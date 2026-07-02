Iowa Baseball to play in the 2027 Las Vegas Baseball Classic

Another puzzle piece for the 2027 Iowa Baseball schedule has been released. On Thursday morning, it was announced the Hawkeyes will compete in the Live Like Lou Las Vegas Baseball Classic at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rounding out the four-team field will be LSU, Oregon State and Arizona State. The tournament will run from Friday, March 5th to Sunday, March 7th.

It will be the Hawkeyes first time playing the tournament, but their fifth time competing in a tournament put on by Peak Events. Iowa took part in the Frisco Classic last season, finishing with weekend with a 1-2 record, including a win over Houston in day two of the tournament.

it will be just the second all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Sun Devils, with the only other meeting coming at the 1972 College World Series. Arizona State, led by sixth-year head coach Willie Bloomquist, finished with a 39-21 record this past season and advanced to the Lincoln Regional final. A historic program, ASU has amassed 22 College World Series appearances and five national titles. They have made three regional appearances under Bloomquist’s direction.

It will be the fifth all-time meeting between Iowa and Oregon State, with the Hawkeyes still searching for their first win over the Beavers. They will meet for the third consecutive season, playing a three-game series in Des Moines back in ’24 and at the Frisco Classic last season. The Beavers, led by third-year head coach Mitch Canham, finished with a 45-14 record last season, including a 4-3 win over Iowa in Frisco. Oregon State has made an NCAA Regional in nine consecutive seasons, including three trips to the College World Series and five Super Regional appearances.

It will be the 11th all-time meeting between Iowa and LSU, with the Hawkeyes leading the series 6-3-1, including a win over the top-ranked Tigers during the ’23 season. The Tigers, led by sixth-year head coach Jay Johnson, finished with a 30-28 record last season, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play. LSU had made 14 consecutive NCAA Regionals, including two national champions during that stretch, but that streak was snapped last season.

The Hawkeyes, led by 14th-year head coach Rick Heller, are coming off of a 33-23 season and an 8th place finish in the Big Ten standings. Looking to make the an NCAA regional for the first time in three years, Iowa last made the field of 64 in ’23, advancing to the Terre Haute Regional Championship where they fell to Indiana State.