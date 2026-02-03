Hawks Abroad: Iowa sending a half-dozen stars to Zagreb Open

As you all know by now, the scope of our Iowa wrestling coverage here extends far beyond the college season.

Because Hawkeyes past, present and future are busy all year-round striving to achieve their highest goals on the mat.

In this instance, I’ve dropped in because the first major event of the 2026 international calendar is on tap.

There, at the Zagreb Open in Croatia, a half-dozen Hawkeyes (three men, three women) will be action against a strong global field – from which every wrestler will be looking to kick off the 2026 campaign with a strong start.

Spencer Lee (57kg) – Men’s Freestyle

Austin DeSanto (61kg) – Men’s Freestyle

Stephen Buchanan (97kg) – Men’s Freestyle

Everest Leydecker (53kg) – Women’s Freestyle

Macey Kilty (62kg) – Women’s Freestyle

Kennedy Blades (68kg) – Women’s Freestyle

The group features a trio of World/Olympic medalists (Blades, Kilty, Lee), a US Open finalist (DeSanto), a promising freestyle newcomer (Buchanan) and a superstar high schooler (Leydecker) who’s already proven she can compete with some of the world’s best – regardless of age – long before she steps on campus in Iowa City this fall.

The Zagreb Open is not only a strong tournament but has increased value as a Ranking Series event.

One of four such events on the 2026 calendar – it, along with a few other competitions, help to establish an athlete’s seed at big international tournaments. The last of those being the 2026 World Championships in Bahrain this October.

So yeah, you can see why it felt prudent for me to write a lead-in to the event.

(Or perhaps I’m just bored.)

Either way, here’s what you need to know ahead of this week’s festivities in Croatia.

How to watch

**all times Central Standard**

February 4-7 – @ Zagreb Open

Zagreb, Croatia (Arena Zagreb)

Time(s): 3:30 a.m. start each day, finals begin at 11:00 a.m.

Streaming: FloWrestling

Brackets/Results/Mat Assignments: UWW

On each of the four days with Hawkeyes in action (Wednesday-Saturday), qualification rounds begin early in the morning (US time).

The semifinals will follow shortly thereafter (also before sunrise in the States), rolling right into repechage matches once they’re wrapped up.

Should any Hawkeye reach the final at their weight, folks back home will be able to tune in right around lunchtime (11:00 a.m. CT) on FloWrestling to catch their final bout.

(For more information on the day-to-day schedule in Zagreb, USA Wrestling has a nice breakdown HERE.)

February 4th – Spencer Lee (57kg) and Austin DeSanto (61kg)

Getting things started in Zagreb will be the duo who manned the ‘top of the order’ in Iowa’s dual lineup for so many years.

At 57 kilograms, 2024 Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee returns to international competition for the first time since a stunning quarterfinal exit at the 2025 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Austin DeSanto hopes to build upon his strong form of late.

The four-time Hawkeye All-American won the Bill Farrell Memorial International in New York in November – including a 2-1 finals victory over a two-time World bronze medalist.

And a few weeks ago in France, he rolled through the Henri Deglane Grand Prix with five tech. falls in as many matches.

February 5th – Stephen Buchanan (97kg)

As for the final member of the Iowa (men’s) contingent, Stephen Buchanan will be a fascinating watch as he continues his transition to freestyle.

He too was at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in mid-January. And like DeSanto, he too won a gold medal – in his international debut, no less.

For his efforts – which included an 11-0 tech. fall of 2024 Olympian Radu Lefter of Moldova – Buchanan was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.

If you can, I’d encourage you to check out the behind-the-scenes video below – which features a real cool look at part of Buchanan’s training regime as he makes the full-time transition to freestyle:

February 6th – Macey Kilty (62kg) and Kennedy Blades (68kg)

Switching over to the Iowa women, a pair of multi-time World/Olympic medalists lead the way.

Last we saw Macey Kilty on the international stage; she barely missed out on securing a third-consecutive World medal.

In the interim, she’s been training as the first full-time resident athlete of the Iowa Women’s Wrestling Club (IWWC). And speaking of local ties, back in December Kilty notched a nice win (and pin) over two-time age-level World medalist Oleksandra Rybak as part of a friendly dual meet between USA/Ukraine held in Coralville.

Of note, Kilty is competing this week at 62 kilograms (albeit with a 2kg allowance) – down from 65kg. It could mean nothing, but it may indicate the Wisconsin native is getting a head start on setting herself up for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles – where 62kg is a contested weight and 65kg is not.

As for Kennedy Blades, she’s in the midst of another dominant college season for the Hawkeyes.

The 22-year-old medaled at the 2024 Olympics (silver) and 2025 World Championships (bronze). So, 2026 is a chance for her to both maintain her high level of consistency while also taking the final step up the podium.

February 7th – Everest Leydecker (53kg)

The next superstar recruit for Clarissa Chun and the Iowa women’s program, fans can get an early preview of Everest Leydecker on the Senior World stage this week.

She’s already a U20 World champion – and was runner up to make the US Senior World team last summer.

And while the Arizona prep hasn’t competed much since those two events, her lone appearance – at November’s Bill Farrell Memorial International – was incredibly impressive.

Leydecker teched three opponents by a combined score of 31-0, the last of which came against fifth-place 2024 Olympian Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir of Mongolia.

An absolutely obsessive worker in the practice room, I’m curious to see how much more the 18-year-old may’ve grown in the three months since then.

Short time

With a busy college schedule for the Iowa men and women this weekend, I’m not quite sure if/when I’ll have time to write a full recap for the Zagreb Open.

I will have pertinent updates on social media throughout the new four days, however. So, at minimum you can follow along there – and I’ll be active in the Hawkeye Report message board forum as well.

Hope this was helpful to folks out there, and welcome to the 2026 international wrestling season!