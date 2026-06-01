Iowa Baseball RHP Tyler Guerin enters the transfer portal

The Iowa Baseball season came to a close less than a week ago, but there’s no rest for coaches in college athletics. Transfer portal season will be in full swing soon enough and the Hawkeyes have seen their first couple of names depart from the roster. Sophomore right-hander Tyler Guerin has entered the transfer portal per D1 Baseball after two seasons with the program. Guerin will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Guerin appeared in 32 games, with ten starts, posting a 7.38 ERA over 68.1 innings, including 67 strikeouts to 77 free bases and 71 hits allowed. This past season, Tyler had a 7.49 ERA over 18 appearances, including eight starts.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



Iowa Baseball RHP Tyler Guerin has entered the transfer portal per @d1baseball.



Guerin posted a 7.49 ERA over 51.2 innings this past season. pic.twitter.com/MMORCEF9Fk — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) June 1, 2026

What this means for the Iowa Baseball pitching staff…

This is one of those departures that you can debate the level of impact, but we truly won’t know how big of a loss it is until we see how Tyler pitches next season with his new school. There’s no doubt that Guerin has good stuff, but he wasn’t able to reign it in enough from a control standpoint to make the impact that the coaching staff was hoping for from him at the top of the weekend rotation. As for the Hawkeye pitching staff going into next season, they appear to be in very solid shape from a starting pitching standpoint as long as there is not further transfer portal attrition. They are set to return Kyle Alivo (3.48 ERA), Jaron Bleeker (4.90), Maddux Frese (4.06) and highly touted freshman Brody Irlbeck who missed all of last season with an injury.