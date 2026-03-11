Iowa Baseball Non-Conference Takeaways with Rick Heller

Even as snow actively falls in Iowa City, the Iowa Baseball season is in full swing. Four weeks are already in the books, and the Hawkeyes are set to open Big Ten play this weekend. It’s the perfect time to check in with Coach Rick Heller and get his thoughts on how the season has unfolded so far.

The Hawkeyes are off to an 11-5 start this season, which began with consecutive winning weekends at the MLB Desert Invitational, followed by a series win against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton. After dropping two of three at the Frisco Classic, although they get a good win over Houston, Rick Heller’s squad bounced back, winning four of five during a Duane Banks Field homestand.

Up next, the Hawkeyes open Big Ten play with a three-game series against Penn State in State College. HawkeyeReport caught up with head coach Rick Heller to go over the top takeaways from non-conference play.

1. Jaron Bleeker is the story of the pitching staff thus far, could the Hawkeyes have a reliable rotation once they’re healthy?

Coming into the season, we knew that there was a chance that there could be some moving parts within the pitching staff. Of course, every coaching staff wants to have a set starting rotation and bullpen roles figured out when the first pitch is thrown, but that was not the case with the Hawkeyes. With a pitching staff full of young and inexperienced arms, the coaching staff had an idea of what things might look like but also knew they were going to need a couple of guys to emerge and take bigger roles than expected.

Enter Jaron Bleeker.

The sophomore from Sargeant Bluff appeared in just eight games last season, with just 8.2 innings pitched, but has been critical to the Hawkeyes pitching success early this year. In five appearances, with one start, Bleeker has a 2.04 ERA over 17.2 innings, including 16 strikeouts to just three walks and 16 hits allowed. Both Tyler Guerin and Logan Runde have had to work around limited outings with minor injuries and Bleeker has stepped up in a big way, totaling 14.2 innings over the last three weeks. On Sunday against Lindenwood, he gave up two runs over 6.0 innings, recording a career-high eight strikeouts.

“When we recruited Jaron, he was what I would call an elite strike thrower for a high school player and like a lot of freshmen, when he got here, I felt like he tried to be something he wasn’t,” said head coach Rick Heller. “Worried about velo or missing bats, as opposed to pitching to contact… I felt like Jaron fell into that trap last year.”

“He had a really solid fall, added a pitch and his indoor training went really well. He was hitting with all five pitches pretty consistently… He’s really done a great job of being in control of himself, where at times last year, he would miss a pitch here and there and then would lose control of his focus. He’s just really matured and he’s really got his confidence back.”

Once everyone is back to full strength, do the Hawkeyes potentially have a starting rotation that they can rely on every weekend? FIU transfer Logan Runde has a 3.29 ERA and has easily been the most consistent starter. After throwing 61 pitches in his last start against Lindenwood, he should be close to a full go this weekend against PSU. As for Tyler Guerin, he left his start against Alabama early and came out of the bullpen against Lindenwood last week. That’s the plan again this week, but we’ve seen his best, which was a 5.0-inning, one run performance against FAU.

“That’s what we need. We’ve really got two if Bleeker continues to do what he’s been doing and Runde has really been as consistent as you would expect,” said Heller. “Tyler Guerin, even though (Lindenwood) didn’t go as well as he would have liked, he looked way better when he threw on Sunday. Also, Maddux Frese has been a guy that you can really hang your hat on, and we know Maddux could start at any time.”

2. Given the circumstances, the pitching staff has performed above expectations

In the lead up to the season, if somebody said that Brody Irlbeck was going to miss the season, Logan Runde was only going to average 50.0 pitches over his first four starts and Tyler Guerin would be coming out of the bullpen in week four, you’d assume that things were going really poorly. There’s a bit of context missing from all of that, but those are the facts of what has happened. Even with some injuries and the loss of a projected weekend starter, the Hawkeye pitching staff has held together pretty well.

“It’s really difficult in our current state, with some of the injuries,” said Heller. “They’ve done a tremendous job, and I feel really good about the progress, and I feel good about the direction we’re headed.”

