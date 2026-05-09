Iowa adds two-time JUCO All-American heavyweight Ray Griffin

For the second time this week, Iowa men’s wrestling has made a late addition to its 2026 recruiting class.

The newest Hawkeye pledge comes in the form of Ray Griffin – a two-time Junior College All-American heavyweight from the Pacific Northwest.

A native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Griffin has plied his trade for the past two years at North Idaho College – where he placed sixth and fourth at the NJCAA Men’s Championships.

Now he’ll head to America’s Heartland to don the Black & Gold, announcing his commitment on Saturday morning via Instagram:

“I’m so grateful for the coaches, for my teammates, and all my friends that pushed me every day to and past my limits so that I can always keep gettin’ better on and off the mat in all areas of my life,” said Griffin.

He’ll join an Iowa room that’s hardly short on options at 285 pounds.

Ben Kueter returns after back-to-back All-American finishes and will be the highest returning placer (fifth) of any heavyweight at the 2026 NCAA Championships.

Redshirt senior Easton Fleshman is back as well, having served in a reserve role throughout his Hawkeye career.

Meanwhile, prized high school recruit Michael Mocco will also step onto campus this fall.

Regardless of how all the pieces eventually shake out, Tom Brands will have an enviable number of possibilities on his hands at the back end of the Iowa lineup.

And you can now count Ray Griffin Among them.

Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class