Iowa Baseball pitching coach Wes Obermueller will not return for the 2027 season

It’s been a seemingly never-ending carousel over the last few years when it comes to the Iowa Baseball pitching coach position. First reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball, HawkeyeReport has confirmed that Wes Obermueller will not return for the 2027 season after spending two years on the coaching staff, including last season as the pitching coach. The Hawkeyes are now searching for a new pitching coach for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

Sources: @UIBaseball is in the market for a new pitching coach as Wes Obermueller is not returning to the program in 2027, I'm told. Obermueller spent the last two seasons with the #Hawkeyes, including 2026 seasons the pitching coach.



UPDATED CAROUSEL: https://t.co/rB3pxc6tfB — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 8, 2026

In his first season on the coaching staff during the ’25 season, Obermueller was the Director of Player Development and worked closely with the pitching staff. That pitching staff put all three weekend starters, Cade Obermueller, Aaron Savary and Reece Beuter on All-Big Ten teams, while Obermueller was named a Perfect Game All-American and got selected in the Second Round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Overall, the Hawkeye pitching staff ranked 5th in the country in hits allowed per nine innings (7.26), 11th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.8), 16th in ERA (4.16) and 51st in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.28).

Wes was promoted to pitching coach in January when Sean Kenny took the Arizona job after just one season on the Hawkeyes coaching staff. This past season, the Iowa pitching staff, albeit a very young one, failed to have an All-Big Ten Team selection for the first time since 2016, although freshman Kyle Alivo was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team pick. Overall, the Hawkeye pitching staff ranked 13th in the country in hit batters (110), 93rd in hits per nine innings allowed (9.22), 121st in strikeouts per nine innings (8.40), 170th in ERA (6.16) and 174th in walks per nine innings (4.80).