How the NCAA's new eligibility rule affects Iowa athletics

Brace yourselves Iowa fans – there’s a major change coming to NCAA Division I athletics.

(Then again, followers of the ever-shifting landscape have been white-knuckling it for the better part of a few years now – so this latest development might be more of a ‘speed bump’ than a ‘pothole’ in your ongoing journey.)

For those unaware, the newest significant development involves the adoption of an age-based eligibility model.

Unanimously approved in a vote held earlier this week, the rule permits “Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.”

The new rule also “streamlines a significant portion of the Division I rule book by eliminating season-of-competition limits, sport-specific eligibility and redshirt rules, and eligibility extension waivers.”

For more information on the changes, the NCAA’s ‘Eligibility 101’ document lays out the new rules in full detail.

In essence, besides exceedingly rare instances/exceptions, going forward Division I athletes will have five years to compete across five collegiate seasons.

(As noted above, current athletes and members of the incoming 2026 freshman class may elect to utilize the previous eligibility rules if they choose.)

Think of it this way if you’re an Iowa fan:

Had this rule existed in years past, Luka Garza could’ve returned for one final season following his 2021 National Player of the Year campaign.

Megan Gustafson could’ve done the same following her own NPOTY senior season two years prior.

And Nate Stanley could’ve quarterbacked the Iowa offense for a fourth-consecutive year – quite possibly leading the 2020 Hawkeyes to an undefeated regular season and potential berth in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Now, with those hypothetical case studies in mind, let’s examine how this new rule could affect some of Iowa’s major programs going forward.

Under long-time head coach Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa football program has been built upon a foundation of gradual, continuous development.

And oftentimes, that meant redshirting true freshmen in the hopes that the tradeoff of a redshirt senior season would be worth not having them on the field in Year One.

Even in recent years – with the NCAA allowing football players to compete in four regular season games while maintaining their redshirt status – the Iowa coaching staff still had to juggle the risk/reward of going over the limit with some young, developing players.

Well, those days are now a thing of the past.

Whether a player is/isn’t ready to contribute in Year One – regardless of the capacity – the option to leave him in an ‘incubator’ and reap the future rewards now no longer exists.

For football (and every other sport), a simple question will be posed going forward:

Can this athlete help us win right now?

And if the answer is yes – be they a highly touted four-star quarterback or a walk-on long snapper – well then let it rip.

One of Iowa’s more famous redshirts in recent memory, T.J. Hockenson only played two years for the Hawkeyes before entering the NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting there are now several current Hawkeyes who suddenly have an additional year of eligibility:

Some Iowa football players that never used their redshirt year and could now have an extra year of eligibility include Reece Vander Zee, Nathan McNeil, Zach Ortwerth, Jaylen Watson, Brice Stevenson, Kahmari Brown, Evan James, Trent Wilson, Tyler Brown & Tanner Philpott. https://t.co/8crZX5Wpz3 — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) June 23, 2026

And for a football program that relies heavily on roster retention and veteran leadership/production, the possibility that some of its senior stalwarts could stick around for an additional than previously allowed must be pretty appealing to Coach Ferentz & Co.

Men’s Basketball

Switching over to the hardwood, one would imagine Ben McCollum’s homegrown/continuity-based approach to roster building stands to benefit from this rule change as well.

Heck, had it been implemented one year earlier perhaps he could’ve convinced first round NBA draft pick Bennett Stirtz to run it back one last time.

The 2026-27 Hawkeyes have just two seniors in Cam Manyawu and Cael Combs – both of whom are now eligible to return in 2027-28 as well.

That duo started a combined 70/74 games this past season for Iowa’s Elite Eight team and has been with McCollum since he took over at Drake two years ago.

You think he (and they) would be interested in extending their partnership for one more year? And just how much might that benefit the Hawkeyes?

Conversely, last season Iowa chose to redshirt highly touted freshman Trey Thompson after he reclassified and joined the program mid-summer.

Had redshirting not been an option, might McCollum have given him some minutes during the season just to see if he could give the team a different element?

Women’s Basketball

As for Jan Jensen and the women’s program, in due time it’s possible there may be no greater beneficiary of this rule change.

Because even though the WNBA recently saw a major jump in player salaries thanks to its new collective bargaining agreement, the best women’s hoopers have oftentimes exhausted their collegiate eligibility before turning pro.

(The WNBA age-limit for draft entries also plays a role.)

As such, blue chip freshman McKenna Woliczko could don the Black & Gold for the next five years if she desires.

Meanwhile, prior to this new rule, budding superstar Ava Heiden had just two seasons left as a Hawkeye. So too, did top-ranked transfer Dani Carnegie as well as junior classmates Chit-Chat Wright and Taylor Stremlow.

