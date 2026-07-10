Iowa Baseball MLB Draft Preview

Welcome to the most stressful time of the year for college baseball coaches. MLB Draft Week. Across the country, college baseball coaches are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens to their players and recruits in the draft.

For Rick Heller and the Iowa Hawkeyes, they will likely see several recent graduates get a shot at the next level, but how many of them get drafted is not certain. Then, of course, there will be some stress as well with a couple of incoming freshmen getting some draft buzz, as well as an incoming transfer. HawkeyeReport takes a look at each guy that could get drafted and predicts who will or won’t be on the roster next season.

MLB Draft Schedule

Saturday, July 11 – (Round 1) – 12:00pm CT – NBC/MLB Network/MLB.com

Sunday, July 12 – (Rounds 5-20) – 3:30pm CT – MLB.com

Biggest Storyline for Iowa going into the draft

1. Can the Hawkeyes come away with zero losses to the draft for the first time since 2022?

The good news for the Hawkeyes is that their best players, guys like Kyle Alivo, Carter Geffre and Jaron Bleeker, aren’t draft eligible. That means the focus is going to be on the incoming freshmen and transfers. Over the last couple of seasons, Jacob Kisting (Bradley), Tanner Perry (Illinois State) and Joey Oakie (Dowling HS) were lost before they even made it to campus. Incoming freshman pitcher Ryan Stedman is the highest rated of the newcomers, but there’s potentially four names to keep an eye on. With the Big Ten being stronger than it’s ever been, the Hawkeyes need these fringe draftable guys to fall in their favor. Although Brody Irlbeck has yet to pitch for Iowa, he was a big win last season. It’d be another win if they could come away from this draft unscathed.

RHP Ryan Stedman

ESPN Draft Top 250: #136 OVR / #38 RHP

MLB.com Top 250: #211 OVR / #71 RHP

Perfect Game Top 500: #315 OVR / #114 RHP

The Hawkeyes have gone through this same roller coaster several times over the past half decade, with Brody Brecht, Marcus Morgan, Joey Oakie and Brody Irlbeck. They’ve actually come out on the right side in three of those four instances, so you could say history is on their side, but it also doesn’t have any bearing on what happens this time around.

When Ryan Stedman (Valley HS, IA) originally committed back in 2024, Perfect Game had him rated as the #139 RHP in the country. That has changed significantly, now rated as the #65 RHP in the country by PG, while ESPN (#20) and MLB.com (#34) have him much higher than that amongst high school arms. Last season, as a junior, Stedman posted a 1.68 ERA over 33.1 innings, averaging 4.2 innings per start. This season, he’s been flat out dominant, with a 0.83 ERA over 42.1 innings, including 81 strikeouts to eight walks and 13 hits allowed. His efficiency has been off the charts, averaging 6.0 innings per start and just 13.9 pitches per inning.

I don’t expect Stedman to be a day one pick, as just 13 high school right-handed pitchers went in the top five rounds of the draft last season. Because he falls outside of that top-tier of arms (top 10-20), it’s really hard to know what to expect. It will come down to a number of factors, including what Stedman and his family have landed on for an asking price, how many teams are deeply interested in him and what money those teams will have and are willing to spend on day two of the draft.

MLB.com Draft Scouting Report Analysis

“Valley HS (West Des Moines, Iowa) has produced a single big leaguer (Dan Jennings) and has had four players drafted, none higher than the 36th round. Stedman, the Tigers’ latest star, could go much higher than that this spring if he’s signable away from an Iowa commitment. He performed well at the Area Code Games and World Wood Bat Association World Championship on the showcase circuit and has boosted his velocity as a senior.

At his best this spring, Stedman has operated with a 93-95 mph fastball and touched 97 with good carry, though he has sat 91-95 on other occasions. Scouts are trying to figure out exactly what to make of his low-80s curveball, which features good shape but comes with low spin rates. He shows advanced feel for a fading changeup in the low 80s and also messes around with a cutter in the upper 80s.

