Iowa Baseball to host SDSU infielder Nolan Grawe for a visit

It’s already been a busy start to the offseason for the Iowa Baseball coaching staff, with four transfer commitments on the board and more to come. They’ll host a highly touted mid-major transfer this week as the search continues to fill the middle infield position. HawkeyeReport has confirmed that South Dakota State infielder Nolan Grawe will be in Iowa City later this week for a transfer visit. A two-time All-Summit League selection, Grawe has two years of eligibility remaining.

T3 | Nolan Grawe … GONE!



The sophomore gives the Jackrabbits the lead with a three-run blast to right center. Sixth home run of the season for Grawe and RBIs 43, 44 and 45.



South Dakota State 3, Omaha 2



📽️ » Summit League Network pic.twitter.com/EkiFo3HlvP — Jackrabbit Baseball (@GoJacksBaseball) May 14, 2026

A native of Cedar Rapids, Grawe put together two strong seasons with the Jackrabbits and is now looking to make a move up the ladder to a high-major school. As a true freshman, Grawe earned Second Team All-Summit honors, slashing .347/.414/.437, with 69 hits, 12 doubles and 32 RBI’s over 51 games. This past season, as a sophomore, Nolan appeared in 55 games, with 53 starts, slashing .310/.388/.527, with 70 hits, 18 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 48 RBI’s. He was a major contributor and a First Team All-Summit selection for an SDSU team that won the Summit League Tournament, advancing to play in the Lincoln Regional.

What it would mean for the Hawkeyes to land Grawe…

The infield is the most important focus in the transfer portal for the Hawkeye coaching staff at this point in time. They recently landed a commitment from Iowa Central 1B Sawyer Stein, while Jaixen Frost is set to return for his redshirt junior season. That still leaves two infield positions open, but it is interesting that Grawe played third base for the Jackrabbits, which is where Frost has made his starts for Iowa. It’s unclear at this time whether it would be Frost or Grawe moving to shortstop or second base if they were able to land him.

It’s also worth noting that incoming freshman Garrett Luett is off to a hot start in the Appalachian Summer League, so he could possibly throw his hat into the ring for next year’s infield. Position to be played aside, Grawe would be a strong addition for the Hawkeyes. After hitting for a high average with limited power as a freshman, Nolan raised his slugging percentage by nearly 100 points and tallied 16 more extra base hits as a sophomore. His breakout campaign has turned him into a candidate to play for a P4 squad next season.