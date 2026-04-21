Iowa Baseball Midweek Preview: Western Illinois Leathernecks

In the midst of a critical stretch in Big Ten play, Rick Heller and the Iowa Baseball team will play a pair of midweek games at Duane Banks Field this week, starting with the Western Illinois Leathernecks. A trip to Bloomington for a three-game series against the Indiana Hoosiers awaits them at the end of the week.

Rick Heller’s squad enters this week with a 21-16 overall record, with this game being the front end of a double midweek for the Hawkeyes. Last week, Iowa started things off with a 20-1 run-rule midweek win over Bradley in seven innings. They followed that up by taking two of three from Maryland over the weekend, but a 16-5 run-rule loss on Sunday was a disappointing finish.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Leathernecks is set for 6:02pm CT on BTN+. It will be the 112th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Iowa leading the series 80-29-2, but they’ve played just five times over the past six seasons. Last season, the Hawkeyes fell 7-3 to WIU in Iowa City.

Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-26, 5-10)

The visiting Leathernecks enter this week with an 11-26 overall record and a 5-10 mark in Ohio Valley play. They’ve endured some rough patches this season, including a 1-13 stretch early in the year and a recent stretch where they lost seven of eight games. That being said, the Leathernecks come into this one having won three of their last four, including a surprising series win over OVC leader SIUE this past weekend.

This matchup against Iowa will be their second and final game against Power 4 opponents this season. They faced off against Illinois back on March 10th, falling to the Illini 21-8 in Champaign. WIU is 2-20 against P4 opponents over the past five seasons.

As a team, Western Illinois is in the lower third of the OVC in most categories, averaging 6.11 runs and 9.30 hits per game. They are slashing .272/.374/.399, with five starters posting a .300 batting average or better. Their 307 strikeouts are second most in the conference, with only Morehead State striking out more often.

On the pitching staff side, WIU has a 7.08 team ERA, while they are allowing 1.95 base runners per inning. In four midweek games against DI opponents, the Leathernecks are 3-1, allowing 8.5 runs and 9.8 hits per game. The offense has been a little above their season average in those games, putting up 8.3 runs and 10.8 hits per game.

Leathernecks Players to Watch

1. 1B Liam Bushey – A Second Team All-OVC selection last season, first baseman Liam Bushey is by far the most dangerous hitter in the WIU lineup. In 37 starts, Bushey is slashing .331/.429/.601, with a team-high 49 hits, seven doubles, 11 home runs and a team-high 44 RBI’s. Fifth in the OVC in home runs, Bushey isn’t just boom or bust, with a 14.7% strikeout rate, compared to a 16.4% walk/hbp rate. He has tallied 16 multi-hit games, including 20 hits over his last 14 games, batting .345 over that stretch.

2. CF Joe Connolly – A transfer from St Louis, outfielder Joe Connolly began his career with a redshirt year at Iowa. In 37 starts, Connolly is slashing .329/.470/.448, with 47 hits, nine doubles, 18 RBI’s and a team-high 15 stolen bases. Ranked fourth in the OVC in on-base percentage, Connolly leads the team with 38 walks/hbp and a 21.0% walk/hbp rate, which is notable in a midweek matchup. He has 11 multi-hit games, a hit in 31 of 37 games and has reached base in all 37 games.

3. 2B Wandel Campana – A former transfer from Lincoln Land College, second baseman Wandel Campana has been the full-time starter for WIU this season. In 36 starts, Campana is slashing .308/.430/.429, with 41 hits, seven doubles, three home runs and 23 RBI’s. His 14.7% strikeout rate is the second lowest amongst any starter in the WIU lineup, while he is also second with an 18.4% walk/hbp rate. Campana has tallied 13 multi-hit games and has reached base in 32 of 36 games.

Final Thought

This week is going to provide a challenge for a young pitching staff. The Hawkeyes have dominated in midweek play, coming into this week with a 7-0 record, but they’ve rarely asked any pitcher to record more than 3-4 outs in an outing. That will change this week, with 18 innings for the staff to cover, followed by a potentially season defining series against the Hoosiers. Adding to the challenge, the coaching staff was forced to use ten arms in the series finale against Maryland, with several of them expected to be used this week. That’s a quick turnaround and it will be a test of how well they can wipe away a tough outing. With the NCAA Tournament out of the picture, Big Ten play is of the utmost importance, but these final four midweeks, starting with Western Illinois can be building blocks for some of the young pitchers.