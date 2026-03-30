Iowa assistant coach Bobby Telford leaves for new career venture

A position has just opened on the Iowa men’s wrestling coaching staff.

Eight-year assistant Bobby Telford announced on Tuesday that he would be stepping down to change career paths, accepting a position at Stryker – a medical technology company.

The news makes him the latest in a growing list of wrestling coaches to pursue an opportunity outside the sport.

Telford – a native of Hockessin, Delaware – has been a Hawkeye ever since 2010, when he first arrived on campus as a freshman heavyweight.

During his college career (2011-15), he amassed an overall record of 108-27 – including 32 pins.

Telford was also a three-time All-American at the NCAA Championships – finishing fifth, fourth and fifth. The lone exception was in 2013, when he was forced to injury default after an opening round victory.

Watch: Bobby Telford defeats two-time national champion Tony Nelson (Minnesota) at a 2014 dual in Iowa City.

After a post-graduate stint competing as a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, Telford joined the Iowa coaching staff in August of 2018 as a volunteer assistant coach. And when a change in NCAA rules allowed for a third full-time assistant coach starting with the 2023-24 season, Telford was elevated into said position on Iowa’s staff.

Each of the eight Iowa heavyweights during Telford’s coaching tenure qualified for the NCAA Championships. Six of those years featured All-American honors – including four by Tony Cassioppi (2020-23) and two by Ben Kueter (2025-26).

What’s next for Iowa?

After a rocky season – capped off by a fourth-place NCAA finish – many wondered what changes may take place within the Iowa program.

Telford’s departure opens up an opportunity for at least one new face in the building. This comes barely a week after Tom Brands indicated personnel evaluations/adjustments (be they roster or staff-related) were in store when he spoke to the media after NCAAs in Cleveland.

As for which direction Iowa might turn for its open assistant coaching position, plenty of names have already been speculated about in the wrestling message board/social media ether.

We don’t yet know what Tom Brands will look for in his newest assistant. That said, oftentimes programs try to have a former upper weight on staff to coach/drill with those members of the current roster.

Telford certainly fit that bill.

Will whomever takes his place? We’ll have to wait and see.

One thing is for sure: Don’t expect this to be the last bit of notable news regarding the Iowa men’s program this offseason.