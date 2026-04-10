Iowa alum Jacob Warner joins staff as temporary assistant coach

A familiar face is set to fill the open assistant coaching position on the Iowa men’s wrestling staff (at least temporarily).

Welcome (back) Jacob Warner, Hawkeye fans.

Coming home.



Welcome back, Jacob Warner! pic.twitter.com/YMRJj26O6A — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) April 10, 2026

A stalwart at the 197-pound weight class across five All-American seasons (2019-23), Warner’s story isn’t so different from the man who helmed the job before him – one Bobby Telford.

Telford – himself a multi-time All-American for the Hawkeyes – vacated the position on March 30th to take a job outside of wrestling.

Now, Warner assumes the role, doing so three years after his college career concluded – just as Telford did back in 2018.

However, he’ll do so in a temporary capacity for the time being.

On Friday afternoon, an Iowa spokesperson reached out to clarify the original press release – which referred to Warner solely as an “assistant coach.”

Instead, Warner will serve as a “temporary assistant coach” until the rest of Iowa’s staff can convene and complete its search – a process expected to last beyond the Pan-American Championships held in Coralville next month (May 7-10).

When asked if Warner would be a candidate for the full-time position, Iowa’s spokesperson indicated that would likely be the case.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands offered the following statement coinciding with the announcement:

“Jacob knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, both on and off the mat. He represents everything Iowa stands for. His toughness, discipline and relentless work ethic will be a tremendous asset to our staff and our student-athletes.”

*Willie Saylor of MatScouts was first to report the hiring on Thursday afternoon*

Warner the athlete

Not that hardcore Iowa fans need much of a refresher, but it wasn’t long ago that Warner was donning the Black & Gold singlet.

A member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class alongside Spencer Lee and Max Murin – the Tolono, Illinois native redshirted his first year on campus, stepped into the starting lineup and never left.

Warner put together a 97-28 career record for the Hawkeyes, placing seventh, fourth, second and fifth at the NCAA Championships.

(He also earned All-American honors for the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.)

His runner-up finish in 2022 was notable for a few reasons:

It kept alive Iowa’s streak of having at least one NCAA finalist at every NCAA Championships since 1990. Warner defeated eventual Iowa national champion Stephen Buchanan (then at Wyoming) in his semifinal bout.

A four-point tilt to begin the third period helped Warner advance to the 2022 NCAA Finals.

Per Iowa’s press release, Warner was also a five-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a three-time NWCA Academic All-America Team member.

I’d also be remiss not to mention he still owns one of the all-time great walkout songs in school history – Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls.”

Warner the coach

With this being Warner’s first collegiate coaching gig (for however long), there are plenty of unknowns as to just how he might impact the Iowa room.

(That said, his path is hardly that different from many successful college coaches before him.)

Interestingly, Warner was among several people in the Iowa room credited by Stephen Buchanan at various points throughout latter’s lone (championship) season as a Hawkeye.

So, while he may not have been in an official coaching capacity at the time, it could speak to Warner’s early returns as a training partner/mentor – which aligns nicely with the job description of this new role.

From the time being, he’ll be tasked with helping his former coaches-turned-coworkers (Tom/Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar) return the Hawkeyes to the top of the national landscape – just as they accomplished together back in 2021 as part of Iowa’s most recent NCAA title team.

We’ll have coverage of any further coaching updates as they happen here at Hawkeye Report.

**This story was edited from in original publishing to reflect the clarification of Warner’s hiring in a temporary role**