Stedman impresses with the athleticism and ease in his delivery, and he has no problem providing regular strikes. He has plenty of projection remaining in his 6-foot-3 frame, so he should continue to add power to his pitches. He’s far from a finished product but has the potential to become a mid-rotation starter.”

Prep Baseball Report Analysis

“Stedman has put together an impressive summer, drawing a strong contingent of MLB scouts throughout the process. He has added noticeable strength since his senior season, resulting in a velocity jump and the ability to maintain his stuff deeper into outings. Currently, he profiles as a two-pitch arm with a quality fastball and changeup. Ultimately, his draft value may come down to whether clubs view him as a future starter or an impact reliever.”

FINAL THOUGHT: In terms of physical maturity, he might be just a bit further along than LaFavor (up next), which is why I think Stedman is the bigger risk to be drafted out of the two. It will be interesting to see how teams view his pitch arsenal. Do they view him as a two-pitch pitcher only or a four-pitch pitcher with two above average pitches? It would be a huge win if the Hawkeyes could get him on campus.

RHP Kaleb LaFavor

ESPN Draft Top 250: #171 OVR / #52 RHP

Perfect Game Top 500: #387 OVR / #141 RHP

Stedman isn’t the only incoming freshman arm that the Hawkeyes will be anxiously awaiting the fate of in the draft. They’ll also be intently watching right-hander Kaleb LaFavor (Bishop Heelan HS, IA) who was invited to the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month.

Don’t get it wrong, LaFavor, statistically has been a very good pitcher in high school, but it’s his 6’7 frame and future projectability that really has raised his stock. He’s already got a low-mid 90’s fastball, which could jump higher and hold deeper into outings as he continues to grow and mature. Even the difference between 6’5/6’6 and 6’7+ is large at the major league level. Roughly 15.6% (61) of active pitchers stand at 6’5/6’6, while just 4.1% (16) are 6’7 or taller. Since 1969, Iowa Baseball has six pitchers 6’7 or taller.

As a junior at Bishop Heelan last season, LaFavor posted a 0.71 ERA over 49.0 innings, including 69 strikeouts to 35 free bases and just 18 hits allowed. This season, as a senior, Kaleb has pitched way less but has been much more efficient. He’s got a 0.62 ERA over 22.2 innings, including 32 strikeouts to 11 free bases and just five hits allowed. His pitches per inning has dropped from 16.9 to 11.2 per inning.

Two important numbers to know as we wrap up talk on Stedman and LaFavor. Over the last three years, an average of 37.0 high school right-handed pitchers have been drafted, including 39 last year. During that span, 86-of-111 (77.5%) have signed. If you believe the ESPN rankings, both are inside the top 30 amongst high school right-handers, so it could come down to what they are asking for money wise.

Prep Baseball Report Analysis

“LaFavor had a meteoric rise early in summer posting big velocity out of the gate. The Sioux City Heelan grad’s velocity dipped in the summer as his pitch count began to build. The frame is extremely projectable; yet currently lacks physical maturity and strength. If drafted; I believe it will be a team with a track record of slow easy progression into their system to give LaFavor time to continue to build physically.”

FINAL THOUGHT: Standing at 6’7, LaFavor just has a frame that isn’t that readily available. Although he isn’t in the MLB.com Top 250, of the 125 pitchers that are, 25 are 6’5, 7 are 6’6 and just 3 are 6’7. You can’t teach things like height and frame. He already throws low-mid 90’s and might have more in the tank as he matures physically. That’s why there have been a few Jacob Misiorowski comps. However, there are risks with taking a guy like him and not every organization wants an arm that needs that type of development.

INF Garrett Luett

ESPN Draft Top 250: #199 OVR / #12 3B

Perfect Game Rank (’26 class): #388 OVR / #100 SS

Off the top of my head, I can’t think of an Iowa Baseball incoming freshman position player that had some draft buzz worth listening to. That’s not to say they haven’t had players with some anticipation when they arrived on campus, but they just haven’t had that caliber of a recruit on the position player side. Infielder Garrett Luett (Underwood HS, IA) has been a late riser and put himself in the conversation going into the draft.

