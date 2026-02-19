Iowa Baseball Series Preview: Florida Atlantic

WEEKEND SERIES: AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS (2-2)

The Iowa Baseball season is off and rolling, with the Hawkeyes taking two of three during the opening weekend at the MLB Desert Invitational down in Phoenix. They followed that up with a record-breaking, 34-5 win over DIII UW-Platteville on Tuesday at Duane Banks Field. On deck is a trip to Boca Raton for a three-game series against Florida Atlantic.

Although FAU hasn’t been to a regional since 2019, the Owls program has been a constant, recording 34+ wins in eight of the last ten seasons. Last season, FAU finished with a 37-21 overall record, including a 15-12 mark in AAC play. They were 4-7 against regional teams, including a three-game sweep of East Carolina. Head coach John McCormack is in his 18th season at the helm, leading the Owls to a 579–374–2 record and six regional appearances. FAU opened the season with a Friday win over Notre Dame but dropped the final two in the series to the Irish. They bounced back on Tuesday with a 4-2 midweek win over Missouri.

Tonight's game-winning HR off the bat of Nick Romano… ↗️ 💣 #WIP🏝️ pic.twitter.com/yk2WMYXlBh — Florida Atlantic Baseball (@FAUBaseball) February 18, 2026

From last season’s team, the Owls return 7 of 13 players that started 15+ games, while they return 5 of 11 pitchers that appeared in 15+ games. HawkeyeReport has your preview of the Hawkeyes week two trip to face the Florida Atlantic Owls for a three-game series in Boca Raton.

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Tyler Guerin (Friday) – Set to get back on the mound for his second Friday start of the season, Tyler Guerin will be looking for a sharper outing following his early exit after just 3.0 innings against K-State. He was tagged for seven earned runs, three of which came after he handed reliver Justin Hackett a bases loaded, no outs mess in the fourth inning. Guerin threw just 44-of-83 (53.0%) pitches for strikes and gave up seven free bases. If the Hawkeyes are going to win on Friday night, they’ll need more from Tyler, but the good news is that he’s more than capable.

RHP Logan Runde (Saturday) – In his first start as a Hawkeye, FIU transfer Logan Runde was three errant breaking balls away (all hit by pitches) from a really clean outing against Air Force. A two-out, two-run single in the second inning was the only blemish. He allowed two runs over seven hits over 5.1 innings and struck out six Falcons hitters. Runde threw 53-of-84 (63.1%) pitches for strikes and whether Iowa needs a win to avoid a series loss or to set up a potential sweep, he’s going to be a tough out throwing ~65% strikes.

RHP Nick Terhaar (Sunday) – On Tuesday, Rick Heller said that the plan is to start the freshman Nick Terhaar on Sunday to close out the series, but did not discount the possibility of using him on Friday or Saturday if it feels necessary. Either way, Terhaar is going to make the first weekend appearance of his career in this series. He got the start in the midweek against UW-Platteville and retired all six batters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts. Terhaar threw 15-of-26 (57.7%) pitches for strikes during his short stint on the mound.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP James Litman (Friday) – An AAC All-Freshman Team selection last season, sophomore James Litman slides up a couple of spots in the rotation to Friday after making 12 of his 14 regular season starts on Sunday last season. In 15 starts, Litman posted a 5.04 ERA over 60.2 innings, including 50 strikeouts to just 23 free bases and 61 hits allowed. He allowed two earned runs of fewer in nine starts, but did average just 4.0 innings per start, completing 5.0 innings in just four starts. Against Notre Dame, in the season opener, Litman allowed one run on three hits over 4.0 innings, including nine strikeouts to two walks. He threw 51-of-75 (68.0%) of his pitches for strikes.

RHP Tyler Murphy (Saturday) – In his third season as a starter, senior Tyler Murphy has appeared in 50 career games with 29 starts. In 13 starts last season, Murphy posted a 5.57 ERA over 63.0 innings, including 50 strikeouts to 30 free bases and 78 hits allowed. Opponents were successful when they swung it, batting .310, averaging 1.24 hits per inning. He did provide a bit more length, completing 5.0 innings in seven starts. Murphy struggled in his start against Notre Dame, allowing four earned runs on four hits over 3.0 innings, including two strikeouts to five free bases given up. He threw just 40-of-72 (55.6%) pitches for strikes.

