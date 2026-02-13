Iowa Baseball Season Preview: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for the season

Later today, the Iowa Baseball team will take the field down in Phoenix and kick off the 136th season in program history. The Hawkeyes begin the 2026 campaign at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix going up against Kansas State, Air Force and Northeastern. Rick Heller’s squad was picked sixth in the preseason Big Ten Coaches Poll.

“You can really sense it with the players that it’s time to go play somebody else. Time to get outside and see where we’re at,” said Heller at team media day. “I think only way we’re going to find out where we are is to go play.”

With the Iowa Baseball season opener less than six hours away, it’s the perfect time to give one last round of preseason thoughts prior to first pitch. HawkeyeReport takes a look at the schedule the Hawkeyes will face, as well as the best- and worst-case scenarios for the season.

Breaking down the schedule

Before we start jumping into how the scenarios and how the season could play out, let’s get an understanding of the difficulty of the schedule. It’s a challenging non-conference schedule starting with the opener against a Kansas State team projected to reach a regional. Week two sends the Hawkeyes to Florida Atlantic for a three‑game set against an Owls squad expected to contend in the American. Week three brings the gem of the non-conf, the Frisco Classic, featuring matchups with #12 Oregon State, Alabama, and Houston. Two midweek opponents, Illinois State and Illinois‑Chicago, were picked third and fourth in the MVC by D1Baseball.

In the Big Ten, the start is less than ideal with back‑to‑back road trips to Penn State and Michigan State, completing a stretch of 17 of 24 games away from home to open the season. When the Hawkeyes finally return to Iowa City, preseason #1 UCLA awaits for the Big Ten home opener. Zooming out, the conference slate is one of the toughest in the league. Iowa will face five of the top six teams in D1Baseball’s projected standings, with four of those series coming on the road (USC, Nebraska, Indiana, Penn State). The Hawkeyes do get four of the bottom five, with Maryland and Minnesota visiting Iowa City, and a neutral‑site series against Purdue at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Best Case Scenario

Coming into the season as an overlooked and under-the-radar team is pretty much routine for Rick Heller and Co. at this point. They fared pretty well in that position last season nearly pulling off a sneak attack on the Big Ten regular season title, but it’s a different animal this season, especially with the schedule. Still, in true Rick Heller fashion, he and his staff get the most out of his team.

Offensively, the preseason depth across the board doesn’t just play out in theory. It plays out on the field, and the Hawkeyes end up having more starter worthy players than available spots in the lineup. This allows the coaching staff to mix and match lineups based on the opponent, the opposing pitcher and other factors. That bench depth also allows Heller to pull some strings in late-game situations on several occasions. On the pitching side, given the circumstances with not much returning experience, new faces, young arms and new pitching coach, the group performs about as well as fans and the coaches could have hoped. Tyler Guerin keeps the Friday spot in the rotation and makes himself a known commodity for the ’27 season. However, it’s still a young staff, so while the talent shows through on some weekends, the youth shows through on some other weekends.

The difficult Big Ten schedule takes its toll, but the Hawkeyes manage to do a more than respectable job. After getting a single upset win to avoid a sweep against UCLA, they sit at 4-5 and they don’t suffer a sweep against any of the other top teams and even steal a series win on the road at Indiana. They sweep Purdue in Des Moines to finish 17-13 in Big Ten play. Although the Big Ten Tournament format is not yet decided, this team makes some noise in Omaha, but they can’t complete a full Cinderella story run. Their RPI, thanks to a strong SOS, isn’t way off from at-large consideration, but it’s not enough, still it’s a successful year and the base for the ’27 season is set.

Worst Case Scenario

It’s pretty fair to say, sitting here just hours before first pitch, that the difference between best case and worst case is going almost entirely be pitching staff dependent. The transition to Wes Obermueller as pitching coach goes well, but even had Sean Kenny stuck around, replacing 89.1% of innings pitched was not going to go smoothly and without bumps. The starting rotation has a solid year, but they are closer to the ’24 rotation that totaled 191 innings, rather than the ’25 rotation that pitched 226.2 innings. It’s far from a bad year, but that’s a lot of extra innings for a bullpen that doesn’t quite fully get there. Some of the younger options have their spats with free bases, which strains the rest of the staff for stretches.

Offensively, the depth and talent is there, so the ability to mix and match lineups exists, but they finish in the lower half of the conference in home runs. With the pitching staff going through its own things, the offense needs to carry the load some weekends, but they struggle, at times, to string together enough hits to score the runs needed to win games. It ends up being a solid offense, but they come up just short of preseason expectations and that, paired with inconsistent pitching is hard to overcome.

It’s a decent squad, but it’s also a tough slate of conference games. The Hawkeyes are swept by UCLA and USC, but get a series win over Illinois. Still, they don’t win a series against the top six, piling up a 3-12 record in those games. They take care of business against the bottom half, including a series win over Purdue to finish with a 13-17 record. That’s good enough to go to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament, but not much else.

Up Next, the season gets underway. The Hawkeyes get things started later today with the season-opener this afternoon, facing off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 2:00pm CT in the MLB Desert Invitational.