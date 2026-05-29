Iowa Baseball RHP Cole Moore to enter the transfer portal

The Iowa Baseball season came to a close less than a week ago, but there’s no rest for coaches in college athletics. Transfer portal season will be in full swing soon enough and the Hawkeyes have seen their first couple of names depart from the roster. Freshman right-hander Cole Moore announced on Thursday evening that he plans to enter the portal after one season with the program. Moore will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

I will be entering the transfer portal after my freshman year at the University of Iowa.

641-548-6902

Freshman year:

4 seam: 92-94 T96

Sinker: 92-94

Curveball: 78-81

Cut: 88-90

CH: 84-86

20 APP

3 years of eligibility remaining

Training at Tread this summer @codywhitten4 pic.twitter.com/aOMv1d9mXJ — Cole Moore (@ColeWillieMoore) May 28, 2026

The younger brother of former Hawkeye Reese Moore, Cole was rated as the #5 player in Iowa and the #187 RHP in the country by Perfect Game out of Van Meter High School. He appeared in 20 games, with seven starts, posting a 4.68 ERA over 25.0 innings, including 23 strikeouts to 27 free bases and 21 hits allowed. His best outing of the season came in the Hawkeyes double midweek, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings in a 22-3 win over Western Illinois.

What this means for the Iowa Baseball pitching staff…

All season, the talk around the Hawkeyes was about how young their pitching staff was and that the future of the staff was on the roster. Cole Moore was one of those guys that was supposed to be a piece, not only next season, but past that. At the very least, Moore was going to once again be a guy that they relied on midweeks with occasional weekend appearances. The coaching staff was already going to have to add a couple of transfers to help out in the bullpen and they started that process before the season was over adding Kirkwood CC closer Reid Burkle. As long as the top-level pieces of the staff like Alivo, Bleeker, Irlbeck and Frese are kept on the roster they’ll be in decent shape, but Cole was a guy that the coaching staff likely was hoping to hold on to.