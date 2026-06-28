How the new 76-team tournament format could impact Iowa WBB

When the Women’s NCAA Tournament expanded to a 68-team field in 2022, it marked the first change to the format since they doubled the tournament from 32 to 64 teams in 1994. That change was well behind the men’s tournament, which went from 64 to 65 teams in 2001 and 65 to 68 teams in 2011. Expansion has come again, this time for both the men and women, with the NCAA announcing a move to a 76-team field that is set to take immediate effect this coming season.

Over five seasons with the 68-team format, winners of a First Four game went just 2-18 in the first round of the women’s tournament, with Mississippi State (’23) and Virginia (’26) being the only two to advance. The Cavaliers, with their upset win over Iowa last season, became the first team in the women’s tournament to go from the First Four to the Sweet Sixteen.

The 76-team format means there will now be 44 at-large bids, up from 37, and 32 automatic bids, up one from 31 due to the return of the Pac 12. No longer the ‘First Four’, it will now be called the ‘Opening Round’ with 24 teams playing in 12 games to advance to the round of 64.

This change in format doesn’t figure to impact the Iowa Women’s Basketball program directly since Jan Jensen and Co. are expected to open as a top 15 team in the country. However, it will change how regionals look when the bracket is released. It’s possible that 12 of the 16 regionals will have an ‘Opening Round’ game, so it’s very likely that the Hawkeyes will see an extra game in their portion of the bracket.

So how might it look for Iowa next season?

As I said before, the Hawkeyes are very likely going to open as a top 15 team in the country, so potentially playing in an ‘Opening Round’ game should, at no point, be on the table for this team. Still, whether they’re hosting a regional at Carver-Hawkeye Arena or on the road as a 5-6 seed, an ‘Opening Round’ game is probably going to make an appearance.

Unfortunately, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has not yet produced an updated version of his Way-too-Early Bracketology with a 76-team version. Still, we can try to piece it together and get an idea of what it might look like based on his outdated projected 68-team bracket from the end of April.

PROJECTED ‘OPENING ROUND’ GAMES

11 Seeds: Indiana vs North Dakota State, San Diego State vs Michigan State, Columbia vs Alabama, BYU vs Mississippi State

12 Seeds: Georgia vs Kansas State, Arizona vs California

15 Seeds: Jacksonville vs James Madison, Campbell vs Southern Indiana

16 Seeds: Southern vs Radford, Fairleigh Dickinson vs Lamar, Army vs Howard, Wofford vs Binghamton

Obviously, there is a lot to think about and look at there. The Hawkeyes are going to be a good and possibly even a very good team, but a 1 seed seems like a high bar at this juncture, so the 16 seed games wouldn’t be in play.

If they were a 2 seed, they could face the winner of an ‘Opening Round’ matchup, and you wouldn’t be able to rule out a possible game between 10 seeds like last season when it was Virginia-Georgia in Iowa City. If they slot in as a 3 or 4 seed, they might get an ‘Opening Round’ game but wouldn’t face one of those teams unless they pulled an upset in the round of 64.

Ultimately, it’s just a bit more scouting to be done for a coaching staff. In year’s past, just two of the eight top seeds would have to worry about scouting two teams prior to their round of 64 matchup. Now, six of the eight top seeds will face the winner of an ‘Opening Round’ matchup. When Selection Sunday rolls around in about 260 days, there will be a bit more to keep an eye on when it comes to the Hawkeyes tournament draw.

The Hawkeyes season is set to tip off in 129 days when the Towson Tigers out of the Coastal Athletic Association visit Carver-Hawkeye Arean on November 2nd.