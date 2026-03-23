Hawkeyes upset by Virginia, fall victim to the March Madness

March Madness.

Everyone loves it when the NCAA Tournament has upsets. As soon as a game starts trending in the direction of a possible underdog story, impartial fans jump on board, rooting for the shocking result. The upsets are what makes the month of March so exciting, so thrilling and it’s why we all watch.

However, someone has to come out on the wrong end of those upsets. This time around, Iowa was the team that fell victim to the madness, falling to 10th-seeded Virginia 83-75 in a double overtime thriller. The Cavaliers become the first team to advance to the Sweet Sixteen after playing the First Four.

Thank you for the support all season long.



Go Hawks, always. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XMWfm1Oxdy — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 23, 2026

“This type of ending, definitely disappointing, but when I briefly looked at the box score, I don’t believe we deserved to win it,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “Virginia, hats off. They came in here and you win sometimes when you’re that underdog — in March, most people cheer for the underdog. They played really, really well.”

It looked like the Hawkeyes were going to escape. Although they trailed 10th-seeded Virginia at halftime, Jan Jensen’s squad came out on fire in the second half. They outscored the Cavaliers 25-11 in the third quarter, including 12 points from Ava Heiden and six points from Hannah Stuelke. Early in the fourth, back-to-back buckets from Heiden put Iowa ahead 52-43 with eight minutes to play. Was this the surge that would send the Hawkeyes to Sacramento for the Sweet Sixteen?

If it wasn’t for Paris Clark, maybe it would have been. The Cavs senior guard was 0-of-7 from behind the arc in her first two games in Iowa City but knocked down consecutive triples and midrange jumper to pull UVA within 52-51 with under seven minutes to play. Her personal 8-0 run kept Virginia alive.

After a Hannah Stuelke bucket put Iowa ahead 57-51 with four minutes to play, the Hawkeyes didn’t score again. They were 0-of-5 on their final four possessions, while Romi Levy and Kymora Johnson each hit clutch threes to send the game to overtime.

“I credit them. They played a great game,” said Taylor Stremlow. “Made some tough shots when they needed to.”

The first overtime was mucked up by a couple of flagrant fouls that gave the other team free throws in critical moments. Leading 59-57 early, Hannah Stuelke was fouled going up for a shot but was tagged with a flagrant after a lengthy review. Stuelke proceeded to go 0-for-2 at the line, while Kymora Johnson made her two free throws, sparking a short 6-0 run to put UVA ahead 63-59.

With pressure quickly rising and time getting short, the Hawkeyes answered with back-to-back buckets and then caught a break of their own. Sa’Myah Smith was hit with a flagrant foul, catching Hannah Stuelke with a forearm to neck area with just 18 seconds to play. Unfortunately, Chit-Chat Wright, who came in shooting free throws at 85.9%, went just 2-of-4, leaving the door open for UVA. Kymora Johnson, like she’s done all tournament, came up with a clutch bucket to tie it.

“When you look at categories that need to happen, the free throws, that hurts because those things are a little bit more controllable,” said Jensen.

On the final possession of the first overtime, Chit-Chat probed into the lane and found Taylor Stremlow for an open three-pointer. Her shot at a heroic game-winner rimmed in and then out. Ava Heiden pulled down the offensive board but looked to kick it back out rather than going up with it and the buzzer sounded with the score still tied. This time it was 65-65. Another overtime.

“I thought there was a little bit more time,” said Heiden. “I could have been a little bit more aware of the clock and that’s something I’ll grow into. We’re not put in many late game situations where I’m the one with it. I’ve just got to be more aware of that. I’ll learn for next time.”

The Hawkeyes had their chances to win it. A nine-point lead with eight minutes to play, as well as shots at the end of regulation and the first overtime to win it. The lack of shot making caught up with them in the end. One team was playing tight, with the pressure and expectation to advance from their home floor weighing on them. The other team was playing free.

“A little bit of that playing not to lose (mindset) at times,” said Heiden. “We’ve had a few moments like that throughout the season. A few games that we haven’t played our best and it’s because of that. We saw that show itself today.”

Iowa went scoreless on four of their first five possessions in the second overtime, despite getting second chance opportunities on three of them. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, who made tough shots all game long, went on a 9-0 run to open up a 76-67 advantage. That was the difference. The Hawkeyes tried to play the foul game for the final 90 seconds, but a miracle comeback wasn’t in the cards.

“They were able to hit their shots. We didn’t,” said Kylie Feuerbach. “There were a couple free throws too, I missed one and those add up. They just hit some clutch shots at the end, and they were able to expand that lead (in 2OT) and we weren’t able to.”

The most frustrating part of the loss was the lack of shot making. Iowa outrebounded UVA 50-42, generating 20 second chance opportunities, but managed just nine second chance points. Despite attempting 21 more shots, the Hawkeyes lost. They finished the game 5-of-29 (17.2%) from three-point range and they were 6-of-42 (14.3%) over the two games in the tournament. Many of them against Virginia were open looks. Amongst the many disappointing things, that might be the toughest pill to swallow.

“We have to make our shots. That’s basketball. That’s what we’re here for and that’s why we practice so much. It just really sucks that they weren’t falling today,” said Stremlow. “As a shooter, you put in a lot of work. You’ve got to stay confident in your shot and keep taking them. That’s what we did. Just didn’t fall. It’s really frustrating.”

With the loss, the Hawkeyes close the season with a 27-7 overall record and come up short of the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season. An upset loss on their home floor will put a damper on what was an otherwise successful season that well exceeded expectations.

“We had a really tremendous year that ended really with a disappointing moment. I will also have to recall all the good things that happened during this year because when an ending happens like this, it’s always hard to remember,” said Jensen. “I was often asked about a month ago if this team had exceeded expectations, and I hadn’t thought about it. But then when I really delved into it a little bit, I do believe they did.”