Since giving up 15 runs in the season opener against K-State, the Hawkeye pitching staff has posted a 4.47 ERA over 131.0 innings. The strikeout numbers (9.39 per 9) are down from year’s past, but the staff is giving up just 0.65 free bases per inning. It’s still early in the year, but that’s down a touch from last year’s staff (0.70) that was second in the Big Ten in ERA.

Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese has been tremendous, posting a 2.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 18.0 innings. Another transfer, Joe Husak has looked like the guy he was a couple years back at Illinois State, with a 2.89 ERA over 9.2 innings, including 12 strikeouts and zero walks. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Kyle Alivo has been solid, with a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings.

There’s more improvement to be made, including getting Justin Hackett (8.49 ERA) going in the right direction, but this pitching staff has dealt with some adversity and delivered.

3. Gable Mitchell and Caleb Wulf have been and will continue to be the drivers of the offense

We knew coming into the year that Gable Mitchell and Caleb Wulf were going to be top of the order staples for Rick Heller. That was never up for discussion, but the way that those two have produced over the first four weeks have been pretty incredible.

They haven’t lit it up in the power department, with just one home run between the two of them. However, in 16 starts they are slashing .453/.523/.570, with 58 hits, ten doubles, 33 runs scored and 33 RBIs. Even more impressive is the fact that they have a combined 3.9% strikeout rate, going down on strikes in just six of 153 plate appearances. Going into Tuesday’s midweek against St Thomas, Mitchell was seventh in the country in total hits (28), before tallying his fifth three-hit game of the season.

“They have bought into an approach, and they don’t deviate from their approach,” said Heller. “Gable and Caleb, when they don’t expand the strike zone, they’re really tough to get out and both of them have really good hand eye coordination, so at times last year, they would swing at a pitchers pitch early in the count and get themselves out. They’ve been doing a lot better job of spitting on those pitches in plus counts, so that they can do some damage when they do get a pitch over the fatter part of the plate.”

4. The middle of the lineup has depth, but needs to give consistent contributions

If you take a scroll through the updated Iowa Baseball stat sheet, you’d assume there was absolutely no issue with the offensive production. To a certain extent, there isn’t. Even if you take out the 34-run outburst against UW-Platteville, the Hawkeyes are averaging 7.4 runs per game and eight of ten players with 30+ at-bats have above a .300 batting average. So, what’s the issue?

The Hawkeyes have three one run losses and in each one of them, they were a hit or two away from flipping the result. In those three losses, Mitchell and Wulf combined for 13 hits, but the rest of the lineup was just 13-of-75 (.173), with 28 strikeouts, while hitting just .228 with runners in scoring position.

“The three close games we’ve lost out of five losses, it was just holes in the lineup, couple of guys that had horrible days with just empty at-bats and then you had guys, either the top or the bottom, that were having great days,” said Heller. “It’s frustrating because you stranded guys and didn’t execute in situations.”

“I have no complaints about the offense. If you’d told me that we’d be hitting close to .340 as a team (I’d be happy), unfortunately, it’s baseball, and you can’t pick and choose when the guy that’s slumping is coming up.”

There’s zero reason to panic about the Iowa offense. They’ve got guys that can produce up and down the lineup, but they’ve got to get better at coming through in the clutch situations. The Hawkeyes are averaging 10.42 hits per game in 12 weekend games, so that gives you hope that it’s only a matter of time before those hits start coming in the right spots.

5. Do the preseason expectations need relooked at after four weeks of play?

Not yet, but let’s revisit this in a couple of weeks. On paper, road trips to PSU and MSU to open Big Ten play is a pretty good draw, as those two teams are a combined 7-21 this season. There are also midweek road trips to UIC and Illinois State during that stretch. If the Hawkeyes can get some guys healthy, both on the mound and in the field, and successfully traverse the upcoming 8-game road trip, then it might be time to revisit the preseason expectations. A good start in Big Ten play will be critical if Rick Heller’s squad wants to stick around in the NCAA Tournament conversation longer than many expected them to. It’s possible, but they’ve got to get healthy.