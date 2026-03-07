Hawkeyes silence the Illini, advance in Indy

It’s not very often you can say that a team ‘rolled’ to a 6-point win, but the Iowa Women’s Basketball team was in complete control from the opening tip in this one. They built their lead as large as 23 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Illinois 64-58 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. They are now 15-2 at the Big Ten Tournament over the last six seasons, with a chance to improve that record tomorrow. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 25-5 overall and 16-3 against Big Ten opponents.

“I was really pleased with how we came out of the chutes,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “We really knew the scout, and I think our defense set the tone.”

It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to put themselves in front with a lead that never changed hands. They set the tone on the defensive end, recording a ‘kill’ (three consecutive stops) to begin the game, which allowed them to jump out to an early 7-0 lead, including a three-pointer from Chit-Chat Wright.

A notable development early in the game, star freshman forward Cearah Parchment picked up two early fouls, which put her on the bench. She was never able to get into any sort of rhythm and finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Iowa got the basket early and often, with Ava Heiden putting up six first quarter points, while Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor Stremlow each got the rim for buckets. A 12-2 run extended the lead to 19-7 and forced Shauna Green into a timeout late in the opening quarter.

The Hawkeyes shared the wealth all game, but particularly in the first half. No players were in double figures scoring going into the locker room, but five different players made multiple field goals and had at least six points. On the other end, Iowa held the Illini to just 23 points, their lowest in any half this season, including 2-of-10 shooting from long distance. That allowed the Hawkeyes to take a 37-23 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Illinois had a stretch where they went 5:04 without a made field goal and then went 4:00 without a point to finish out the third frame. Although some of that likely had to do with tired legs, playing their third game in three days, the Hawkeyes defense was strong. They held the Illini to empty trips on 13 of 18 possessions, holding them to a single-digit scoring quarter (8 pts) for the first time all season. Runs of 7-1 and 7-0, including a Chit-Chat Wright in the final minute pushed the lead to 53-31 with just ten minutes to play.

“I think our scout was better, but I do think our staff did a good job going back and watching the film for what we could correct and tweak a little bit. We were able to tone down their inside kids a little better,” said Jensen.

With hopes of playing three games in three days and lifting a trophy at the end, Jan Jensen opted to pull all of her starters with just under four minutes to play. With the Illinois starters going up against the Hawkeyes bench, the Illini closed the game on a 17-2 run, pulling with 64-58 with 11 seconds to play. However, the lead was never in any sort of doubt.

On the night, the Hawkeyes shot 26-of-55 (47.3%) from the floor, 4-of-14 (28.6%) from three-point range and 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the free throw line. They held the Illini to a season-low 58 points on 21-of-63 (33.3%) shooting from the floor.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, led by Ava Heiden with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting in just 18 minutes. She has now scored 132 points on 60-of-80 (75.0%) shooting over her last six games. Hannah Stuelke came into the day questionable with an elbow injury, but played through it, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds. They also got productive play at guard, with Taylor Stremlow and Chit-Chat Wright combining for 21 points, nine rebounds and ten assists, while Kylie Feuerbach tacked on ten points.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes will face either Michigan or Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:30pm CT on the Big Ten Network.