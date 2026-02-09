Iowa Baseball Season Preview: Infield

The HawkeyeReport Iowa Baseball season preview series kicks off with a look around the infield. There’s a different feel around this group compared to this time a year ago. Although Rick Heller liked what he had, the Hawkeyes returned just 35.9% of their infield starts making it more cautious optimism than anything else. It worked out, and now they’ve shifted from cautiously optimistic to confident. Even though they don’t return a single start behind the plate, they bring back 196-of-224 infield starts (87.5%).

“The hard part is that there’s going to be some really good players that aren’t playing,” said Heller with regards to both the infield and outfield. “That’s going to be the juggling match for me and the staff, getting the right guys in at the right time…. it’s a good situation, but also a tough situation.”

We take a look at the entire group, including the returning starters, a transfer addition at catcher, and the players who have emerged to battle for at‑bats.

Catcher: Matthew Delgado (GrSr) / Carter Geffre (rFr)

Catcher is the one spot on the infield without, at least, a returning part‑time starter, as the Hawkeyes lose 44-game starter Daniel Rogers to graduation and 12-game starter Reese Moore to the transfer portal (South Carolina). Although there’s some excitement around the young catchers on the roster, the position was in need of a proven, veteran addition. The coaching staff went out and brought in Second Team All-ASUN catcher Matthew Delgado from North Alabama.

A 51-game starter for the Lions last season, Delgado slashed .296/.403/.466, tallying 56 hits, including nine doubles and seven home runs. As a defender, he broke the program record for runners caught stealing in a season (19), which was good for second-most in the ASUN. He also allowed just one passed ball the entire season. Just a one-year loan as a grad transfer, Delgado will be a productive bat in the lineup and a solid defender for the Hawkeyes while their younger options continue to develop.

After working through an injury early in the fall, Delgado showed flashes of what he can be for this team towards the end of fall practice. He earned HawkeyeReport Black & Gold World Series Co-MVP, with four hits, a sac fly and a walk over three games. He also had two sac flies in three at-bats against Heartland CC.

“A very mature veteran. As a hitter this fall, he got hurt early and didn’t really see him play full speed until the second half. He’s just a great baseball player, and he understands situations. What I saw offensively, he always got the run in. Runner on third, less than two outs, he got the sac fly,” said Heller. “He had some really good at-bats in a couple (fall) games where he drove in a run, and I just think that’s kind of what he’s going to be. Bottom end of the order hitter that is going to be a tough, mature out and provide some RBI’s in the bottom half.”

Redshirt freshman Carter Geffre is going to miss the first 15-20 games of the season due to an undisclosed reason according to Rick Heller, but once he’s available, he will push for time behind the plate. Rated as the #27 catcher in the country in the ’24 class by Perfect Game, Geffre had a really strong summer in the Alaskan Baseball League. In 29 games, he slashed .347/.493/.525, with 35 hits, seven doubles and three home runs. He’s made significant strides since his arrival on campus, which has put in the conversation for at-bats once he’s available to play.

“Carter, from where he was when he walked in the door as a freshman, until now, has made huge strides. He’s a bigger, stronger kid. Redshirted last year and he went out in the summer to Alaska, in a good league, played every day and came back a different guy,” said Heller. “That’s what you hope when a freshman goes out in the summer. They’re able to work on all of the things that they were training, but they didn’t play (here), and then they come back a completely different guy in the fall. Carter did that and he’s got a lot of potential offensively.”

Expect Delgado to earn the lion’s share of the innings and at-bats through the first few weeks of the season, but don’t be surprised if the coaching staff gives redshirt sophomore Max Burt or true freshman Milo Kelley a chance if they feel like he needs a game off. Burt is in his third year with the program, but totaled just six plate appearances, while Kelley was rated as the #74 catcher in the country by Perfect Game.

“Max is experienced and is potentially going to be in there, especially early in the season,” said Heller. “Milo is a very talented freshman who has really improved his receiving and has always had a great arm. Probably as good an arm as a freshman as we’ve had in a while.”

First Base: Caleb Wulf (Sr) / Tyler Guerin (So)

Three seasons ago, the staff brought in Wofford transfer Brennen Dorighi as a one‑year, plug‑and‑play replacement for Peyton Williams and he delivered, earning All‑Big Ten honors. The following season turned into a revolving door, with three players splitting the starts and none reaching 25. Last year, the expectation was that Blake Guerin and Southeastern CC transfer Caleb Wulf would share the job, but Wulf ultimately seized the role, starting 35 games at first base.

