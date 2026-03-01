Hawkeyes win their 32nd straight over Wisconsin

Every time Iowa and Wisconsin meet, the same question comes up: when will the streak end? As expected, the answer is not this time around. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team used a big second half to pull away from Wisconsin for an 81-52 victory, marking their 32nd straight win in the series. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 24-5 on the season and finish with a 15-3 record in Big Ten play.

“It was really wonderful to see out players take what we said at halftime and immediately put it into play (in the second half),” said assistant coach Randi Henderson on the postgame radio broadcast. “Defensively we made some adjustments with matchups and with how we were guarding some actions…It was a tremendous second half for us.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with neither side building a lead larger than five points. Ava Heiden had a good opening half, putting up 12 points and eight rebounds, but for the Badgers, it was Destiny Howell who kept her team within close proximity. She had 17 first half points and a pair of threes, but Iowa went into the break with a 33-29 advantage.

It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to put the pedal down and speed away from the Badgers in the second half. Kylie Feuerbach and Chit-Chat Wright knocked down three-pointers to expand the lead to 39-29, forcing a Wisconsin timeout just 1:02 into the third quarter. The run continued out of the timeout with a bucket from Ava Heiden and then another three from Chit-Chat to make an 11-0 start to the second half.

Wright knocked down three triples in the third, while Stremlow handed out three assists, and Iowa blitzed Wisconsin 26–9 to stretch it to a 21-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

A pair of three-pointers from Kyrah Daniels pulled Wisconsin to within 61-44 early in the fourth quarter, but the Hawkeyes lead was never in any sort of danger. An extended 18-4 run lasted until a Badgers bucket in the final minute of the game.

Iowa outscored Wisconsin 48-23 in the second half and held the Badgers leading-scorer, Destiny Howell to just six points after halftime. On the night, the Hawkeyes were 35-of-66 (53.0%) from the floor, 9-of-20 (45.0%) from three-point range and 2-of-4 (50.0%) from the free throw line. Iowa limited themselves to just seven turnovers and controlled the glass, with a 42-34 rebound advantage over the Badgers.

Ava Heiden led the way with 16 points and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes of action, giving her 116 points and 52 rebounds over her last five games as she continues her late season explosion. Heiden is 54-of-73 (74.0%) from two-point range during that stretch. Layla Hays enjoyed a nice game off the bench, finishing with ten points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes.

The two area locals, Taylor Stremlow (Verona) and Teagan Mallegni (McFarland), delivered strong homecoming performances in front of friends and family. Stremlow nearly posted a double-double with 12 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, while Mallegni added 10 points for her first double-figure game of the season.

Another bright spot, Chit-Chat Wright finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including four made threes. It was a much-needed confidence booster after shooting just 3-of-20 from the floor over her previous three games.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes will begin postseason play, starting with the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. They earned the double bye to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday night against Michigan State, Illinois or Wisconsin. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm CT on the Big Ten Network.