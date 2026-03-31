Iowa Baseball Midweek Preview: Bradley Braves

Back on the road again for what has been a lengthy stretch without a home midweek, the Iowa Baseball team will travel to Peoria to face off against the Bradley Braves at Dozer Park on Tuesday afternoon. They’ll return to Duane Banks Field this weekend for a three-game series against Minnesota.

Rick Heller’s squad enters this week with a 15-11 overall record, in the midst of what was supposed to be four straight weeks of road midweeks before the UIC cancelation disrupted the start of that stretch. They travel to Milwaukee next Tuesday before they finally get a home midweek on April 14th. This past weekend, the Hawkeyes were swept in a three-games series by top-ranked UCLA. The Bruins were as advertised, outscoring Iowa 33-6 after a hard-fought game on Friday night, including a 19-0 run-rule win on Saturday.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Braves has been moved up to 3:05pm CT on ESPN+ with rain in the forecast for later in the evening. It will be the 96th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 51-42-2, including wins in eight of the last nine dating back to the 2018 season. Iowa won both legs of the home-and-home last season, winning 13-3 (7) in Peoria and 12-5 in Iowa City.

Bradley Braves (5-22, 1-5)

It’s been a rough go for the Braves as of late, finishing with a below .500 record in five consecutive seasons, with their last winning season coming back in 2019 (31-19). After posting a 16-35 record last season, head coach Elvis Dominguez announced his retirement after 17 seasons and now it’s Justin Dedman at the helm after spending the last two seasons as the recruiting coordinator at Loyola-Marymount. They enter this week with a 5-22 overall record and have lost 15 of their last 16 games, including getting swept by Murray State this past weekend.

Iowa will be the second of seven games against Power 4 opponents for Bradley will face this season. The Braves fell to Indiana 15-3 in seven innings back on February 17th, while they still have a midweek home-and-home with Illinois and a single road midweek at Northwestern later on this season. These two teams will meet again in Iowa City on April 14th.

As a team, Bradley has not been very strong at the plate, averaging just 5.41 runs and 7.63 hits per game, while slashing .238/.377/.335, with just two players with a .300 batting average or better. The Braves rank near or at the bottom off the MVC in average and slugging, but are second in the conference in walks drawn, which vaults them to third in on-base percentage. On the pitching staff side, Bradley has a staggering 10.55 team ERA and a 2.59 WHIP. In five midweek games, the Braves are 1-4, allowing 10.2 runs and 12.0 hits per game. The offense has performed close to season averages, putting up 5.8 runs and 7.0 hits per game.

Braves Players to Watch

1. SS Sohrab Rezaei – A transfer from South Suburban Community College, shortstop Sohrab Rezaei hit .388 for the Bulldogs last season. He also spent time at Wabash Valley College to start his collegiate career. In 24 starts this season, Rezaei is slashing .304/.462/.342, with 24 hits, three doubles and ten RBI’s. He’s got six multi-hit games but leads the team in on-base percentage because of his 24.0% walk/hbp rate. Rezaei has reached base in 21 of 24 games and has reached base 19 times over his last seven games, including nine hits and ten walks/hbp.

2. OF Landon Lowe – A transfer from NAIA Keiser University, outfielder Landon Lowe batted .351 for the Seahawks, with 17 doubles and five home runs. He has appeared in 27 games, with 23 starts this season, slashing .306/.423/.376, with 26 hits, six doubles and a team-high 18 RBI’s. Lowe leads the team in average, has seven multi-hit games and comes into this one riding a 10-game hit streak. Over his last ten games, Lowe is 15-of-32 (.469), with an additional nine times reaching base via walk/hbp.

3. 2B Hayden Miller – A transfer from Middle Tennessee State, second baseman Hayden Miller hit double-digit home runs last season for the Blue Raiders but has been a better all-around contributor this season with the Braves. In 27 starts, Miller is slashing .213/.403/.436, with 20 hits, three doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI’s. A year ago at MTSU, Miller reached base just nine times via walk/hbp, but that has already tallied 30 this season, including an NCAA-leading 18 hit by pitches. His 24.2% walk/hbp rate gives him a .403 on-base percentage that ranks third on the team. Strikeouts have been a major, major issue, with a 35.5% strikeout rate. On the bases, Miller is 13-for-13 on stolen bases, which is tied for the team lead with SIU transfer Michael Quick who is 13-for-15 on stolen base attempts.

Final Thought

This is a must-win for the Hawkeyes. No other way to describe it. Both mentally and momentum-wise, Rick Heller’s team needs to get this one tonight. Getting swept by the #1 team in the country is one thing but following it up with a loss to a majorly struggling Bradley team would be back-breaking going into an important weekend against Minnesota.

There’s not really much analysis for this one. Nearly half of the Braves baserunners come via free bases, so limiting that will be a key for the Hawkeye pitchers that take the mound. Offensively, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t have a strong night. The Bradley pitching staff is giving up 1.54 hits and 1.05 free bases per inning, which points to a successful, possibly 7-inning night at the plate.