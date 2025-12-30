Hawkeyes take care of business, defeat UMass Lowell

According to Ben McCollum, the Hawkeyes needed a game to “get the Christmas out of them” before Big Ten play resumes on Saturday. He compared their comfortable 90-62 win over UMass Lowell to a popular TV show called “Say Yes to the Dress”. Although McCollum thought the show was called “Your Best Yes” and no one knew what he was talking about, he got his point across. It was a much-needed tune up before the competition ratchets up again.

“I thought we were pretty good to start (the game), ” said McCollum. “We probably weren’t our best after that, which is kind of a Christmas thing. It’s like the show, the dress show, your best yes or something like that? It wasn’t our best yes for a little while there, but that’s why you play that game. To try to improve and get the Christmas out of you.”

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 12-4 lead thanks in large part to Cam Manyawu who had no trouble taking feeds from his teammates and finishing at the basket. He was 4-for-4 from the floor over the first four minutes, and it was just a sign of things come for Iowa in terms of made baskets in and around the hoop. Facing a River Hawks defense that tries to take away perimeter shooting, the Hawkeyes hammered away on the interior. They converted on 11 of their first 14 shot attempts and built a commanding 28-8 lead.

“That’s how they defend. They stay home on shooters, so we couldn’t get a lot of threes. They let you have layups and so you’ve got to beat them with two’s,” said McCollum. “We did a good job of that to start and then we kind of got carried, spacing wasn’t great and just didn’t have great rhythm, but then we dialed it back in.”

“I think Came did a great job,” said Alvaro Folgueiras. “He’s done a good job, the last few games, of being patient in the paint and finishing with authority. When we move the ball and we attack the paint, good things happen.”

UMass Lowell eventually found their footing on the offensive end of the floor and had some success late in the half. They made seven of their last nine shots in the half, but a big 7-0 sequence that included a Bennett Stirtz three-pointer and dunks from Cam Manyawu and Alvaro Folgueiras kept the River Hawks from making a sizable dent in the Hawkeyes lead.

Needing eight assists for 500 in his career, Stirtz had a game-high five assists in the first half. He’d tack on three more in the second half to reach 500 on the dot but was not aware of his milestone.

“I don’t know. Did I?”, Stirtz said when asked about the accomplishment. “No, we’ll look at stuff like that after the season.”

Out of the locker room at halftime, it was UMass Lowell with a quick start, a dunk and a layup that cut the Hawkeyes lead to 47-34. The crowd got into it for a moment to urge on Ben McCollum’s squad and they answered with an extended 32-12 run over the next 12:34 to turn it from a comfortable lead to a blowout. The win was never in any sort of doubt, but finishing on a strong note was important with bigger games ahead on the schedule.

“You still have to maintain your habits, and we were talking about that in media timeouts today,” said Bennett Stirtz. “You can’t practice or play with bad habits because then in the big-time games they’ll show up. Just trying to play consistent each and every game no matter the opponent (is the focus).”

Their ability to take care of business and do so emphatically is part of the reason why Iowa is 11th in the latest NET rankings. There’s a difference between skating by a Q4 opponent with a 15-point win and burying a team by 25+ points. The Hawkeyes are 9-0 against Q3/4 opponents, including six wins by 25+ points.

“Iowa State for years, they did a great job of scheduling. They’d play some quad one’s and then they’d play quite a few quad four’s and beat them handily,” said McCollum. “It’s not cheating the system, and I don’t think Iowa State did because you still have to beat those teams by a lot and that’s not easy to do. These teams aren’t just laying over. They’re good teams. Even some quad four’s, they’re good, well-coached teams that pose some threats.”

On the night, the Hawkeyes were 32-of-55 (58.2%) from the floor, 4-of-14 (28.6%) from three-point range and 22-of-24 (91.7%) from the free throw line. Bennett Stirtz led the way with 22 points and eight assists, while Cam Manyawu flirted with a double-double, adding 14 points and nine boards. Alvaro Folgueiras (14 pts) and Tavion Banks (12 pts) also scored in double figures.

UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes return to action on Saturday when the UCLA Bruins (10-3) come to town for a matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm CT on Peacock.