A starter in 40 games, including five games at second base, Wulf slashed .364/.420/.414, with 51 hits, four doubles and 27 RBI’s. He got a hit in 24 of 30 games where he got at least three at-bats, including 16 multi-hit games. The power numbers were not there with just five extra base hits, but Wulf made up for it with a 7.7% strikeout rate.

“He’s a great hitter, he really is and it starts with his confidence in himself. His approach got better as the season went on, and then his numbers got consistently better. He worked hard on better pitch selection, so that he could have potential to hit more extra base hits. He has such good hand eye coordination, when he swings at a pitch that he shouldn’t, he doesn’t miss or foul it off, he puts it in play,” said Heller. “(Coach) Marty Sutherland and Caleb have been working hard on letting pitches go and getting his swing off early in the count on pitches he can do some damage with because he has pop in his bat.”

RBI knock from Caleb Wulf and @UIBaseball takes the early lead 🐥#B1GBaseball on @BigTenNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/Elae83Ryq5 — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 22, 2025

He continued his momentum from the season into the fall, tallying 11 hits and four walks, including four doubles and a triple over six games. It was a limited sample size, but he flashed more gap power, which would take his game to the next level. Already a high-level hitter with his ability to hit for a high average and not strike out, any increase in power numbers would be a major development.

“He’s a great two-strike hitter and the other thing about Caleb is that he’s a tremendous short game player. He can push bunt, drag bunt, hit and run, whatever you need him to do, he gives you. He’s great for a manager because you’ve got all options on the table when he’s up and you feel good about it.”

The other name to know at first base (or perhaps DH) is a name that you’ll hear, potentially, as the Friday starter in the weekend rotation. Sophomore Tyler Guerin was a two-way standout at Mounds View High School, batting .382 as a senior. He got just 10 at-bats last season as a freshman, finishing with three hits and a double. A left-handed hitter, Guerin has power potential, but it will be interesting to see how much the coaching staff opts to use him in the lineup if he is indeed the Hawkeyes Friday ace on the mound.

“His hitting has really continued to improve, and I think he’s going to be in the lineup some, in the middle of the lineup, and hopefully provide us some pop from the left side of the plate…He’s a big target at first and his defense, we talked about his pitching, I would say defensively, that’s where he’s made the biggest jump. Still has aways to go, but it’s really improved and it’s because Tyler wanted it to happen.”

Second Base: Gable Mitchell (Sr) / Ben Swails (rJr)

For a while during the summer there was some worry that the MLB Draft might be a possibility for Gable Mitchell after he led the Hawkeyes in offense last season. Ultimately, that opportunity will have to wait for the ’26 Draft and while Gable is happy to spend another season in Iowa City, there’s a little extra motivation for him going into his final year.

“There’s disappointment. My whole life I’ve had those teams,” said Mitchell. “Your goal would be to get drafted out of high school and that didn’t happen. Then, it’s junior year and that didn’t happen either and I just use that to push me every day.”

Coach Rick Heller certainly loves to see his guys move on to the next level, but he’ll gladly take another year with Gable Mitchell in the lineup. An every day starter for the second consecutive season, Mitchell was one of two players to start all 56 games, slashing .329/.421/.476, with a team-high 74 hits, 18 doubles, five home runs and 44 RBI’s. He tallied 18 multi-hit games, raised his average 36 points from the year prior and dropped his strikeout rate from 13.4% as a sophomore to just 7.2% as a junior.

There’s no doubt that Gable is a top of the lineup bat, but there’s some flexibility with where they can put them at the top. He hits for a high enough average, strikes out at a low enough rate and has the speed to be the Hawkeyes leadoff hitter. That being said, he also has enough power, especially gap-to-gap to be a 3-4 guy in the lineup to drive in runs.

“The thing I would most like to see from Gable, offensively, is allowing himself to slow certain situations down where he can do some damage. He takes himself out of some at-bats with some over aggression at times, especially with two strikes. I’d like to see him have a little better pitch selection with two strikes because I think he’d walk another 15 times, but he’s just so aggressive. That’s the thing that would take him up a notch.”

D1Baseball has Mitchell rated as the #25 second baseman in the country and the third best in the Big Ten behind Ryan Cooney (Oregon) and Delaware transfer Aiden Stewart (Indiana). While there a few things that Heller would like to see Gable tighten up at the plate, he wants to see more of the same from him when it comes to the intangibles and being a team captain.

“I want to see more of the same thing from a leadership, hustle and captain of the team standpoint. I’m just not sure where he’s going to play. Kooper (Schulte) is an excellent shortstop, and Gable is an excellent second baseman, but so is Ben Swails…Wherever he ends up on defense, accept that role and be the best second baseman or shortstop in the league. Just keeping playing the way he plays and not deviate in any way.”

