Iowa Baseball Season Preview: Starting Rotation

The HawkeyeReport Iowa Baseball season preview series continues on, as we transition from the position players to the pitching staff. Kicking things off with a look at the starting rotation, it’s just the third time in Rick Heller’s tenure at Iowa that he turns over the entire starting rotation. It’s going to be three new faces in the rotation after losing Cade Obermueller (Philadelphia) and Aaron Savary (Cleveland) to the MLB Draft, as well as Reece Beuter to graduation.

“It’s gone very well. Maybe better than I would have expected,” said Coach Rick Heller of the pitching staff turnover. “The older guys that are back are all good leaders and they’ve helped a great deal in getting the new guys acclimated and on board.”

We take a look at the two guys that have earned spots in the opening weekend rotation and how the third spot may shake out as the season gets going.

Friday – RHP Tyler Guerin (Soph)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (91-96), SL (82-85), SP (86-90), CH (85-88)

If the Hawkeyes are going surprise some people and surpass preseason expectations like they did last season, some young pitchers are going to have to step into big roles. None may be as important as sophomore Tyler Guerin who has earned the Friday job and will be the opening day starter against Kansas State. The last time the Hawkeyes went with an underclassman on Friday night (Marcus Morgan), they went on to play in an NCAAT regional. This is not to suggest that I expect Guerin to become a contender for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year like Marcus did that season, but Tyler has all the tools in his bag to have a breakout season.

“From a statistical standpoint, Tyler didn’t have the greatest freshman year, but he really went out and worked hard to try to be the Friday guy,” said Heller. “Went out this and pitched pretty well. Then this fall, I thought Tyler made really big strides from the middle of October until the end of the semester. He put on some good weight, he’s moving better and he’s really in a good place.”

“He has the stuff and I always lean towards stuff on Friday. That way, if you’re in a game with a good offense and he’s at his best, you can keep the score low…He has the mentality to be a really good starter. He has good ability to put things behind him and stay in the present.”

Last season, Guerin appeared in 14 games, with two midweek starts, posting a 7.02 ERA over 16.2 innings, including 25 strikeouts to 23 free bases given up. He had two really poor outings, giving up nine runs on eight hits over 2.2 innings against Illinois State and Oregon. In his other 12 appearances, Tyler allowed four earned runs on four hits over 14.0 innings. He threw in a couple of high-leverage spots, including tossing 2.0 scoreless innings against Northwestern and earning a save against Minnesota. Those appearances were important to give him a taste of what is to come as the Friday starter pitching in big games.

“I got put into a couple big spots and I’ve been in some high-pressure moments, which was super exciting,” said Guerin at team media day. “(Those moments) shape you as a baseball player. In high school, you’re playing against other high school teams and there’s just friends and family in the stands. Once you get to college, it just feels a lot more important and your nerves are higher.”

Over the summer, Guerin went and pitched for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League and was invited to the Northwoods All-Star Game. In seven starts, Tyler posted a 2.73 ERA over 33.0 innings, including 36 strikeouts to 26 walks. The next step in his progression is harnessing his stuff and cutting down on free bases. He’s got a fastball that can reach 96, as well as a slider and a splitter. The key for him this season will be keeping his pitch count to 14-16 per inning, rather than the 19.94 per inning he averaged last season.

“The keys for him are just more competitive misses and really keeping his pitch count down in the first four or five innings, so he can potentially stay in the game through six, seven innings. That’s the biggest question for us, when we’ve had our best years, our Friday guys have been able to go long, which really shortens the game, and I think that’s really important this year with so many young guys…(It’s about) him trusting his stuff to let it work for him and get some weak contact early in at-bats. He’s improved all of his pitches and he’s in a good place to do that.”

Tyler Guerin was dominant last night in his first Northwoods League start of 2025.



5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K

Saturday – RHP Logan Runde (GrSr)

Pitch Arsenal: FB (88-91), CV (76-80), SL (81-84), CH (81-85)

Going into the offseason, the coaching staff understood that this year’s pitching staff was going to very light on the experience side. Adding a couple of experienced veterans with starting potential was a must get in the transfer portal. Florida International transfer Logan Runde checks both boxes and will start the season as the Hawkeyes Saturday starter.

“It’s really important having Logan, (Justin) Hackett and (Maddux) Frese, having those three guys for all those young guys to follow and look up to and watch how they go about their business…Logan has come in as a one-year guy and just handled things extremely well. He has a lot of respect from not only the coaching staff, but the players.”

The experience is there. He’s been around the block appearing in 61 games, with 33 starts and 183.1 innings pitched over four seasons with Iowa Western, Kirkwood CC and FIU. In two seasons with FIU, Runde posted a 5.70 ERA over 101.0 innings, including 87 strikeouts to 31 walks. Opponents did average 1.33 hits per inning against him, but his 6.5% walk rate is lower than anyone on the Iowa pitching staff last season.

