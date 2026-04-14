Iowa Baseball Midweek Preview: Bradley Braves

The start of a six-game homestand, Rick Heller and the Iowa Baseball team return to Duane Banks Field on Tuesday afternoon. For the second time this season, they’ll go up against the Bradley Braves, with a three-game series against the Maryland Terrapins set for this coming weekend.

Rick Heller’s squad enters this week with an 18-15 overall record, and they get to play their first midweek home game since March 10th. Last week’s road midweek against Milwaukee was canceled due to inclement weather. This past weekend, the Hawkeyes were swept in a three-game series by 14th-ranked USC. The Trojans’ pitching staff was as advertised, holding the Iowa offense to just seven runs over three games.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Braves is set for 6:02pm CT on BTN+. It will be the 97th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 52-42-2, including wins in nine of the last ten dating back to the 2018 season. In the first meeting this season, the Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 21-8 in seven innings.

Bradley Braves (5-22, 1-5)

It’s been a rough go for the Braves over the past few years, finishing with a below .500 record in five consecutive seasons, with their last winning season coming back in 2019 (31-19). After posting a 16-35 record last season, head coach Elvis Dominguez announced his retirement after 17 seasons and now it’s Justin Dedman at the helm after spending the last two seasons as the recruiting coordinator at Loyola-Marymount. They enter this week with an 8-27 overall record, but snapped a streak of 20 losses in 22 games, taking the final two games against Valparaiso for just their second series win of the season.

This matchup against Iowa, will be their fourth of seven games against Power 4 opponents this season. They are currently 0-3, with losses to Indiana (15-3), Iowa (21-8) and Purdue (13-6), while they still have a midweek home-and-home with Illinois and a single road midweek at Northwestern later on this season. The Braves are 0-12 against Power 4 opponents over the last three seasons.

As a team, Bradley has not been very strong at the plate, averaging just 5.54 runs and 8.26 hits per game, while slashing .254/.382/.362, with just three players with a .300 batting average or better. The Braves rank near or at the bottom of the MVC in average, slugging and strikeouts, but are third in the conference in walks drawn, which vaults them to third in on-base percentage. On the pitching staff side, Bradley has a staggering 10.27 team ERA and a 2.55 WHIP. In five midweek games, the Braves are 1-6, allowing 12.1 runs and 12.6 hits per game. The offense has performed close to season averages, putting up 6.1 runs and 7.7 hits per game.

Braves Players to Watch

1. OF Landon Lowe – A transfer from NAIA Keiser University, outfielder Landon Lowe batted .351 for the Seahawks, with 17 doubles and five home runs. In 35 games, with 31 starts, Lowe is slashing a team-best .372/.489/.504, with 42 hits, 12 doubles and 24 RBI’s. He’s second on the team with 42 hits, tallying 12 multi- hit games and has swung it incredibly well as of late. Over his last four games, Lowe has 12 hits, while he has reached base in 14 of his last 20 plate appearances. He reached base in all four plate appearances in the first meeting against Iowa, finishing with two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch.

2. 2B Hayden Miller – A transfer from Middle Tennessee State, second baseman Hayden Miller hit double-digit home runs last season for the Blue Raiders. In 35 starts, Miller is slashing .215/.399/.479, with 26 hits, five doubles, nine home runs and a team-high 25 RBI’s. A year ago at MTSU, Miller reached base just nine times via walk/hbp, but that has ballooned to 37 this season, including an NCAA-leading 21 hit by pitches. Strikeouts have been a major, major issue, with a 34.8% strikeout rate and 55 strikeouts, which is 12 more than anyone else. On the bases, Miller is 16-for-16 on stolen bases, which leads the team.

3. OF Michael Quick – A former McCook CC and Southern Illinois transfer, outfielder Michael Quick has had a solid year for the Braves. In 35 starts, Quick is slashing .323/.430/.398, with a team-high 42 hits, four doubles and 20 RBI’s. He’s tallied 14 multi-hit games, including batting .485 over his last eight games, including 16 hits. The hardest Braves hitter to strikeout, Quick has gone down on strikes in just 12.7% of his 158 plate appearances. In the first meeting against Iowa, Quick tallied three hits and a walk.

Final Thought

There’s no hiding it. This season has been a struggle for the Hawkeyes and after this past weekend, they sit squarely on the Big Ten Tournament bubble with five weeks left in the regular season. The possibility of this exact scenario playing out was a concern in the preseason, with Iowa losing 90% of innings from the pitching staff. They’ve gone through plenty of growing pains, as 56.3% of the innings pitched this year have been by underclassmen and they’ve done it without the best one of the bunch, Brody Irlbeck, who is out for the season.

The Hawkeyes have never missed the Big Ten Tournament under Rick Heller and have not finished worse 30-26 in a single season. However, the only thing they can do right now is go out and put together a strong showing against Bradley today. They’re 6-0 in midweek games this season and will want to keep that record intact.