Shortstop: Kooper Schulte (Jr) / Gable Mitchell (Sr)

For the first time in three seasons last year, the Hawkeyes had a new starter at shortstop after Michael Seegers graduated. The preseason expectation was that Southeastern CC transfer Kooper Schulte would take over, allowing Gable Mitchell to stick at second base. Schulte started 31 games, but split the at-bats with Ben Swails and Jaixen Frost who were more productive in their part-time starting roles.

Kooper ended up starting 21 games at third base, nine games at shortstop and one game at second base. He appeared in 47 games, slashing .268/.321/.390 at the plate, with 33 hits, six doubles and three home runs. There were moments where Schulte flashed his potential, including totaling 11 hits over a seven-game hitting streak in April. He also got just two hits in his final 22 at-bats of the season. Now, although a year further along in his career, we’re asking the same question that was asked of Gable Mitchell a couple years ago. Can Kooper Schulte be a consistent, everyday contributor in the Big Ten? Rick Heller thinks the answer is yes.

“Kooper is really strong, and there’s a lot of thump in his bat. You didn’t see it often, but when you did, it was like, woah, that was crazy. He has cleaned up some things with his swing that are going to allow him to be more consistent from an on-base percentage perspective. You’re also going to see him provide some thump in our order. He’s definitely got the potential for a lot of extra base hits. Kooper is also one of our best runners and getting him on base a lot is something that would really help us because he could really cause some havoc on the bases.”

A big part of the reason for the optimism is the summer that Schulte had with the Burlington Bees in the Prospect League. He went out and played 49 games for the Bees, slashing .341/.424/.519, with 63 hits, 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 48 RBI’s.

“Kooper went out and played every day this summer, and he went to work on the things that he needed to work on. He and Marty (Sutherland), they’ve done a lot of work on his swing,” said Heller. “I think you’ll see a completely different Kooper Schulte from a consistency standpoint.”

Third Base: Jaixen Frost (rSo) / Ben Swails (rJr)

This is where the conundrum is at. With Gable Mitchell set to be a starter every single day for the third consecutive season and optimism that Kooper Schulte could have a breakout season, there’s going to be a really good player on the bench every single time a lineup card is turned in.

“That’s just the way it is,” said Heller. “I’m thinking about it every day, every night, I can’t hardly even go to bed because I’m just drawing up lineups. What’s going to be the best? I think you’ll see some different lineups, left vs right (pitcher).”

A redshirt sophomore last season, Ben Swails made 35 starts, including 32 at second base. At the plate, Swails was solid, slashing .307/.406/.439, with 35 hits, nine doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI’s. He enjoyed a really nice stretch in March, totaling 17 hits, four doubles and two home runs during a 13-game hitting streak. Swails tailed off a bit later in the year after a five-hit weekend at Michigan, with just three hits in his final 20 at-bats.

Just a redshirt freshman last season, Jaixen Frost surprised many people when he was the opening day starter at third base for the Hawkeyes. A very similar role to Swails, Frost made 28 starts, with all of them coming at the hot corner. He slashed .305/.411/.476, with 32 hits, nine doubles, three home runs and 23 RBI’s. Frost got off to a good start, with 14 hits over his first 13 games, including a seven-game hitting streak. He had a strong finish to the year with a pinch-hit home run against Oregon State and four-hit weekend against Oregon.

“For sure (it was a springboard for both guys) and we had a great season last year, and a big reason we did was those two guys. When you look at their numbers, they filled in. Ben had a long stint where he was starting, he was hot and Jaixen the same thing. Both of them have matured even more, they’ve cleaned up some little things that are going to allow them to be even more consistent offensively. Both are elite defenders, not just at third base, but you could probably put them anywhere out there.”

Final Outlook

There really is a lot to like about this infield group. It started with the coaching staff going out and getting a veteran catcher in Matthew Delgado (UNA) to sure up a possible hole behind the plate. Meanwhile, the rest of the infield returns plenty of experience and there’s depth. Both good and bad news for the coaching staff, a good infielder or two is going to be on the bench every time a lineup card is submitted. That’s a good problem to have.

With almost everyone back, a veteran behind the plate and plenty of depth, it’s not hard to see a scenario where the infield puts up even better numbers than they did last season. If Kooper Schulte makes a jump, as expected, the Hawkeyes could have one of the best defensive middle infields in the Big Ten. It will really be intriguing to see how much the coaching staff shakes up the lineup to get everyone at-bats, especially early in the year. The fanbase should feel really good about the Iowa infield.

Up Next, we move to the outfield to preview a group that could go six deep with returners and transfers, led by returning starter Miles Risley.