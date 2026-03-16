Hawkeyes talk selection show, NCAA Tournament

For the fifth time in seven seasons, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team has earned a top two seed at the NCAA Tournament. An impressive run that stretches both before and after the Caitlin Clark era, the Hawkeyes have truly been one of the top programs in the country. On Sunday night, they learned that they’ll go off as a 2 seed in the Sacramento 2 Region, facing off against NEC champ Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A second round matchup against Georgia, Virginia or Arizona State awaits. if they get past the Knights.

After the selection show concluded, the media had a chance to catch up with a number of different players. HawkeyeReport spoke with Ava Heiden, Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow and Hannah Stuelke to get their thoughts on hosting at Carver, the anticipation that comes with Selection Sunday and the importance of a deep run at the Big Ten Tournament to get an NCAA Tournament feel for a young squad.