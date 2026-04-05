Hawkeyes stave off a late Gophers rally, take the series

It got tense late, but there’s a reason why Minnesota fans like to chant about their hatred of Iowa. Because they don’t win very much. After dropping the series opener on Friday, the Hawkeyes responded with back-to-back wins, including a 5-4 win over the Gophers on Sunday to take the series. With the win, Iowa moves to 18-12 on the season and 5-7 in Big Ten play.

You only have to go back to that series opener for an entirely different feeling. Rick Heller and his staff were disappointed. Having lost six of their last seven in conference action, Heller just wanted someone on the pitching staff to step up and give the team a chance to win. Maddux Frese and Kyle Alivo answered the call in Saturday’s win. On Sunday, it was Logan Runde.

Runde had struggled as of late. In his prior two weekends starts, he had given up six earned runs on seven hits over 2.0 innings, including facing just four batters against UCLA. After a solid 2.0 midweek outing against Bradley, Logan was back to his normal self against the Gophers.

“I was feeling fine the whole time, but getting back-to-back zeros, easy zeros (against Bradley) was always going to help my confidence moving forward,” said Runde. “I didn’t have many strikeouts today, but my defense really worked behind me and they’re unbelievable. Letting them work, I feel that’s a good recipe for success.”

Runde was tremendous. Turning in arguably the best start of any Hawkeye this season, he allowed just one run on four hits over 7.0 innings, including five strikeouts and just one walk. After allowing a couple of two-out baserunners in the first inning, Logan retired 18 of the last 21 he faced, with the lone blemish being a solo home run from Easton Richter in the sixth inning. He threw 55 of his 80 (68.8%) pitches for strikes.

“He was just fantastic today. Total confidence,” said head coach Rick Heller. “Located extremely well with all of his pitches, changed speed in the right counts and really shut free bases down and that’s exactly what we needed on a Sunday when we didn’t have a very deep bullpen.”

At the plate, the first inning was the most fruitful for the Hawkeyes. In the top of the inning, the Gophers got a free double on a pop fly that got lost in the sun and hit the turf. Runde worked around it to put a zero on the board. In the bottom of the inning, the same happened to the Minnesota defense, with Gable Mitchell reaching to begin the frame. Caleb Wulf made it hurt immediately, delivering an RBI single. Later in the inning, after a two-out free base, Kooper Schulte tacked on another on with an RBI single of his own.

“Two runs early, caught a break with the ball in the sun,” said Heller. “We had a windblown ball that we survived and got out of it. Runde picked us up and got out. We were able to take advantage and turned it into two runs in the first, which I thought was big, especially for Logan to have a little cushion going back out there.”

The Hawkeye offense put up five runs on six hits, but it could have been a lot more. They tacked on runs throughout, with a Caleb Wulf sac fly (3rd) and RBI singles from Joey Nerat (7th) and Gable Mitchell (8th), however, missed opportunities were plentiful. The leadoff runner reached base in five of eight innings, but they were just 4-of-19 (.211) with runners on base and 1-of-9 (.111) with two outs. At one point, Gophers reliever Tyler Hemmesch recorded seven consecutive strikeouts to keep the Iowa offense from putting the game out of reach.

“We had leadoff guys on, runners in scoring position and we just weren’t very good today at executing. As a coach, it really frustrates you when the things you really work hard on don’t go well,” said Heller. “We punched out a lot more than what we usually do and I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that struck out seven times in a row. We did that today.”

“You felt really good about getting those late runs. We pressured them, stole a base, did the double steal. We were just trying to scrap runs and trying to find ways to lengthen the lead and give us some insurance.”

Heading into the top of the ninth, with a 5-1 lead and Joe Husak on the mound, it seemed pretty straightforward how Iowa was going to finish off the win. It was not straightforward.

Consecutive one out singles from the Gophers brought power-hitter Charlie Sutherland to the plate with a chance to cut into the deficit. He took the 2-2 offering from Husak and deposited over the right field wall for a three-run home run to pull Minnesota within a run. Michael Lippe walked in the next at-bat to put the tying run on base. Rick Heller made the tough decision to dig deeper into the bullpen, bringing Beau Leisure into the game.

Leisure stepped up. He struck out pinch-hitter Brayden Hellum on four pitches for the second out of the inning. Sensing they needed a runner in scoring position, Minnesota tried to steal a base, but Carter Geffre fired a laser to second base, nabbing Lippe on the steal attempt to end the game. It was just a five-pitch outing for Leisure, but it’s what the staff needs going forward.

“It was a tough decision, putting somebody in a situation that hasn’t been their role and that’s what we talked about before the game,” said Heller. “If it came to something like that and Husak had to come out, it was going to have to be one of the guys that hadn’t really been in that situation. Beau gets the strikeout, looked confident and his mound presence was good.”

“There’s going to be blips with as many young guys as we have, but when something doesn’t go well, the next guy has to have the mindset to bail the other guy out, I’ve got your back, as opposed to, oh no… How Friday went and how our guys responded, that was impressive.”

Up Next: The Hawkeyes midweek against Milwaukee has been postponed, but Rick Heller is hoping to get a home midweek scheduled for Wednesday. If not, they’ll be back in action on Friday against #12 USC in Los Angeles. First pitch is set for 9:00pm CT on BTN+.