Iowa assistant Tonya Verbeek to depart for job with USA Wrestling

One of the founding pillars of the Iowa women’s wrestling program is moving on to a new venture.

In an announcement released Friday afternoon, news broke that Hawkeye assistant coach Tonya Verbeek has been hired by USA Wrestling.

USA Wrestling has named three-time Olympic medalist Tonya Verbeek as National Women’s Freestyle Assistant and Resident Coach. #usawrestling https://t.co/2frGbVX77f — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) May 1, 2026

A six-time World/Olympic medalist during her athletic career, the Canadian legend – who also served as a pioneering head men’s and women’s national team coach for her native country from 2019-21 – joined the Iowa staff in July of 2022.

And for nearly four years since, she has been a major cog in helping build the program from the ground up into an outfit which has produced the following accolades over three seasons of varsity competition:

A pair of team and duals national titles.

12 individual national champions by nine different athletes.

36 All-Americans

Verbeek has also played a key role in the success of numerous Hawkeyes on the international stage – including multiple World medalists at both the Senior and age-group levels.

(Photo by: University of Iowa Athletics)

In a press release by USA Wrestling, Verbeek gave the following quote about her time with the Hawkeyes:

“The past four years at the University of Iowa have been incredibly meaningful to me. I’m grateful for the relationships built with the athletes, coaches, staff, parents, and fans who have made this experience so special. As I step into this next chapter coaching Team USA, I do so with a full heart, a renewed passion for the sport, and deep appreciation for everyone who has been part of this journey.”

In her new position as National Assistant Women’s Freestyle Assistant & Resident Coach, Verbeek fills a role once occupied by her former boss – Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun – before the latter was tabbed to lead the brand-new women’s program in Iowa City.

What it means for Verbeek

In simplest terms, this move represents yet another step forward in the career of one of the sport’s major trailblazers.

It’s also perhaps a long time coming, as USA Wrestling tried on numerous previous occasions to bring Verbeek on staff in some capacity.

“Tonya’s addition represents a significant step forward for the continued growth and success of USA Wrestling’s women’s program,” said women’s national team head coach Terry Steiner – a former Hawkeye (and NCAA champion) himself.

“Known for her relentless work ethic, technical precision, and athlete-centered approach, she is uniquely equipped to connect with and elevate athletes at every level of the national team pipeline. As both a resident coach and assistant national coach, she will play a critical role in daily training, long-term athlete development, and international preparation. Her presence is a game changer, and we are confident she is the right fit to help lead Team USA toward sustained excellence on the World and Olympic stage.”

While she’ll no longer be at Iowa on a day-to-day basis, there won’t be a shortage of Black & Gold ties (and interactions) at her new job.

The wrestling community is a small world, after all. And be it national team camps or international competition, Verbeek will still have a hand in coaching many of her former Hawkeye pupils in the years to come.

Kylie Welker is one of many Hawkeyes whom Verbeek will continue to mentor going forward. (Photo by: Tony Rotundo/USA Wrestling)

And now, the rest of Team USA gets to benefit from her experience and expertise as well.

What it means for Iowa

As for Iowa, this represents the first major coaching shakeup since the program’s inception.

Alongside Clarissa Chun and associate head coach Gary Mayabb, Verbeek helped form a triumvirate that successfully led the Hawkeyes into uncharted waters and unparallelled success over the past four years.

For the first time, Iowa will enter a season with a change to its coaching staff. (Photo by: University of Iowa Athletics)

She also became a beloved mentor to many of the athletes in the room.

Now, a new voice will enter the fold – incorporated into a new (and hopefully, equally successful) staff dynamic.

Coach Chun has always emphasized the goal for her athletes to find/become ‘the best version of themselves’ on the mat. And I’d imagine she takes a similar approach with the coaches in her program.

After hitting absolute home runs with both Mayabb and Verbeek back in 2022, replication – not duplication – should be the aim this go around.

So, regarding what the head Hawk will look for in her next hire, I’d only narrow the scope to this:

An individual whose character matches the elite coaching qualities demanded (and attracted) by the position.

Iowa’s pull as program remains unlike any other in women’s wrestling at present – as evidenced by the ability to bring in someone like Verbeek during its formative months of existence. So, the possible candidates for this latest opening are both varied in archetype and vast in origin.

(As a small tidbit, I’ve heard that one of the early contenders could be an individual with fairly recent Senior World Team experience.)

The bottom line is this:

Iowa won’t be able to find another Tonya Verbeek.

But if the next hire can have a similarly impactful – yet unique – effect on the program, the Hawkeyes will have struck gold once again.