Iowa Baseball: MLB Desert Invitational Preview

Iowa Baseball is officially back. The Hawkeyes are set to get the 2026 season underway on Friday at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix. Rick Heller and Co. are set to open with Kansas State on opening day, followed by matchups against Air Force and Northeastern. They’ll get a chance to play at a pair of MLB spring training facilities, Goodyear Ballpark (Guardians and Reds) and Salt River Fields (Diamondbacks and Rockies). HawkeyeReport has your opening weekend preview, so let’s dive into it, starting with a look at the projected pitching matchups.

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday vs Kansas State – RHP Tyler Guerin vs RHP James Guyette

It will be sophomore right-hander Tyler Guerin getting the ball on Friday afternoon to open the season for the Hawkeyes. He appeared in 14 games, with two midweek starts last season, posting a 7.02 ERA over 16.2 innings, including 25 strikeouts to 23 free bases. Over the summer, Guerin was named a Northwoods League All-Star with the Madison Mallards, finishing with a 2.73 ERA over 33.0 innings, including 36 strikeouts to 26 walks.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last season, junior right-hander James Guyette will get the start on opening day for Kansas State. Guyette posted a 4.70 ERA over 51.2 innings, including 51 strikeouts to 27 walks, while he allowed 0.85 hits per inning. Although none of his 24 appearances were starts a year ago, he pitched in a number of roles. He tallied four saves, but also pitched 4.0+ innings in six games, including a season-high 5.1 innings against Houston. Guyette is a groundball pitcher, with his 50.7% groundball rate ranking second best out of 11 that threw 15.0+ innings for KSU. He did lead the team in hit by pitches (14) and gave up 0.79 free bases per inning. Guyette is rated as the #139 starting pitcher in the country by D1Baseball and the 9th-best that Iowa will face this season.

Saturday vs Air Force – RHP Logan Runde vs LHP Josh Holst

It will be the Florida International transfer Logan Runde on the mound against the Falcons on Saturday night. In two seasons with FIU, Runde posted a 5.70 ERA over 101.0 innings, including 87 strikeouts to 31 walks. Opponents did average 1.33 hits per inning against him, but he held an elite 6.5% walk rate.

A 6-foot-3 true freshman from Libertyville, Illinois, left-hander Josh Holst will make his collegiate debut against the Hawkeyes on Saturday. As a senior at Libertyville HS, Holst went 13-0, setting a program record for wins, while posting a 1.34 ERA over 73.1 innings, including 118 strikeouts to 25 walks and 23 hits allowed. The Wildcats went 37-4 and won the IHSA 4A State Championship. Per D1Baseball, Holst has a fastball that sits 90-92, as well as a changeup and a curveball.

Sunday vs Northeastern – TBA vs RHP Andrew Rogovic

With highly touted freshman Brody Irlbeck currently sidelined with an injury, Rick Heller is going with a TBA for Sunday’s weekend finale. It will depend on who they use out of the bullpen in the first two games, but freshman left-hander Carter Wilcox, freshman right-hander Nick Terhaar and Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese are all options to get the start.

A true freshman last season, right-hander Andrew Rogovic appeared in just three games, allowing three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings, including two strikeouts and two walks. He did log a scoreless against in an exhibition against the Boston Red Sox, retiring Trayce Thompson, Khristian Campbell and Marcelo Meyer in order. Per D1Baseball, Rogovic has a fastball that sits 92-94 with a low-80s slider and upper-70s curveball.

Kansas State Wildcats (32-26 in 2025)

28th Meeting: Kansas State leads the series 17-10 (Last meeting 2023)

Last season, Kansas State finished with a 32-26 overall record and a 17-13 mark in Big 12 play. They advanced to the Austin Regional in the NCAA Tournament and went 1-2, falling in the regional semifinals against host Texas. The ‘Cats have now made consecutive regional appearances for the first time since 2009-2011. Head coach Pete Hughes is in his eighth season at the helm, posting a 200-168 overall record. D1Baseball has tabbed Kansas State as a regional team coming into the season.

