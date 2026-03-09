Iowa Baseball Midweek Preview: St Thomas Tommies

Fresh off of their bye week in Big Ten play, which included a series win over the Lindenwood Lions, the Iowa Baseball team has one more tune up opportunity before they jump into conference action. The Hawkeyes will face off with the St Thomas Tommies in a midweek matchup on Tuesday afternoon before opening Big Ten play with a three-game series against Penn State this weekend.

Rick Heller’s squad enters this week with a 10-5 overall record, including a series win over FAU and another notable win over Houston. This past weekend, the Hawkeyes took two of three from Lindenwood, finishing the series with a Joey Nerat walk off sac fly in the 10th inning. They’ll go on the road to face Penn State and Michigan State the next two weekends.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Tommies is scheduled for 3:02pm CT on BTN+. It will be the 6th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 5-1, but that loss came all the way back in 1907. The Hawkeyes defeated St Thomas 15-5 (8) last season in Iowa City.

St Thomas Tommies (3-12, 0-0)

The Tommies are only in the sixth season as a DI program after making the jump from the DII level prior to the 2022 season. They finally saw some success last season, finishing the year with a 29-21 record, including a 21-9 mark in Summit League play. Unable to compete in the conference tournament, St Thomas would have been on the one seed and the favorite to make a regional. This season, UST enters with a 3-12 record, including dropping seven of eight over the past two weekends against Kansas and New Mexico.

Iowa will be the second of four Power 4 teams that St Thomas will face this season. The Tommies played the aforementioned four-game series with Kansas, dropping three of four, while they will also face Minnesota and Northwestern in midweek action. These two teams will meet again in Iowa City on May 5th.

As a team, UST has been average at best offensively, putting up 4.7 runs per game, while slashing .266/.342/.357, with three players with a .300 batting average or better. On the pitching staff side, the Tommies have a 6.42 team ERA and a 1.97 team WHIP. They’ve given up double-digit runs in four games this season, most recently in an 11-5 loss to Kansas last Friday.

Tommies Players to Watch

1. 2B Tanner Recchio – A three-year starter and a two-time All-Summit League selection, second baseman Tanner Recchio is the top player for the Tommies. In 51 starts last season, Recchio slashed .335/.422/.420, with 67 hits, 12 doubles and a conference-leading 30 stolen bases. This season, in 15 starts, Recchio is batting .367, leading the team with 22 hits, five doubles and ten RBI’s, as well as nine stolen bases. He has 14 hits over the last eight games, against New Mexico and Kansas, including four multi-hit games.

2. OF Matthew Maulik – At one moment in time, outfielder Matthew Maulik was a transfer portal target for the Hawkeyes after his freshman season. He opted to stay at UST and is a two-time All-Summit League selection, including earning First Team honors last season. In 46 starts, Maulik slashed .311/.390/.469, with 55 hits, seven doubles, seven home runs and 39 RBI’s. This season, in 14 starts, Maulik is batting .295, with 18 hits and six doubles, including two multi-hit games against Kansas. He has put the ball in play in 76.7% of his 468 career plate appearances.

3. SS Adam Puder – In his second year as a starter, shortstop Adam Puder is on an early track for a much better season that he had a year ago. In 53 apperances, with 45 starts last season, Puder slashed .243/.321/.299, with 35 hits, four doubles and 15 RBI’s, but did have a really low 8.6% strikeout rate. This season, in 15 starts, Puder is batting .298, with 17 hits, five doubles and nine RBI’s. He tallied six hits over the final three games against Kansas, including a three-hit game on Sunday.

Final Thought

The Hawkeyes non-DI slate of midweek games is over and now it’s on to the midweek games that count for something. That being said, don’t discredit those three prior games, it allowed some of the younger arms to build up some experience and it’s important to have those outings in the memory bank now that these games matter a bit more. The Tommies pitching staff, minus their three weekend starters, have an 8.81 ERA and a 2.27 WHIP over 60.1 innings. Those are numbers that the Iowa offense should be able to take advantage en route to a midweek win.