They’re different pitchers, but Runde’s stat line is similar to that of Reece Beuter who had an All-Big Ten season a year ago. He already has elite command and that allowed him to average just 16.3 pitches per inning. Runde closed the fall on a high note, allowing one run on two hits over 5.0 innings, including six strikeouts to one walk in the Black & Gold World Series. His stuff isn’t overpowering with a fastball in the low 90’s, but throwing strikes like he does will be important on this pitching staff.

“He’s the guy who is probably the most efficient. You know what you’re going to get with Logan. He’s got a great mentality. He’s able to wipe things away and keep moving if things do go bad…We really have a lot of confidence in Logan, and he’s got the makeup and mindset that I don’t think he cares where he goes (in the rotation), it’s just a matter of let me know when I’m getting the ball and let’s go.”

Runde sets him down



M6 | NM State 2, FIU 6

Sunday – A work in progress…

This spot was initially earmarked to either by Logan Runde or true freshman Brody Irlbeck. However, the Hawkeyes will without their highly touted freshman at least to start the season. Irlbeck is currently out with an injury and a timeline to return has not yet been determined. Expect this spot in the rotation to be filled by a couple of different arms as the season gets underway, as the coaching staff is going to use who they need to early in the weekend, which could mean the available arms come Sunday could change.

“(Tyler and Logan) have really established themselves as the front runners for those top two spots and then after that, it’s kind of a toss-up,” said Heller. “You look at the entire staff, and you think maybe this guy’s a Sunday guy, maybe that guy, but then you’re thinking, can we make it to Sunday without using him Friday or Saturday? The first few weeks we might end up doing what we have to do to try to win Friday and Saturday and see what we’ve got left on Sunday.”

If the coaching staff still wants a left-hander in the rotation, rather than rolling with three right-handers, true freshman Carter Wilcox is the most likely one to get a chance. Rated as the #1 player in Colorado and the #24 LHP in the country by Perfect Game, Wilcox was named Centennial League Pitcher of the Year at Cherokee Trail in Colorado as a senior. Carter made 12 starts, finishing with a 1.85 ERA over 56.2 innings, including an incredible 116 strikeouts to 35 walks. Opponents managed just 0.46 hits per inning against him, with just two of his 26 hits allowed going for extra bases. He also spent some time with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League last summer. A good sneak preview of what it might be like pitching on the weekend at the collegiate level.

“It exposed me to a college like atmosphere. Being one of few high schoolers on my team and in the league helped me to compete at a higher level. It also prepared me for life away from home and traveling state to state to play ball,” Wilcox told HawkeyeReport last fall. “I learned a lot from my teammates about their experiences with college baseball. Competing against those guys really just helped prepare me for college baseball.”

Another name to keep in mind is true freshman Nick Terhaar. Although he didn’t get the same MLB Draft talk that Irlbeck and Wilcox did, he’s going to have a major role on the pitching staff whether that is as a starter or reliever. Rated as the #1 RHP in Minnesota and the #112 RHP in the country, Terhaar put together an impressive summer in the Northwoods League. He posted a 5-0 record and a 2.84 ERA over 31.2 innings, including 34 strikeouts to 20 walks, earning All-NWL honors. Standing at 6-foot-3, 224-pounds, Terhaar already has the look of a college pitcher.

“What he did in the Northwoods League was pretty impressive. It was really impressive for a high school kid to jump into the league, and you don’t see that very often,” said Heller. “He’s not afraid and obviously he’s got things to work on like all young guys, but as he grows and matures, sky’s the limit for Nick. There’s oodles of potential there and he’s going to have a big role this year because of his maturity on the mound. He’s like a junior out there with the way that he goes about his business.”

Nick Terhaar was untouchable on the mound for the Duluth Huskies, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, allowing just one hit and two walks to earn the win!

Final Outlook

Anytime you return zero of anything on a roster there’s bound to be some uncertainty surrounding that position. The Hawkeyes return 0-of-46 non-midweek starts, including losing a combined 43 starts by their starting rotation. It’s going to hard for them to match the 5.1 innings per start that they averaged last season, but length from the starters on as many occasions as possible, especially early in the year is going to be the key to pitching staff success.

The potential with the starting rotation is there. Tyler Guerin has Friday ace stuff. Logan Runde is a consistent veteran that could be this year’s Reece Beuter. Whoever starts on Sunday will have plenty of talent as well. The question now is can the upside they possess materialize into a staff that can be stable enough to navigate through a tough non-conference and a full Big Ten slate? Time will tell.

Up Next, we swing over to the other half of the pitching staff and break down the Iowa bullpen. Can Justin Hackett be the guy to lead a young group of arms?