Four Wildcats Players to Watch

1. OF AJ Evasco – A D1Baseball Freshman All-American last season, outfielder AJ Evasco made a major impact in his first season on campus last season. A starter in 51 of 58 games, Evasco slashed .311/.380/.554, with 60 hits, 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 RBI’s. He tallied multiple hits in 14 games and batted .324 in Big 12 play. His 10.9% walk+hbp rate wasn’t very high, but his 14.0% strikeout rate was very good for a freshman that finished with 24 extra base hits. Evasco is a preseason All-Big 12 selection by Perfect Game.

2. SS Dee Kennedy – Previously a 40-game starter at Texas as a true freshman, infielder Dee Kennedy had an impressive spike in production for KSU last season. In 57 starts, Kennedy slashed .279/.381/.505, with 62 hits, 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBI’s, smashing his numbers with the Longhorns. He finished with 17 multi-hit games and reached safely in 49 games. Kennedy led the team with 22 two-out hits and 18 two-out RBI’s. His one big drawback was a team-high 79 strikeouts and a 30.3% strikeout rate.

3. 3B Grant Gallagher – A transfer from East Tennessee State, third baseman Grant Gallagher was a Second Team All-SoCon selection last season for the Buccaneers. In 58 starts, Gallagher slashed .276/.473/.665, with 51 hits, 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 RBI’s. He was the DI leader with 66 walks and owned a 27.3% walk+hbp rate. On the flip side, he did go down on strikes 77 times for a 30.1% strikeout rate. Still, he reached base an average of 2.02 times per game and averaged 2.12 total bases per game.

4. DH Carlos Vasquez – A transfer from Western Kentucky, Carlos Vasquez will be the likely DH for the ‘Cats after earning Second Team All-CUSA honors. As a fifth year senior for the Hilltoppers, Vasquez slashed .366/.435/.532 over 57 starts, including 86 hits, 22 doubles, five home runs and 40 RBI’s. He tallied 28 multi-hit games and 11 three-hit games helping lead WKU to an NCAA Regional appearance. His production at the plate came with an impressive 9.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk+hbp rate.

Air Force Falcons (20-34 in 2025)

6th Meeting: Iowa leads the series 4-1 (Last meeting 2022)

Last season, Air Force finished with a 20-34 overall record and a 12-18 mark in Mountain West play. They missed the Mountain West Tournament for the first time in three seasons. Mike Kazlausky is in his 16th season at the helm, guiding the Falcons to a 338-440 overall record, including eight top five finishes in the Mountain West standings. D1Baseball picked Air Force to finish last in the Mountain West.

Four Falcons Players to Watch

1. C Walker Zapp – The lone preseason All-Mountain West pick for Air Force, catcher Walker Zapp is the best of five returning starters for the Falcons. In 51 starts, Zapp slashed .330/.420/.579, with 65 hits, 18 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI’s. He tallied 22 multi-hit games and had four separate 5+ game hitting streaks, including a season-best 8-game hitting streak. Zapp finished last season with a 19.0% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk+hbp rate.

2. OF Tripp Garrish – The only player that started all 54 games last season, outfielder Tripp Garrish is back to patrol the outfield for the Falcons. He slashed .299/.438/.476, with 56 hits, 16 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBI’s. Garrish is an interesting player, as he led the team with 41 walks and a 20.0% walk+hbp rate, which allowed him to reach base in 48 of 54 games. On the flip side, his 68 strikeouts and 28.9% strikeout rate led the team by far.

3. 1B Luke Elmore – One of just three starts, along with Zapp, to bat over .300 last season, first baseman Luke Elmore is back in the Air Force infield. In 46 starts last season, Elmore slashed .304/.387/.446, with 51 hits, four double, six home runs and 37 RBI’s. He was particularly good in conference play, posting a .353 average and 36 hits over 30 games. Elmore finished with 14 multi-hit games.

