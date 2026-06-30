Iowa and UNI to renew in-state series after 15-year hiatus

A decade-and-a-half dormant instate rivalry is no longer such for the Iowa men’s wrestling program.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Hawkeyes have scheduled a home-and-home dual series with Northern Iowa.

Presented by Journeymen Wrestling, the “Dual in the Dome” will bring together programs with 54 all-time meetings between them (Iowa leads 44-8-2) – the last of which took place on December 8, 2011.

The Hawkeyes prevailed over the Panthers in that one (38-4) – just as they did in their first-ever meeting back in 1930 (21.5-6.5). But in the 15 years since last they dualled, UNI has built itself into a consistent winner – all of it under the tutelage of a Hawkeye alum.

That man, Doug Schwab, was a three-time All-American at Iowa (1999-2001) – winning an NCAA title in 1999.

(Photo by: University of Iowa media guide.)

His 130 career wins remains the 10th-most in program history. And in 2008 he became one of just 20 Hawkeyes to ever wrestle at the Olympics.

Schwab was an assistant coach at two different schools for Tom Brands in the mid-to-late-2000s – first at Virginia Tech and then Iowa.

In 2010, he was named head coach at Northern Iowa and has since led the Panthers to 11 top-20 NCAA finishes – including a ninth-place effort in 2025 that was the program’s best since 1962.

Now, familiar foes (and former colleagues) will reunite once again, with Iowa traveling to UNI on December 11th for a dual that will stream live on FloWrestling.

The Panthers will make a return trip (about 90 miles down I-380) to Iowa City during the 2027-28 season at a to-be-determined date.

“We are fired up to wrestle UNI again,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands.

“This is an important dual for our team, our fans and the entire state of Iowa. Opportunities like this are good for wrestling, and we are excited to be part of it.”

Your 2026-27 schedule so far

Along with today’s news, Hawkeye fans now know at least 11 duals from next season’s schedule.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten released its intraconference matchups – revealing that Iowa will host Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Meanwhile, trips to Illinois, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin make up the road portion of the conference schedule.

And in addition to traveling to UNI, Iowa’s non-conference slate will also feature annual rivals Iowa State and Oklahoma State (both at home).

Look, the start of wrestling season is still another four months away. But amongst all the unknowns to be sorted through between now and then one thing remains for certain – Iowa is going to have another rugged schedule in front of it.

And the fact that UNI will now be a part of it only adds to the intrigue.