As a junior last year for 2A Underwood, Luett put up some incredible numbers. He slashed .603/.729/1.132, with 41 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI’s over 28 games for the Eagles. That was all fine and well, but putting up video game numbers at that level only does so much for your draft talk. He opted to skip his senior season at Underwood, instead playing and exceling in the Appalachian Summer League with the Kingsport Axmen. In 26 games, Luett is slashing .337/.496/.528, with 30 hits, ten doubles, one run and 16 RBI’s. He’s also racked up 27 walks to just 14 strikeouts. He was Appalachian League Select Team that went down to Cary, NC to face the USA Collegiate National Team.

FINAL THOUGHT: The fact that Luett played at 2A Underwood rather one of the three 4A schools in the area MIGHT be a factor here. However, his excellent summer in the Appy League against much stronger competition has made this interesting. Similar to Nick Terhaar last summer in the Northwoods League, is his late rise just a little too late to be a real draft threat?

RHP Sam George

Each of the last two seasons the Hawkeyes have lost an incoming transfer pitcher to the draft, and they’ll be looking avoid that this time around. It would be a surprise, but Minnesota State-Mankato right-hander Sam George will be a name to keep an eye on.

As a sophomore at Mankato, George was a First Team All-NSIC selection for the Mavericks, appearing in 13 games with 12 starts. He finished with a perfect 8-0 record, posting a 2.97 ERA over 60.2 innings, including 60 strikeouts to 20 walks and 68 hits allowed. This past season, as a junior, he repeated as a First Team All-NSIC pick, finishing the regular season with a 2.61 ERA that ranked 25th amongst all DII pitchers. He appeared in 14 games, with 13 starts, posting a 3.80 ERA over 64.0 innings, including 63 strikeouts to 12 walks and 69 hits allowed.

Because of the NCAA’s recent 5-for-5 ruling, the decision for George is different than it was for previous Hawkeye transfers that went in the draft. A junior used to have the leverage of returning to school, but they also knew that they’d have to have a sterling season to avoid getting offered less money in the next draft. Now, juniors can return for their fourth year and have the same leverage they used to have a year sooner.

FINAL THOUGHT: Of the four newcomers that are most likely to get drafted and sign, George would be the biggest surprise. Even if he is garnering some interest, the new 5-for-5 ruling gives him two remaining years of eligibility rather than one, which means he can play for a year at Iowa and still have leverage in next year’s draft.

The rest of the Hawkeyes looking to hear their name called…

MIF Gable Mitchell: There was some talk that Gable Mitchell might have been drafted last season, but that opportunity did not come to fruition, so he finished out his career with the Hawkeyes. He outpaced his junior year numbers, raising his average by 31 points and his on-base percentage by 31 points, while he lowered his strikeout rate even further from 7.2% to 6.7% and tallied 25 extra base hits. Gable might not be a sure-fire draft pick with all of his leverage gone, but he’s a baseball player, a leader, a good defender and a solid hitter. He will get a chance with an organization.

MIF Kooper Schulte: A starter in all 56 games for the Hawkeyes, Kooper Schulte put together an offensive season that should be good enough to get him drafted. Although he batted just .274, Schulte tallied 28 extra base hits, including a career-high nine home runs. He’s got some speed on the bases and is strong defensively. I’d expect to see Schulte come off the board at some point, but it’s hard to say when with teams trying to save slot bonus money in the middle rounds.

OF Miles Risley: Another guy that improved in most categories in his season with Iowa, Miles Risley should hear his name called in the draft. After batting .299 as a junior, Risley batted .303 as a senior, with a 34.0% extra base hit rate that was up from 26.7%. He struggled with strikeouts at times (26.9%) but raised his on-base percentage to .439 thanks to a 20.7% walk/hbp rate. Risley is an elite outfielder and has plenty

1B Caleb Wulf: Although Caleb Wulf put up one of the best pure hitting seasons in program history tallying 89 hits, the fact that he doesn’t hit for much power and is undersized to play first base will be tough to overcome. That being said, he has gap power, rarely strikes out, hits for a high average and is a great defender, despite his size. It’d be great to see an organization give him a shot as an undrafted free agent.