Hawks abroad: Iowa women set for trio of international tournaments

Like many institutions of higher education around this country, the University of Iowa has a ‘Study Abroad’ program.

And it just so happens that several of its Hawkeyes are about to complete some international coursework (of sorts).

Granted, their task will be a bit different than that of your typical student.

Beginning this Friday, five different Hawkeyes – each of them members of the Iowa women’s wrestling program – will compete across a trio of international events spanning two different continents and one week’s worth of time.

At the U20 Pan-American Championships in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, incoming freshman Carley Ceshker will face some of the top young talent from North/South America.

Less than 24 hours later, three of her soon-to-be teammates will take the mat in Europe – as sophomore Karlee Brooks, freshman Bella Williams and 2026 signee Taylor Whiting test themselves at the Grand Prix of Spain.

Held in Madrid, this Senior-level tournament often draws several World/Olympic caliber athletes from around the globe.

And six days after that, NCAA runner up Reese Larramendy will compete in Budapest, Hungary at the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial – United World Wrestling’s final Ranking Series event of the season.

For each of these women, the next week not only represents a great opportunity to continue building toward the 2026-27 college season, but a litmus test against some talented international competition.

And it’ll be extra valuable to Brooks/Whiting/Williams (U20) and Larramendy (U23) as they ready for age-level World Championships to be held later this summer/fall.

How to watch

**all times Central Standard**

Friday, July 10th – 2026 U20 Pan-American Championships

Athlete: Carley Ceshker (62kg)

Location: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Physical Education Center Admiral Adalberto Nunes)

Time: (see schedule below)

TV/Streaming: live on FloWrestling (subscription required)

Brackets/Results/Mat Assignments: available at UWW.org

Schedule

8:00 a.m. – Qualification Rounds + Repechage

3:00 p.m. – Medal Matches

Saturday, July 11th – 2026 Grand Prix of Spain

Athletes: Karlee Brooks (57kg), Taylor Whiting (53kg), Bella Williams (62kg)

Location: Madrid, Spain (Pabellón Central Consejo Superior de Deportes)

Time: (see schedule below)

TV/Streaming: live on YouTube

Brackets/Results: available on Scorizer

Additional information: UWW.org

Schedule

3:00 a.m. – Qualification Rounds + Semifinals

9:30 a.m. – Repechage + Medal Matches

Friday, July 17th – 2026 Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial

Athlete: Reese Larramendy (65kg)

Location: Budapest, Hungary (BOK Sports Hall)

Time: (see schedule below)

TV/Streaming: live on FloWrestling

Brackets/Results/Mat Assignments: available at UWW.org

Schedule

3:30 a.m. – Qualification rounds

5:30 a.m. – Semifinals

6:30 a.m. – Repechage

11:00 a.m. – Medal Matches

Ceshker looks for another Pan-Am gold

The most recent of Iowa’s five 2026 high school commits, Carley Ceshker (pronounced CHESS-ker) has continued to impress since pledging to the Hawkeyes back in February.

The Wisconsin native made a noteworthy run to the 62-kilogram final at U20 World Team Trials in April – where she fell to fellow Hawkeye Bella Williams.

Carkley Ceshker (left) gets her hand raised after a huge semifinal win at U20 World Team Trials. (Photo by: Aj Grieves/USA Wrestling)

And in her most recent competitive outing, Ceshker bonus’d her way through six matches at last month’s Women’s National Duals – helping Team Wisconsin to a runner up finish in the Junior division.

Now, she’ll travel to Brazil to face a collection of top U20 competition from the American continents.

A full entry list has yet to be released, so Ceshker’s 62kg weight class remains a bit of a mystery. However, this particular stage won’t be unfamiliar to the 18-year-old Wisconsinite.

Back in 2023, Ceshker wrestled at U17 Pan-Ams in Mexico, where she bonus’d her way to the final before securing gold with a 6-3 decision.

Hawkeye trio takes European trip in advance of U20 World Championships

Saturday’s Grand Prix of Spain holds double value for Iowa’s three entries.

First, experiencing a Senior-level international tournament is never a bad thing for a young athlete – of which Karlee Brooks (20), Bella Williams (19) and Taylor Whiting (18) each qualify as.

And secondly, this trip to Madrid serves as a great ‘dry run’ of sorts for their biggest event of the summer – the U20 World Championships to be held in Bratislava, Slovakia next month.

Brooks (57kg), Whiting (53kg) and Williams (62kg) all earned their spot on the U20 World Team after topping their respective Trials brackets this spring.

Taylor Whiting (far left), Bella Williams (second-from-right) and Karlee Brooks (far right) pose for a photo alongside fellow Hawkeye – and U20 World teamer – Everest Leydecker. (Photo by: Josh Schamberger/Iowa Women’s Wrestling Club)

Both Brooks and Williams have competed overseas before.

The former placed fifth at the U17 World Championships in 2023 – hosted in Türkiye. Meanwhile, the latter won U20 and U23 Pan-Am gold last year.

For Taylor, the top-ranked prospect in America at 115 pounds, this is believed to be her first competition abroad. However, she did get a taste of the Senior-level earlier this year when she reached the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Battle in Budapest awaits Larramendy

The last of these Hawkeyes to take the mat is the elder stateswoman of the group.

And in so doing, Reese Larramendy will take her own trip to Europe – this one to Budapest, Hungary.

There, the Iowa senior-to-be faces the first UWW Ranking Series event of her career – the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial.

As a refresher, Ranking Series events contribute to a wrestler’s seeding at the World Championships (and Olympics). And that means they oftentimes feature high-level Senior athletes looking to set themselves up for success at those major tournaments.

The U.S. will send 38 wrestlers to Budapest, Hungary, to compete in the fourth and final United World Wrestling Ranking Series event of the season. #USAWrestlinghttps://t.co/JWP7CVlKdk — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) July 3, 2026

After placing third at the US Open, third at the World Team Trials Challenge tournament and earning ‘True Third’ at Final X, Larramendy will face an international field for the first time in 2026.

She’s competed in Europe before – including on a pair of U20 World teams. And this won’t be her first trip to Budapest either, having earned silver at the U15 World School Combat Games in 2019.

The opportunity to potentially face elite Senior-level opponents will be invaluable ahead of her final season at Iowa. And it may also be the last live competitive reps Larramendy gets before the U23 World Championships – set for October 12-18 in Las Vegas.

Short time

As far as coverage of these three events goes, stay tuned to my Twitter account and to the Hawkeye Report Wrestling Instagram page for updates throughout the seven-day span.

During the same time period, the madhouse that is Fargo will also be taking place – a preview of which I’ll have published tomorrow.

So, please forgive any latency that may occur between certain results on any of three different continents featuring Iowa wrestlers.

(I promise I’ll do the best that I can!)

Once things have finally settled down, I’ll have separate recaps for both the international swing and Fargo. But until then, enjoy the wrestling – and as always, thanks for reading!