Now, that foursome could potentially be together for three seasons – joined by the likes of Woliczko, Journey Houston and others.

Ava Heiden was quite receptive to the idea of playing a fifth year at Iowa when speaking with reporters after practice on Thursday.

What might that do for Iowa’s chances to get back to a Final Four?

(Keep in mind senior transfers Amari Whiting and Bria Medina can now also stick around for 2027-28 as well.)

Men’s Wrestling

Changing lanes once again, you’d be hard pressed to identify an Iowa program that’ll be exploring newer territory than men’s wrestling.

That’s because during the two-decade tenure of head coach Tom Brands, true freshmen have almost never avoided a redshirt during their first year on campus.

Spencer Lee eventually did in 2018 and went on to win the first of three NCAA titles.

Spencer Lee made one of the more memorable debuts in Hawkeye history when he officially pulled his redshirt as a true freshman.

Two years later, Abe Assad was also given the go-ahead as part of Iowa’s all-in push toward an NCAA team title.

But besides that, the only exceptions I can think of were Nathan Burak in 2013, Drake Ayala in 2022 and Miguel Estrada in 2025.

For context: Burak had spent a year at the U.S. Olympic Training Center between high school and Iowa. Meanwhile, Ayala and Estrada both burned their redshirts while filling in for injured starters.

Never again will we see calls to “Pull the Bull” or “Free the Lee” regarding top-ranked freshmen.

If they’re that good, they’ll be in the lineup – and not just for select key duals as we’ve seen in recent years with guys like Angelo Ferrari and Gabe Arnold.

(Freshman men’s wrestlers could previously compete in up to ‘five dates of competition’ without burning their redshirt.)

With the new eligibility rule, returning 141-pound starter Nasir Bailey will now have an extra year beyond this (senior) season.

Meanwhile, incoming heavyweight Michael Mocco could now compete at up to five NCAA Championships during his college career.

Women’s Wrestling

Regarding the 2026 NCAA runners up, women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun has utilized redshirts far less frequently than have the men.

In fact, only four times in three seasons has one of her athletes exercised that option for a non-medical reason.

Having said that, there are 12 wrestlers on the 2026-27 roster who are now eligible for a fifth competitive season.

Seven of them have previously competed in the postseason – including five All-Americans.

Reigning 103-pound national champion Val Solorio is amongst that group, as are fellow 2026 postseason starters Cali Leng (124), Karlee Brooks (131) and Lilly Luft (138).

Baseball

The last sport I’ll specifically highlight is baseball – whose typical relationship with the MLB draft could be influenced by the NCAA’s new eligibility rules.

Generally, top college prospects enter the draft at the earliest available moment – either after completing their junior year or turning 21 years old (whichever comes first).

But often baked into the decision to go pro or not (after being drafted) is said player’s ability to leverage a team into offering their preferred signing bonus amount.

The ‘leverage’ in that instance, is a player’s ability to return to school for another year – but can typically only be used once.

But under the new rules, that same player could possess leverage in multiple drafts, and perhaps feel less pressure to turn pro if an offer isn’t exactly what they’re looking for.

All of that could mean more good players staying in college baseball longer – and by extension Rick Heller’s Iowa program.

Odds and Ends

Of course, the effects of this new rule will extend far beyond the University of Iowa, as well as the examples/sports I’ve mentioned.

High school recruiting may become more selective as more established college veterans stick around.

The will they/won’t they game – be it enter the draft or the transfer portal – could extend another year for certain athletes.

And just like the rest of Division I schools, Iowa will navigate it all as best it can.

But rather than fret over the potential drawbacks, for the time being I’d encourage fans to look at things this way regarding the athletes representing their favorite school:

Think of all those Hawkeyes with whom you’ve been enthralled by their performance/personality in years past. How many of them would you’ve loved to see take the field/court/mat in the Black & Gold just one more time?

This new eligibility rule gives you a chance to witness not just one more game, but an entire season’s worth of performances.

It could involve any of the stars/sports I’ve previously mentioned.

Or it could be junior gymnast Aurélie Tran – an Olympian and the 2026 NCAA runner up on bars – for three more years instead of two.

It could be senior field hockey player Dionne van Aalsum – twice the nation’s leading goal scorer – for two more years instead of one.

And the same for senior thrower Ryan Johnson – four times a first-team All-American and the reigning NCAA weight throw champion.

Those decisions ultimately remain in their hands, of course. But the fact that the possibility now exists is, I think, a huge net benefit to the overall landscape of collegiate athletics and the fans who help make it so special.