4. OF Christian Taylor – The fourth of four returning players that hit at least .295 last season, outfielder Christian Taylor gives the Falcons two back in the outfield. In 47 starts last season, Taylor slashed .295/.371/.426, with 52 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs and 40 RBI’s, while he also stole 14 bases. He finished the season with 14 multi-hit games, while 12 of his 15 extra base hits came after the first month of the season.

Northeastern Huskies (49-11 in 2025)

First Ever Meeting: Iowa has never faced a current member of the Coastal Athletic Conference

Last season, Northeastern finished with a 49-11 overall record and a 25-2 mark in CAA play. They won the CAA Tournament and advanced to the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies went 1-2 in the regional, falling in the regional semifinals against Mississippi State. Head coach Mike Glavine is in his 12th season at the helm, leading the Huskies to a 357-220 overall record and four NCAA Regional appearances. D1Baseball has picked Northeastern to finish in second in the CAA behind preseason favorite UNC-Wilmington.

Four Huskies Players to Watch

1. OF Harrison Feinberg – You could argue that Harrison Feinberg is the best position player the Hawkeyes will face during the opening weekend. Maybe you don’t even have to argue, as the reigning CAA Player of the Year is a preseason Second Team All-American pick by D1Baseball and was a NCBWA First Team All-American last season. In 58 starts, Feinberg slashed .367/.455/.715, with 76 hits, 14 doubles, 18 home runs and 67 RBI’s, while he also 15th in the country with 37 stolen bases. He finished the season with 23 multi-hit games and 18 multi-RBI games. Feinberg had a reasonable 16.3% strikeout rate and nearly matched it with a 16.0% walk+hbp rate.

2. OF Ryan Gerety – After starting just 14 games as a true freshman, outfielder Ryan Gerety had a breakout sophomore campaign that included earning CAA All-Tournament honors. In 58 starts, Gerety slashed .284/.406/.431, with 60 hits, 12 doubles, five home runs and 34 RBI’s, while stealing 26 bases. He finished with 15 multi-hit games, including multiple hits in four of his last six games. Gerety is the only returning starter that had more walks than strikeouts, posting a 17.2% walk+hbp rate to a solid 13.4% strikeout rate. He was picked as a preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention selection by the coaches.

3. 2B Carmelo Musacchia – Rounding out the “Big 3” that the Huskies return this season, second baseman Carmelo Musacchia was an All-CAA Honorable Mention last season. In 55 starts, Muscacchia slashed .302/.369/.479, with 65 hits, 14 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBI’s, while stealing 28 bases. He tallied 11 multi-hit games and was third on the team with 23 extra base hits, including a team-high three triples. Although he drew a team-best ten hit by pitches, his 9.8% walk+hbp rate was still well below his 20.1% strikeout rate, going down on strikes 49 times.

4. C Matt Brinker – A part-time starter at catcher last season, splitting time with Will Fosberg who also returns, Matt Brinker is the fourth-leading returner in batting average for a team that returns five of ten players that started 30+ games last season. In 35 games, Brinker slashed .261/.328/.486, with 29 hits, seven doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI’s. Despite just 30 starts, he still managed to finish with seven multi-hit games.

Weekend Outlook

Set the over/under at 1.5 wins for the weekend in Phoenix. If the Hawkeyes are able to clear that line, it will be a great start to the season. The opener against Kansas State is by far the toughest game of the weekend, but they get in the best spot, on opening day when almost anything can happen. Past that, Air Force is the most winnable game, while Northeastern, similar to Iowa, will be playing their first games after watching 90% of their innings pitched from last season depart. It’s going to be interesting to observe this opening weekend. What do the lineups look like? How does the pitching look? Who are the first ones out of the bullpen? With all of the questions, a 2-1 weekend would be an excellent start for the Hawkeyes if they could get it.