RHP Garrett Grant (Sunday) – A Florida native out of Port Orange, true freshman Garrett Grant got the Sunday start for the Owls in the opening weekend. As a senior at Spruce Creek HS, Grant finished with a 13-0 record and a 0.83 ERA, while earning a spot on the East Team in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All Star Game. In his first career start last week against Notre Dame, Grant tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, tallying two strikeouts to one walk and five hits allowed. His command was impressive, with 44-of-60 (73.3%) pitches going for strikes.

OWLS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. CF Marshall Lipsey – One of three All-AAC selections back from last season, outfielder Marshall Lipsey earned First Team honors and is the top returning player for the Owls. A former Blinn College transfer, Lipsey slashed .318/.488/.573 in 56 starts last season, totaling 61 hits, seven doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 43 RBI’s. He also led the team with 17 stolen bases. Marshall recorded multiple hits in 15 games and reached base in 53 of 57 games played. Although he did strikeout 51 times for a 19.9% strikeout rate, Lipsey made up for it by reaching base via walk or hit by pitch in 25.0% of at-bats (64). He’s off to a slow start, recording just two hits in his first 18 plate appearances.

2. SS Brando Leroux – The other returning All-AAC position player for FAU, shortstop Brando Leroux led the team in batting average a season ago. A starter in 53 games, Leroux slashed .319/.393/.454, with 59 hits, ten doubles, five home runs and 32 RBI’s. He also stole ten bases, joining Lipsey as the only two on the roster to reach double-digit stolen bases. Leroux had some big performances, tallying 3+ hits in six games. His 22.5% strikeout rate (47 K’s) was well above his 11.5% walk+hbp rate. Through four games he’s just 2-for-12 (.167) but has reached base four times via walk/hbp.

3. 1B Patrick Ward – A torn ACL cut first baseman Patrick Ward’s season short last season just after the halfway point, but he was on track to put up some for than solid full-season numbers. He appeared in 34 games, with 30 starts before going down, slashing .315/.403/.524, with 39 hits, nine doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI’s. Had Ward played a full season, he was on track for 24 extra base hits and 63 total hits, which would have been first and second on the team respectively. He had a respectable 15.4% strikeout rate, which was second on team amongst players that tallied 10+ extra base hits. Ward has two multi-hit games, but has zero hits in the other two games.

4. 2B John Martinez – The other half of what is one of the top middle infield duos in the American, second baseman John Martinez was an everyday starter as a redshirt freshman last season. In 55 starts last season, Martinez slashed .284/.336/.393, with a team-high 65 hits, 14 doubles, three home runs and 30 RBI’s. As you’d expect from a team-leader in hits, Martinez tallied 18 multi-hit games and seven games with 3+ hits. He had a 19.0% strikeout rate and really relied on his bat to get on base with an incredibly low 7.7% walk+hbp rate. Martinez has three hits and a home run through four games.

5. OF Michael Perazza – A transfer from West Virginia, outfielder Michael Perazza has made an early impact for an FAU offense that is averaging just 3.3 runs and 7.0 hits per game through four games. A starter in three games, Perazza is batting .500, with five hits, including two multi-hit games. His solo home run was the lone run for FAU in their 14-1 Saturday loss to Notre Dame. In two seasons at WVU, Perazza appeared in 54 games, with 25 starts, slashing .248/.287/.343, with 26 hits, six extra base hits and 12 RBI’s. A small sample for the Mountaineers, Perazza had a 6.3% walk+hbp rate over 112 plate appearances.

6. RHP Bryan Boully – The FAU bullpen had some struggles during the opening weekend, with a 6.75 ERA over 16.0 innings and 31 baserunners allowed. A veteran on the staff, grad senior Bryan Boully has had consecutive seasons cut short due to Tommy John surgery in ’24 and then hip surgery last season. He’s already been called on out of the bullpen three times in four games, with a 0.00 ERA over 3.0 innings, including four strikeouts and two baserunners allowed. He has thrown 27-of-44 (61.4%) pitches for strikes.

FINAL THOUGHT

Set the over/under for this weekend at 1.5 wins. A series win for the Hawkeyes would feel really good, especially with what is ahead at the Frisco Classic next weekend. Although the Iowa offense has shown more than FAU so far, these are two solid offensive teams. Who wins the weekend is going to come down to the pitching staff. From a starting pitching standpoint, FAU holds the edge on Friday, but Saturday leans towards the Hawkeyes, while Sunday is a matchup of two true freshman. As for the respective bullpens, Iowa posted a 9.20 ERA during the opening weekend, with the FAU bullpen owning a 5.04 ERA through four games. It’s still very early, but the Hawkeyes will need to see a bit of improvement on the mound to get a series win in Boca Raton.