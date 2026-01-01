Hawkeyes surge late, take down the Huskers at Carver

When winning time arrives in the fourth quarter of a close game, the good teams step up and make winning plays. Down the stretch, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team made winning plays. Meanwhile, Nebraska crumbled under the pressure of the hostile Carver-Hawkeye Arena environment. A 14-1 run late in the fourth quarter pushed the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes (12-2, 3-0) to an 86-76 win over the 20th-ranked Huskers (12-2, 1-2).

With the bulk of their conference games still left to play, it was a major growth step for the Hawkeyes. Chips on the table, game going down-to-the wire and Jan Jensen’s squad went and got it.

“You want to not (lose and) let up your home court advantage, but I thought it was going to take every bit of what we had and then some (to get a win),” said Jensen. “I think we grew up a little bit today…It was important, not just to win this game, but that resolve we showed, I’d like to think that’s going to help propel us forward.”

Locked up in a 70-70 game with 5:44 to play, it was anyone’s game. The team that was going to get the win was going to be the one that made the necessary plays.

“It’s a dog fight. Who gets the most steals? The most rebounds? That’s who is going to win,” said Chit-Chat Wright.

From that point on, the Hawkeyes were the aggressor. Over a span of 4:54, the Nebraska offense was held without a point. They were 0-of-4 from the floor and turned it over two times. Meanwhile, Iowa made some big plays. Taylor McCabe was first, knocking down a big-time three-pointer to make it 74-70. After a Huskers turnover, Taylor Stremlow came down and put up a questionable three-point attempt, but stole the outlet pass by Logan Nissley and laid it in, extending the lead to 76-70. That was the start of a 14-1 run that turned a back-and-forth slugfest into formality in the final minute.

“That’s what I really enjoy about this team,” said Jensen. “They’re pretty selfless…Maybe not the greatest shot by Stremlow, but she hustles, she creates something. It was neat to see them have big plays at big times.”

For 34 minutes, the Hawkeyes and Huskers were basically inseparable on the scoreboard. Nebraska scored on their first five possessions of the game. jumping out to a 12-2 advantage and at one point led 17-9, but Iowa ended the opening quarter on a 9-4 run to draw within 21-18. From then on, the two sides were locked together with neither side pulling ahead by more than two possessions.

Britt Prince was fantastic for the Huskers in the first half, putting up 17 points and helping lead the way to a 45-44 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes made some halftime adjustments on the defensive end, but also played with more intensity in the second half. Prince was held to just 2-of-7 shooting in the second half, while Nebraska had just 31 second half points.

“We changed a couple of things, but turning our intensity up was definitely a focus,” said Hannah Stuelke.

“I wanted to ice the rail ball screens, and we worked on it, I kind of liked it for a couple days and then it was quickly apparent I didn’t like it so much when the game started,” said Jensen. “(Without Kylie) we just didn’t have enough assertion (on defense), so I changed it. I challenged Chit-Chat, we were going under (screens) on Prince, and you might as well chalk it up to two points. I just said we’ve got to make it harder on her and I thought they really responded.”

On the offensive end of the floor, the Hawkeyes got contributions from a number of players. Hannah Stuelke and Ava Heiden took advantage of porous interior defense by Nebraska, combining for 39 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, including shooting 15-of-21 from the floor. Stuelke was also perfect at the line, going 7-for-7, tying a career-high for most attempted free throws without a miss.

“Hannah Stuelke has started to really show that she is one of the best players in the Big Ten and she’s certainly showing she’s the most impactful player on our team,” said Jensen. “She’s passionate, she cares and sometimes that senior pressure can get to you a little bit. I thought today, she said, “I’m going to you the way”‘

Chit-Chat Wright, a couple games removed from leaving the Lindenwood game early for precautionary reasons, was tremendous again putting up a season-high 24 points, including going 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

“Injury is a part of every coach’s life and team’s life, but I think today we saw what she is able to provide when we’re asking her to play that many minutes,” said Jensen. “She’s fun, she’s explosive, she’s dynamic and she really brings a lot. There’s a lot more opportunity for growth too.”

For the game, the Hawkeyes were 28-of-57 (49.1%) from the floor, 7-of-20 (35.0%) from three-point range and 23-of-28 (82.1%) from the free throw line. Although they did get outrebounded by the Huskers 31-30, Iowa won the turnover battle and outscored Nebraska 37-27 in points off turnovers/second chance points.

UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes will go on the road, traveling to Evanston on Monday for a matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm CT on the Big Ten Network.