Iowa Baseball Midweek Preview: UIC Flames

In the midst of a critical stretch in Big Ten play, Rick Heller and the Iowa Baseball team are playing a pair of midweek games at Duane Banks Field this week. They checked the first box, defeating Western Illinois on Tuesday, but face another test tonight when the UIC Flames come to town. A trip to Bloomington for a three-game series against the Indiana Hoosiers awaits the Hawkeyes at the end of the week.

Rick Heller’s squad enters this game with a 22-16 overall record, with this game being the back end of a double midweek for the Hawkeyes. Last week, Iowa started things off with a 20-1 run-rule midweek win over Bradley in seven innings. They followed that up by taking two of three from Maryland over the weekend, but a 16-5 run-rule loss on Sunday was a disappointing finish. The Hawkeyes defeated Western Illinois 22-3 in seven innings on Tuesday evening to kick off this important week of games.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Flames is set for 6:02pm CT on BTN+. It will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two programs, with UIC leading the series 9-7, although they’ve met just twice since 2005. Iowa defeated UIC 4-1 in Iowa City last season.

Illinois-Chicago Flames (15-22-1, 10-5)

The visiting Flames enter this game with an 15-22-1 overall record and a 10-5 mark in Missouri Valley play. A team playing their best ball of the season, UIC started the year 8-20-1, but have won seven of their last nine games, including three-game sweeps of Murray State and Valparaiso. They’ve vaulted themselves into a four-way tie atop the MVC standings and are seeking their first conference regular season title since 2017 (Horizon). UIC did fall 9-8 to Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

This matchup against Iowa will be their tenth and final game against Power 4 opponents this season. It’s been a rough go in those contests, compiling an 0-8-1 record, with a 3-3 tie against Northwestern standing as their lone positive result. They opened their P4 slate with a neutral site loss to Notre Dame, followed by a four-game sweep against Missouri. They’ve also lost a pair of midweeks to Northwestern and one to Purdue.

As a team, UIC come into this one averaging 6.16 runs and 9.08 hits per game. They are slashing .273/.389/.438, with just two starters posting a .300 batting average or better. The Flames offense is near the top of the MVC, ranking third in on-base percentage, third in slugging, third in doubles, fourth in batting average and fourth in home runs.

On the pitching staff side, UIC has a 6.64 team ERA, while they are allowing 1.74 base runners per inning. In seven midweek games, the Flames are 1-5-1, allowing 10.3 runs and 11.7 hits per game. The offense has performed above their season average in those games, putting up 7.7 runs and 10.0 hits per game.

Flames Players to Watch

1. OF Ashton Kampa – A transfer from Bryan & Statton College, outfielder Ashton Kampa leads the Flames in batting average by a considerable amount. In 30 games, with 26 starts, Kampa is slashing .356/.425/.683, with 36 hits, nine doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI’s. He’s going to swing the bat when he’s at the plate, as he has a 12.9% walk/hbp rate and a strong 9.5% strikeout rate, which means he puts the ball in play in nearly 80% of plate appearances. Kampa has swung it very well as of late, batting .448 over his last seven games, including 13 hits and eight extra base hits.

2. 2B Jake Busson – A transfer from Iowa Central CC, second baseman Jake Busson is the most dangerous bat in the Flames lineup. In 37 starts, Busson is slashing .289/.381/.584, with 43 hits, six doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBI’s. His 12 home runs leads the MVC, but with that comes swing and miss. Busson has struck out 51 times and has a 29.5% strikeout rate, which is over two times larger than his 13.9% walk/hbp rate. He has a hit in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .316 over that stretch, but doesn’t have an extra base hit in his last six games.

3. C Thomas Curry – A former Missouri transfer, catcher Thomas Curry made 31 starts last season but has been the Flames full-time backstop this season. In 37 starts, Curry is slashing .304/.429/.529, with 42 hits, nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 RBI’s. He’s second on the team in walks/hbp (31), with an 18.3% walk/hbp rate that is also good for second-best. Curry has been swinging a hot bat as of late, with nine hits and 11 RBI’s over his last five games.

Final Thought

The Hawkeyes have gone undefeated in midweek play just once under Rick Heller (2016, 9-0) and they are now within just three games of doing again. They’ve had the success that they’ve had because they’ve taken care of business at the plate and one the mound. The offense is averaging 17.3 runs per game, while the pitching staff has limited opponents to just 2.4 runs per game. That’s a pretty impressive scoring margin regardless of the opponents they’ve faced.

This game has almost the exact same storyline as Tuesday’s game against Western Illinois did. Can some of the young arms on the staff step up when called on to help the Hawkeyes get through a double midweek. The answer against WIU was a resounding yes. Four pitchers, all with multiple years of eligibility left took care of business. They’ll be looking for a similar performance tonight against the Flames.