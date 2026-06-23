Iowa Baseball to play in the 2027 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series

The first puzzle piece for the 2027 Iowa Baseball schedule has been released. On Tuesday morning, it was announced the Hawkeyes will compete in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Rounding out the six-team field will be Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Baylor and Oregon. The tournament will run from Friday, February 26th to Sunday, February 28th.

Heading to the Lone Star State 🤠⚾



See you at Globe Life Field in 2027 pic.twitter.com/bbWLaQQpSS — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) June 23, 2026

It will be the Hawkeyes third consecutive season traveling to Texas for a non-conference weekend, including competing in the Frisco Classic last season. They finished that weekend with a 1-2 record, grabbing a win over Houston on day two of the tournament.

Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date. All games in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series will be streamed on FloCollege.

Any way you slice it, the Hawkeyes three-game slate is going to be a challenging one. Four of the other five teams in the tournament field were in the NCAA Tournament this past season, with three of them, Oregon State (45-14), Oregon (43-18) and Arkansas (41-22), accumulating 40+ wins. If this year was any indication, it will a weekend rich with RPI opportunities, as three teams in the field finished with a top 25 RPI, while all six were in the top 70.

The Hawkeyes, led by 14th-year head coach Rick Heller, are coming off of a 33-23 season and an 8th place finish in the Big Ten standings. Looking to make the an NCAA regional for the first time in three years, Iowa last made the field of 64 in ’23, advancing to the Terre Haute Regional Championship where they fell to Indiana State.

SERIES HISTORY WITH THE AMEGY BANK FIELD

Arkansas: Arkansas leads 2-0 / Last Meeting: ’97 L 26-6

Oklahoma State: Iowa leads 4-2 / Last Meeting: ’18 L 7-6, W 16-14, W 11-3

Oregon State: OSU leads 3-0-1 / Last Meeting: ’26 L 4-3

Baylor: Baylor leads 1-0 / Last Meeting: ’95 L 12-7

Oregon: Oregon leads 3-2 / Last Meeting: ’25 L 10-0, L 9-6, L 13-4