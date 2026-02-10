Iowa Baseball Season Preview: Outfield

The HawkeyeReport Iowa Baseball season preview series continues on with a look at the outfield. Last season, the group dealt with some shuffling after a couple of starters departed. The production was pretty good but may have fallen short of expectations due to a revolving door of starters in right field. This year, the Hawkeyes return just 73 of 168 (43.5%) starts, but they are deeper this season as they could go six deep, despite returning just one starter.

“The outfield is really going to be tough because I think you’re going to have to really look at who you’re facing that day and what the matchup looks like with some of those guys,” said Coach Rick Heller. “You’ve got Miles Risley who’s going to be there every day…It’s not going to be easy making a lineup.”

We take a look at everything in the outfield, including a returning leader in center and the ongoing battle for the corner outfield spots.

Centerfield: Jr Miles Risley

Remember last season when Rick Heller said, “It isn’t Joel Booker and those guys, but it’s a solid outfield”? The same is true again, and it starts with Miles Risley in center field, who returns after starting all 56 games last season. After Kyle Huckstorf graduated, there was some question as to how Risley would fill in. He didn’t quite match the 24 extra base hits Huckstorf had as a junior prior to his injury shortened senior season, but he had a better on-base percentage and there was almost no drop-off in the outfield defense.

In 56 starts, Risley slashed .299/.422/.448, with 60 hits, eight doubles, six home runs and 45 RBI’s, while he also stole seven bases. He tallied 14 multi-hit games, including totaling 12 hits in the first seven games of the season. Miles wasn’t a huge strikeout guy finishing with an 11.6% strikeout rate, while posting a 17.9% walk+hbp rate and leading the team with 16 hit by pitches. Although it was a productive year, it feels like Risley has more in the tank. If the Hawkeyes offense is going to carry the load this season, Miles has to be one of the leaders and a season with 20+ extra base hits, a .310+ average and a .430+ on-base percentage doesn’t seem impossible for him.

“Miles has taken everything that he needed to work on and he’s went out and completely changed it,” said Heller. “He didn’t have a lot, it was subtle things, but the subtle things that he did with his swing, I think, is going to allow him to be even better. I thought it was a really good year (last year), but there were some things he was doing that kind of limited him.”

He played a short stint in the summer with the Burlington Bees in the Prospect League, batting .392 over 15 games, including 20 hits, six doubles and 11 RBI’s. Despite the small sample, 35.0% of his summer league hits went for extra bases, a pace that would allow him to reach that 20+ extra base hit threshold this season.

“He was open minded and cleaned it all up and he’s in a really good place right now. His short game is better. I think he’s going to be able to consistently handle pitches on the inner half that maybe gave him some trouble last year. By doing that, it’s going to free him up to drive balls to the opposite field. I think he’s set up to have a really good year with the work he’s put in. He’s also a great outfielder, a great center fielder.”

Corner outfield #1: Bryce Phelps (GrSr)

If you take Miles Risley out of the equation in center, the Hawkeyes return just 17 of 112 (15.2%) of their corner outfield starts last season. An impact outfielder was a priority in the portal, and they got what they were looking for when they brought in Iowa native (Denver) and Wagner transfer Bryce Phelps.

A First Team All-NEC selection for the Seahawks last season, Phelps slashed .399/482/.489, with 75 hits, 14 doubles and 33 RBI’s. He tallied 24 multi-hit games and 8 three-hit games, including posting the second-highest batting average in NEC play (.405). Although the level of pitching will increase in the Big Ten, Phelps posted an impressive 11.7% strikeout rate, but also had a low 14.0% walk+hbp rate that you’d like to see go up a bit. Could he be a plug-and-play corner outfielder for the Hawkeyes?

“It looked like that at times in the fall,” said Heller. “It too early to say, but he’s either going to be the must start guy, or he’s going to have a big role. He’s a right-handed version of Caleb Wulf. They both have great bat to ball skills, high average, but the first thing we worked with Bryce, we felt like there was more in the tank power wise, and he’s really making strides with that.”

Although Coach Heller wasn’t quite ready to call Bryce Phelps a plug-and-play, at his best, he can be just that for the Hawkeyes. They don’t need him to be near a .399 hitter in the Big Ten like he was at Wagner, but they’d happily trade about 60-70 points on that average for more doubles and home runs.

“He’s working to be that guy that can not only be the high on-base, high average guy, but also hit a lot of doubles for us. That’s the goal for Bryce and he’s just really solid. He’s a really solid baseball player, a really good hitter with a mature approach and gives you a great at-bat every time.”

