players and most fans knew that. While the Hawkeyes struggled out of the gate on the offensive end, Indiana looked like a team determined to end their winless streak on their home floor.

“I was not surprised with how Indiana started,” said Jensen. “I was really rooting for them to beat Nebraska, just to get that (zero wins) off their chest, but I was surprised with how we came out. We let our offense dictate our defense, and that’s typically not us because our defense has usually been pretty solid, but we were passive.”

Playing in an arena that has given them nightmares, the Hawkeyes needed a good start to keep Indiana down and keep the crowd out of it. They did the opposite. Nothing would fall for Iowa, connecting on just 1-of-13 field goal attempts to start the game, which allowed the Hoosiers to race out to an 18-4 advantage. Trailing 20-8 after ten minutes, it is believed that it’s the fewest points scored by Iowa in a first quarter in over a decade.

The Hawkeyes opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run fueled by six points from Ava Heiden, but that momentum was quickly thwarted. Shay Ciezki, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was tremendous in the first half. Her three-pointer stopped the bleeding and sparked 13-2 Indiana run to the half, but it was Ciezki that poured in 11 of them for 19 first half points. The Hawkeyes early second quarter run was suddenly nonexistent on the scoreboard, with the Hoosiers leading 35-19 at the break.

“Halftime was pretty intense,” said Jensen. “A little bit more fire and brimstone, if you will. I just really challenged them. This isn’t really who we are, right?”

What proved to be more important than the halftime speech was the halftime adjustment made by the coaching staff. They opted to change up their defense on Shay Ciezki hoping to get the ball out of her hands and force her teammates to do the scoring.

“We decided to fire her; trap every screen she was involved in just to get it out of her hands and keep her on her heels. Our staff talked about it and credit to a really good pow wow about that. I think that was the difference. We got her thinking too much, and then they all got cold, and our offense came alive.”

That adjustment threw Ciezki through a loop, and the Hawkeye defense tied the knot holding her to just two points on 1-of-11 shooting in the second half. With the Hoosiers top scorer silenced, the comeback went from a hope to a reality very quickly.

After a bucket by Nevaeh Caffey put Indiana up 37-21, the Hoosiers’ offense went dark. They went scoreless for 11 straight possessions, allowing Iowa to claw back into the game.

Whittling away at the deficit, the Hawkeyes started winning almost every 50/50 ball. On a possession that looked destined for a turnover, Ava Heiden dove on the floor and flipped it to Hannah Stuelke, who found Taylor McCabe for her second three of the quarter to cut the Indiana lead to 37-33. Moments later, Kylie Feuerbach dialed up a three-pointer to pull Iowa within a point.

A couple possessions later, Stuelke scored at the rim to put the Hawkeyes on top. A 17-0 run over the span of 6:19 turned what looked like a disappointing blowout into a possible road win.

“They never totally check out and hang their heads. If we can just get them revved up and get them engaged again, they will battle,” said Jensen. “As long as we got it within striking distance, I felt good. I thought, by the end of the third quarter, we’ve got to make it a game and when we took the lead, I thought, okay, we’re back as far as, it’s going to be a game.”

Even when the Hoosiers tried to snatch the momentum back, Iowa didn’t flinch. With just 2:53 to play, Lenee Beaumont converted a basket, plus the foul and hit the free throw to put Indiana ahead 50-48 in crunch time. Chit-Chat Wright quickly answered with a clutch three-pointer, followed by a Stuelke bucket on the next possession to make it a three-point lead with a minute to play. That short 5-0 response won them the game and the only bucket by Indiana after Beaumont gave them the lead was a harmless three at the buzzer by Navaeh Caffey.

“No one got rattled when they took the lead again,” said Jensen. “Beaumont got that three-point play and then they went up two. We came right back down, and Chit-Chat hit that big three. They have a little moxie, and that’s the part that you see, but we’ve got to get that consistent.”

In the second half, Iowa outscored the Hoosiers 37-18, holding them to 8-of-30 (26.7%) shooting and forced seven turnovers. It’s no surprise that Indiana’s 4 third quarter points were their fewest in a quarter this season.

“These are hard wins, gritty wins and that’s a separator,” said Ava Heiden. “Good teams might struggle a little bit, but great teams really push through it, and they get those road wins. They still get it when it’s hard. They get it when it’s not beautiful looking and that’s what we did tonight.”

On the night, the Hawkeyes numbers were far from sparkling. They shot 35.6% (21-of-59) from the floor, 25.0% (4-of-16) from three-point range and 62.5% (10-of-16) from the free throw line, but only turned it over ten times. Hannah Stuelke logged a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Ava Heiden added 13 points and nine boards. Chit-Chat Wright finished with 13 points and Taylor McCabe added six points and six rebounds.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes return to Iowa City to face the Oregon Ducks on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:00pm CT on FS1.