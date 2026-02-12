Iowa Baseball Season Preview: Bullpen

The Iowa Baseball season preview series continues on with a look at the Hawkeyes bullpen. Last season, under pitching coach Sean Kenny, there were significant strides made after Iowa finished with a 6.79 ERA during the ’24 season. They posted a 4.76 ERA over 230.2 innings, but it’s a full reset this season, with just 46.0 innings (19.9%) returning. Change also came on the coaching staff with Sean Kenny taking the Arizona job, which led to elevating Wes Obermueller into the role as head pitching coach.

“I learned a lot from Coach Kenny. He’s one of the top three, top two pitching coaches that I’ve ever been around. He’s really good,” said Obermueller on team media day. “When I heard there was a chance that this could happen, I went to coach (Heller) and said, I really like these kids, I really like this level, and I’ve got great experience playing ten years professionally. I told him I’d really have conviction in applying for the job. Right place, right time, right opportunity.”

We take a look at the key returning pitchers and the newcomers, including a couple of veterans, one returning and one transfer that could lead the way this season.

THE RETURNING NAMES

At this time last season, we were talking about an Iowa bullpen that was returning eight of their top ten in terms of appearances. That led to marked improvement, but now, they lose eight of their top ten in appearances and their top five in innings pitched, including long reliever Anthony Watts (40.0 INN, 4.72 ERA) and Chas Wheatley (24.1 INN, 3.70 ERA). The cupboard is not bare, but there’s very little in the way of Big Ten experience coming out of the bullpen.

“It’s gone very well. Way better than maybe what I would have expected,” said Heller. “They’ve worked hard and we won’t know until the lights come on, but I feel really good about all of those guys being able to go out there and pitch and help us out and give us innings.”

RHP Justin Hackett (Sr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (90-92), CH (80-84), SL (80-83), CV (75-78)

It’s been a bit of a journey for Justin Hackett over the course of his collegiate career. Rated as the #71 RHP in the country in the class of ’22, Hackett generated draft buzz after his senior year at Winterset HS, but instead, went to TCU where he spent a year before transferring to Iowa. Now a senior, Justin is still searching for his breakout season but made strides last season and is looking to parlay that into being “the guy” for this Hawkeye bullpen.

“I would have total confidence if he was one of the starters, but his mentality really matches a guy that you want in every situation when it’s late in the game,” said Heller. “Tough guy who isn’t afraid and just goes out and competes. Has some unique pitches to get swing and misses on and he pounds the strike zone. The question is, will we be able to use him twice a week as a short guy or will he be the guy you go to after the Friday guy and let him roll.”

Hackett appeared in a career-high 16 games last season, posting a 1.45 ERA over 18.2 innings, including 36 strikeouts to 13 walks. His 16.7% walk rate could stand to go down a notch, but he averaged 17.42 strikeouts per nine and allowed just 0.48 hits per inning. Both elite numbers. The Justin Hackett that can be a lights out contributor in this year’s bullpen showed up on several occasions, including combining for 13 strikeouts to two walks, while allowing one run over 5.0 innings in consecutive midweeks against Western Illinois and Illinois State. He also tossed 3.0 hitless innings against Oregon State, tallying seven strikeouts to one walk.

“I think Hackett is going to have a big year. The big thing for him is to not think like we’re talking about needing to have a big year. When you start worrying about stuff like that, it’s a surefire way to set yourself into a backwards spiral. Really trying to keep him focused on the present and doing what he can to be a good leader for the guys on the staff, just be who he is and let the chips fall from there.”

Hackett isn’t the only veteran that will take the mound this season, but they need someone that can not only lead by example and be a role model for the young guys on the staff but also go out and be the dawg in the bullpen. Justin can be that guy this season and if he is, that’s a big boost at the top of the bullpen.

RHP Ganon Archer (Sr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (90-94), CT (82-84), SL (80-83), CH (80-83)

Another guy that hasn’t reached his full potential during his college career, senior right-hander Ganon Archer is looking to stay healthy this season and be a big-time contributor for the pitching staff. A starter as a freshman at Kirkwood CC, Archer has dealt with shoulder tightness and inflammation throughout him time at Iowa, which has limited him to just 25.0 innings over two seasons. Still, the coaching staff, specifically Rick Heller remains really adamant that he has the ability to make a major impact.

“When he’s good, he’s good and we just have to keep our fingers crossed that he stays in that good range,” said Heller. “He’s had some issues where stuff flares up in his shoulder here and there. Nothing that keeps him out, but it causes velocity drops, so we’re hopeful that Ganon can have at least one healthy year where he is who he is. When he’s really good, he can really help us.”

Over 22 appearances with the Hawkeyes, Archer has posted a 5.04 ERA over 25.0 innings, including 32 strikeouts to 16 walks and 26 hits allowed. His 11.52 strikeouts per nine stands out. Ganon got off to a strong start last season, compiling 6.1 scoreless innings, including tossing 3.0 scoreless with three strikeouts against South Florida during the opening weekend. However, he did not appear in a game after April 23rd.

