Iowa adds ascending Nora Akpan to 2026 recruiting class

The Iowa Hawkeyes may be familiar with occupying the loftiest heights within women’s wrestling. However, the program’s latest recruit is only just growing accustomed to being viewed as one of the very best around.

Introducing – Nora Akpan.

Welcome to the Hawkeye Family, Nora Akpan! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LSmHTdHjKg — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 5, 2026

On Monday afternoon, Iowa announced the third member of its 2026 recruiting class. And in the Minnesota native – a first in program history – the Hawkeyes have added a fascinating, and fast-rising prospect to its future roster.

Because while Akpan currently sits second at 140 pounds in FloWrestling’s latest national rankings, that was hardly the case not so long ago.

On the ascent

What a whirlwind of a year 2025 was for the Centerville (MN) product.

To start, Akpan won the first Minnesota state title of her Centennial High School career – having finished third/sixth the two years prior.

Up next, the Under-20 World Team Trials in Spokane, Washington – where she made the podium (eighth at 62 kilograms) in her debut appearance at the event.

But it wasn’t until last July that she truly jumped onto the national radar.

All it took for Akpan – then ranked #17 in the country at 140 pounds – was to run through a loaded Fargo bracket, leaving folks no choice but to take notice.

Junior Girls 140: Nora Akpan (Minnesota) dec. Alexis Lazar (Michigan) 3-2. #Fargo2025



First time Minnesota's had two Junior Girls champions in the same year since 2004 (Rachel Holthaus & Ali Bernard) pic.twitter.com/zF3moCi6ok — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) July 13, 2025

Along the way, the Minnesotan defeated the following nationally ranked foes (in order):

#7 (145-pounder) Zoey Haines via fall

#3 Louise Juitt via 12-2 tech. fall

#2 Riley Hanrahan via 8-4 decision

#4 Alexis Lazar via 3-2 decision

The last of those results proved to be the most dramatic of them all, as Akpan trailed by one upon a restart with just 0:18 remaining.

But in her first-ever major national tournament final, the moment hardly proved too big – as Akpan got to a single leg and converted the championship-winning takedown with 0:05 left on the clock:

In short, the performance – both in the final and all weekend long – sure seems like the sort of thing that might’ve drawn the attention of the Iowa coaching staff in attendance.

Since then, Akpan has continued to prove her mettle.

In October, she was part of a thrilling, 29-point match at Who’s Number One – hosted just down the street from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

One week later, she trekked to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in her first-ever Super 32 Challenge – finishing fifth in a loaded bracket at 138 pounds.

Future fit

Based on her trajectory thus far, it feels like a solid bet Akpan is still far from reaching her ceiling.

And that should make her an ideal fit at Iowa, where her projected 138/145-pound weight class(es) stand to graduate four current Hawkeyes between this season and next – all of whom are All-Americans at the college level (including 2024 national champ Reese Larramendy).

Akpan’s readiness as a freshman will still be valuable, of course. And if she can challenge and/or crack the lineup in Year One, all the better.

But a natural buffer does exist, if necessary. That should give Clarissa Chun & Company plenty of time to learn the ins and outs of their new, late-blooming middleweight.

One thing’s for certain: there’ll be plenty of raw tools for the Iowa staff to work with upon her arrival.

And with Akpan having already made the huge leaps she has during her prep career; Iowa fans should be very excited about just how high she might soar under the training/tutelage she’ll receive as a Hawkeye.