Corner outfield #2: Kellen Strohmeyer (rFr) / Jaylen Ziegler (rJr) / Joey Nerat (Sr)

The outfield feels a lot like the infield. The coaching staff likes the options that they have, but an official, every day starting lineup is far from set. That is both a good problem and a nerve-wracking problem to have. Even if Bryce Phelps emerges as a starter, three players will be vying for one corner outfield spot. It’s possible that one of the odd men out could fill the designated hitter role on some nights.

“It’s probably going to be one of those outfielders and then Tyler Guerin, plus Mitch Wood,” said Heller. “You’re going to have four guys that are fighting for that spot and throw in the infielder that’s not playing that day, but more than likely, it’s going to be one of those outfielders.”

Each of the three outfielders vying for time brings a different skillset to the table. Former DMACC transfer Jaylen Ziegler redshirted last season, missing the year with an injury. As a Bear, Ziegler slashed .284/.380/.428 over two seasons, including 112 hits, 19 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 84 RBI’s and 58 stolen bases. Those numbers illustrate exactly what he has the potential to be. He can hit for some power, steal bases and will provide elite defense at either corner outfield position.

“Ziegler has worked his tail off since he redshirted last year. Jaylen has gotten stronger and he had a good fall,” said Heller. “He’s someone that completely changes the dynamic of the team with his speed. He’s got elite speed and he’s a really good defender. When he’s playing a corner (outfield spot), you’ve got two center fielders out there…He needs to be a guy that’s absolutely a pest, .450 on-base and causing problems on the bases.:

A part-time starter last season, redshirt junior Kellen Strohmeyer is the only corner outfielder to start a game in an Iowa uniform. He appeared in 38 games, with 17 starts, slashing .270/.439/.476, with 17 hits, four doubles, three home runs and ten RBI’s. Even in a limited sample, Strohmeyer showed some power potential and posted a 23.2% walk+hbp rate. The question is, is he capable of doubling his at-bats and putting up similar or better numbers?

“Strohmeyer had a really solid year in his first year where he had a pretty big role and was fighting for a starting spot. He’s a left-handed bat and has turned himself into a plus defender in the outfield where he wasn’t initially a great outfielder. He throws the best out of all the outfielders. The thing with Strohmeyer is, will he be able to be consistent enough to win the job?”

Arguably the guy with the most offensive potential of the three, Dallas Baptist transfer Joey Nerat just hasn’t gotten the at-bats over the course of his career to show his abilities. Over the last two seasons at DBU, Nerat slashed .267/.382/.446 over 267 plate appearances, with 60 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs and 39 RBI’s. Banged up with injuries throughout his career, the biggest key for Nerat will be cutting down on his career 27.0% strikeout rate. In a short stint with the Anchorage Bucs in the Alaskan League over the summer, Joey batted .304, with 21 hits and six extra base hits, including a pair of home runs. He struck out in 16 of 81 (19.8%) plate appearances but drew just seven walks (8.6%).

“He’s a guy that, if things go right, could hit 10+ home runs and we kind of needed a guy like that,” said assistant Marty Sutherland when they added him from the portal. “Really excited about the athlete he is, about the mentality he has, and we knew a little bit about him in high school too, so not somebody we didn’t have any background on. I think he’ll fit in pretty well.”

One more name to know, former Solon grad Brett White was rated as the #90 shortstop in the country in the ’24 class but took a redshirt year as a freshman at Baylor prior to his transfer to Iowa. As a senior at Solon, White slashed .398/.560/.856, with 13 doubles and 13 home runs. He flashed his potential in the fall, but due to the depth in the outfield, his impact may be limited. Even so, he’s a nice player to buried on the depth chart for the future or if injuries were to become a factor.

Final Outlook

Much like the infield, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about this group. Much like Gable Mitchell on the dirt, the outfield has a leader and a projected every day starter with Miles Risley in centerfield. Surrounding him is plenty of talent, but who gets the majority of the starts and/or at-bats still remains to be seen. It feels like best version of the Hawkeyes outfield not only sees Risley taking the next step, but also includes Bryce Phelps and/or Joey Nerat emerging as a clear-cut starter. That would give them the best offensive outfield, but Ziegler and Strohmeyer would be far from surprises if they are able to earn significant roles.

Again, it’s a good problem to have when you have the ability to mix and match starters based on the pitching matchup, who’s got the hot hand and whether that day needs more offense or defense in the outfield.

Up Next, we take a look at the starting rotation that is set to debut three new starters for just the third time in Rick Heller’s tenure at Iowa, led by sophomore Tyler Guerin.