“His arsenal is similar to (Beau) Leisure where it’s a bit outlierish. His velo, at times, will be 93-94 and his secondary stuff is good too, plus secondary stuff. I think he’s a couple inning guy so that he can stay healthy, but if it ends up being more than that, great. It’d be great to use him one or a two innings a couple times a week in leverage situations with his stuff.”

There’s always a guy that seems to surprise and fill a bigger role than expected. Three years ago, it was Jack Whitlock. Two years ago, it was Jack Young and Ben DeTaeye. Last season, it was Chas Wheatley. If Archer can stay healthy, there’s a chance that he could fill a notable role.

RHP Kyle Alivo (rFr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (93-97), SI (90-93), SL (80-85), CH (85-88), CV (79-82)

If you aren’t completely dialed in to the Iowa Baseball team, it’s possible you don’t know much about Kyle Alivo other than the fact that he is on the roster. It’s time to learn more because the plan is for him to make an impact on the pitching staff this season. Rated as the #3 shortstop in Wisconsin by Perfect Game in the class of ’24, Alivo redshirted last season after suffering a UCL tear as a senior in high school.

As a junior at St Thomas More, Alivo was a Second Team All-State selection, posting a 1.69 ERA over 54.0 innings, including 91 strikeouts, which was good for second most in school history. His fastball used to be 90-92 and top out at 93, but post-Tommy John he has seen a major jump in velo, topping out at 97 on some occasions. With that increase in velo, Alivo has had to work to regain the elite command that made him a good pitcher with a low 90’s fastball.

“He got a long stronger and he’s put on a lot of good weight,” said Heller. “His body has really matured physically in the time he’s been here. He was a little thin and actually wasn’t a high velo guy when he committed. Instead, he was really a pretty elite high school strike thrower with all of his pitches.”

“Every guy’s a little different when they come off of Tommy John. Kyle had the unique situation where he velo jumped, so him getting back to being the command guy he was prior has been the goal starting in the summer and then this past fall. He wasn’t able to hit with his off speed like he had in the past, so with Wes (Obermueller) and Sean (Kenny) it was a total command focus from mid-October until semester break.”

Over the summer, Alivo went out and pitched competitively for the first time since high school, competing with the Kenosha Kingfish in the Northwoods League. He appeared in ten games, with five starts, posting a 4.56 ERA over 23.2 innings, including 29 strikeouts to 23 walks and 21 hits allowed. Since then, as Heller said, it’s been all about working on his command, while his spike in velo makes him one of, if not the hardest thrower on the pitching staff

“I think it worked out great. He’s been pitching really well in the indoor stuff and throwing a lot more strikes than he did this summer and fall. That’s going to be the key for him. If he can locate with his off speed, his fastball is going to be as good as anybody in the league.”

THE NEWCOMERS

Southeastern CC transfer RHP Maddux Frese (Jr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (86-88), CH (80-82), CT (79-81), SL (77-79)

A very important addition to the pitching staff, when the Hawkeyes started scouring the transfer portal at the beginning of the offseason, they knew that any proven experience they could add was going to be significant. Rick Heller has had his fair share of success with JUCO players, especially those from the in-state schools and the coaching staff feels like Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese has a chance to be a major addition the pitching staff.

“He could be a one inning guy multiple days, or he could go long out of the bullpen, or he could give you a start, no problem. You feel confident that Maddux can really take any role we give him and excel in it,” said Heller. “I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel, knowing that you’re always going to have Maddux there in case something happens. He’s going to make (the opponent) beat us, as opposed to giving up free bases, at least historically, and that’s who he’s been since he arrived.”

Over two seasons with the Blackhawks program, Frese was very good in a starting role. He appeared in 22 games, with 21 starts, posting a 2.96 ERA over 112.1 innings, including 79 strikeouts to just 22 walks. Immediately, several things stand out. He’s a pitch to contact pitcher, with just 23.4% of his outs coming via the strikeout, but he also had an incredibly elite 4.9% walk rate. Frese gave up just 0.83 hits per inning and finishing his career at Southeastern with a 1.02 WHIP.

“The great thing with Maddux is when he got here, he was super open minded about trying to get better and improve. Now the focus is being able to locate in the within the zone even better to give him a chance to avoid barrels. He’s done a great job of that and he’s really focusing on improving his off speed, his slider and his changeup, just making them better pitches.”

The addition of Frese to the pitching staff gives the bullpen two pitchers, along with Hackett, that can fill a variety of roles. They will also be the veterans that help lead the way for some of the younger arms. If Justin Hackett and Maddux Frese can prove to be the most trustworthy options in the bullpen, it will take a lot of pressure off of the rest of the group.

