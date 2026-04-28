Iowa Baseball Midweek Preview: Illinois State Redbirds

A couple of weeks ago, the Iowa Baseball team were 5-10 in Big Ten play and faced with the possibility of missing the Big Ten Tournament for the first time under Rick Heller. They’ve answered the challenge with wins in eight of their last nine, including winning five of their last six in Big Ten play. Now, a home midweek against Illinois State is on tap, as the Hawkeyes look for two more wins to finish off an undefeated run in midweek games. A three-game series against Illinois at Duane Banks Field awaits at the end of the week.

Rick Heller’s squad enters this game with a 26-16 overall record and a five-game winning streak in progress. Last week, the Hawkeyes swept their double midweek, defeating Western Illinois (22-3) and UIC (6-4), before heading off to Bloomington for a critical three-game series with Indiana. It was a dominant weekend, with Iowa sweeping the Hoosiers 12-2, 9-2, 7-4 to move to 10-11 in Big Ten play. With three weeks left to play, the Hawkeyes are a near lock to play at the Big Ten Tournament.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Redbirds is set for 6:02pm CT on BTN+. It will be the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Illinois State leading the series 16-11, including winning five of the last eight meetings. Iowa won the first leg of the home-and-home this season, defeating ISU 11-0 back on March 24th in Normal.

Illinois State Redbirds (26-17, 9-9)

The visiting Redbirds enter this game with a 26-17 overall record and a 9-9 mark in Missouri Valley play. After surging out to a 17-7 start this year, ISU is 9-10 since, but they’re still on track for their most wins since 2019 (36). They’ve answered a four-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak, defeating Illinois last Tuesday, followed by a three-game sweep of Bradley this past weekend. The Redbirds are currently sixth in the MVC standings.

This matchup against Iowa will be their fourth of eight games against Power 4 opponents this season. They swept Illinois in their midweek home-and-home, while they lost to Iowa back on March 24th in Normal. Still to come, they’ll go to Northwestern for a midweek and will close out the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan State in East Lansing.

As a team, ISU comes into this one averaging 6.35 runs and 10.26 hits per game. They are slashing .297/.386/.472, with four starters posting a .300 batting average or better. The Redbirds offense is side-by-side with Indiana State for best in the MVC, leading the conference runs per game and average, while they are second in slugging, second in doubles, third in on-base percentage and third in home runs.

On the pitching staff side, ISU has a 4.82 team ERA, while they are allowing 1.58 baserunners per inning. In nine midweek games, the Redbirds are 9-2, allowing 5.8 runs and 8.6 hits per game. The offense has performed about the same in midweeks, averaging 7.1 runs and 9.6 hits per game.

Redbirds Players to Watch

1. OF Brayden Bakes – On the shortlist to win MVC Player of the Year, outfielder Brayden Bakes has had a tremendous season for the Redbirds. A starter in all 43 games, Bakes is slashing .380/.464/.693, with a team-high 68 hits, a team-high 16 doubles, a team-high 12 home runs and a team-high 41 RBI’s. ISU doesn’t reach base with free bases a ton, but Bakes is second on the team with 29 walks/hbp. He also does not trade power for strikeouts, with a 14.9% strikeout rate. Bakes has a hit in ten of his last 11 games, including tallying ten hits and extra base hits during ISU’s current four-game winning streak.

2. C Ryan Bakes – With Graham Mastros (.350) missing the last three games, it’s the Bakes brothers at the top of the players to watch list. A transfer from South Carolina, catcher Ryan Bakes has been the Redbirds every day starter behind the plate. In 42 games, with 41 starts, Bakes is slashing .257/.394/.547, with 38 hits, 13 doubles, ten home runs and 31 RBI’s. Although his batting average is seventh on the team, he has drawn a team-high 36 walks/hbp, while his 19.6% walk/hbp rate gives him a near .400 on-base rate. Over his last 13 games, Bakes is batting .333, with 15 hits and 12 walks/hbp.

3. DH Josh Outlaw – One of four starters batting over .300 in the Redbirds normal starting lineup, designated hitter Josh Outlaw has started 34 games, including 12 of the last 13 at DH. Outlaw is slashing .322/.437/.458, with 38 hits, nine doubles, two triples and 19 RBI’s. He’s also second on the team with ten stolen bases. The second toughest guy in the lineup to strikeout, Outlaw has a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk/hbp rate. He has a hit in 12 of his last 15 games, batting .356 over that stretch.

Final Thought

The Hawkeyes undefeated streak in midweek games continued with their first double midweek sweep since the 2020 season. They’ve had the success they’ve had in midweeks because they’ve taken care of business, both at the plate and on the mound. The offense is averaging 16.0 runs per game, while the pitching staff has limited opponents to just 2.6 runs per game. They’ve won seven of their nine midweeks by double digits.

As of late, this looks like an Iowa team that has simplified everything. Rather than worrying about winning an entire series, throwing a completely clean outing or getting on base in every at-bat, this looks like a team that is taking things game-by-game, inning-by-inning and pitch-by-pitch. If they continue to do that today, they’ll extend their winning streak to six games.