Kirkwood CC transfer RHP Beau Leisure (Jr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (90-92), CH (87-89), SP (85-87), SL (79-83)

Another portal addition from an Iowa JUCO, the coaching staff is hoping that right-hander Beau Leisure can be a surprise contributor out of the bullpen this season. Standing at 6-foot-4, he’s the third-tallest pitcher on the staff behind Tyler Guerin (6’6) and Brolan Frost (6’5). He started his career at Abilene Christian but transferred to Kirkwood CC where he spent last season as a starter for the Eagles. The coaching staff is hoping to utilize their resources to get some untapped potential to show out on the mound at Iowa. Rick Heller says there are a couple of things that made him an intriguing addition.

“One, his size. Two, he’s got some outlier type qualities to his pitches. And three, we felt like in our program, with the resources we have, the strength and conditioning, and all the stuff that we have, that he was still a little bit untapped (with his potential).”

As a sophomore at Kirkwood, Leisure appeared in 13 games, all starts, posting a 5.37 ERA over 55.1 innings, including 72 strikeouts to 32 walks. Opponents averaged .904 hits per inning, but his 12.9% walk rate and 11.71 strikeouts per nine innings are already solid marks. His most notable outing came against Ellsworth CC, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings, including 12 strikeouts to one walk and just three hits allowed.

“He came in with the right attitude, aptitude and has that makeup that he maybe he could be the diamond in the rough that we could really use with the numbers of guys that we lost.”

Although the ERA looks a bit scary and the competition jump from the NJCAA ICCAC to the Big Ten is stark, he managed to limit walks and nearly 30.0% of his outs came via the strikeout. Leisure might fall into the same bucket as someone like Ganon Archer or Kyle Alivo. The Hawkeye pitching staff always seems to have a guy (or two) that fill bigger roles than expected. Beau Leisure is someone to watch to see how his role develops as the season gets going to see if the coaching staff did manage to reel in a hidden gem.

Illinois State transfer RHP Joe Husak (GrSr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (87-91), CH (78-82), CV (78-81)

Another experienced arm that, best-case scenario, has a major impact out of the bullpen is Illinois State transfer Joe Husak. Rated as the #5 RHP in Iowa in the class of ’21 by Perfect Game, Husak spent a year apiece at South Dakota State and DMACC before transferring to Illinois State for two seasons.

“Came to us from Illinois State but is from North Polk originally. Joe was a closer for ISU. Good arm, good slider and has done it a lot (at the collegiate level).”

An experienced bullpen arm, Husak has appeared in high-leverage spots on a number of occasions. In two seasons for the Redbirds, Husak appeared in 33 games, notching 14 saves, posting a 3.71 ERA over 70.1 innings, including 54 strikeouts to 32 walks.

He spent the summer in the Northwoods League with Madison and posted improved numbers compared to his ’25 campaign. Husak appeared in 11 games, finishing with a 4.11 ERA over 15.1 innings, including 19 strikeouts to seven walks and 14 hits allowed. He also tallied five saves for the Mallards.

RHP Brady Ferguson (Fr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (89-94), CT (83-86), CH (79-82), SL (75-78)

It’s been quite some time since you could look at a group of freshman pitchers for the Hawkeyes, take out the highest-rated one of the group (for the time being) and still have three that could have notable roles on the pitching staff. Although Carter Wilcox and Nick Terhaar are the most likely ones to earn significant innings, right-hander Brady Ferguson is going to get a chance to do the same.

Over his last two seasons at Millard West HS, Ferguson posted a 1.91 ERA over 73.1 innings, including 119 strikeouts to 42 walks. Opponents averaged 0.46 hits per inning, while Brady averaged 14.61 strikeouts per nine innings. He was a two-time Class A All-State selection, and the Wildcats made a state tournament appearance during his senior season.

“Brady has pitched really this indoor as a freshman. He was dinged up a little bit in the fall, which held him back some, but he has been really consistent throwing strikes. He’s sitting consistently, 93-94 (with the fastball) and is another guy that will have his chance out of the bullpen.”

FINAL OUTLOOK

Could this be the key to the season? The starting rotation, their consistency and length that they give in every start is going to determine a lot, but the bullpen, ultimately, is going to have the most say in how the Hawkeyes year goes. Watching 80.0% of your bullpen innings go out the door is hard pill to swallow, especially when the production from that group nearly helped the Hawkeyes net a Big Ten regular season title.

That being said, their top five in innings pitched accounted for 60.8% of the bullpen innings last season. Why is that important? Well, seven different pitchers were mentioned in this article, while either Carter Wilcox and Nick Terhaar are going to find themselves pitching out of the ‘pen. That means the options are there. The cupboard is not bare, but it’s also not a very experienced or proven group overall. There are enough options there for the Hawkeyes to have a formidable bullpen, it’s just way too early to make a guess at what it might look like.

If Iowa is going to get the most out of their bullpen and have a chance to surprise in the Big Ten, it might even take someone like Ty Mikkelsen (Soph), Jaron Bleeker (Soph) or Cole Moore (Fr) finding a way to contribute in a few spots.

Up Next, we shift our focus to the potential outcomes for the Hawkeyes this season. We’ll examine both the best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at what factors and results could lead to each one.