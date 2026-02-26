Iowa Baseball Series Preview: Frisco Classic

The Iowa Baseball team is making their way back to warmer weather for their third non-conference weekend of the season. After opening the season at the MLB Desert Invitational, followed by a weekend series at Florida Atlantic, the Hawkeyes will travel to Texas for the Frisco Classic this weekend. They’ll participate in a round-robin tournament, taking on Alabama, Houston and #19 Oregon State. HawkeyeReport has your Frisco Classic preview, so let’s dive into it, starting with a look at the projected pitching matchups.

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday vs Alabama – RHP Tyler Guerin vs RHP Tyler Fay

After a tough start in the season opener against K-State, sophomore Tyler Guerin bounced back with an impressive start against FAU that ultimately set the tone for a winning weekend. He allowed just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings, including two strikeouts to just one walk. Guerin threw just 53.0% of pitches for strikes against KSU but improved to 68.6% (48-of-70) against the Owls.

A bullpen arm turned to a weekend starter in the middle of last season, redshirt junior right-hander Tyler Fay will get the start for the Tide. He appeared in 20 games, with eight starts a year ago, posting a 4.69 ERA over 55.2 innings, including 44 strikeouts to 12 walks. A pitch to contact hitter, Fay has gotten just 29.3% of outs in his career via the strikeout, averaging just 7.12 strikeouts per nine last season. This year, in two starts, Fay has an 8.31 ERA, giving up eight runs on eight hits over 8.2 innings pitched. He allowed three runs on three hits over 5.0 innings, while tallying five strikeouts to two walks last week against Rhode Island.

Saturday vs Houston – TBA vs TBA

Who the Hawkeyes go with on Saturday is up in the air still. Last week, Logan Runde retired the first five he faced against FAU before exiting with what Rick Heller called a shoulder injury. It doesn’t sound like a long-term injury, but it seems to be rather likely that he won’t go this week. They could give Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese a shot. He allowed one run on five hits over 4.2 innings, including five strikeouts on Sunday against FAU. Maybe they reward sophomore Jaron Bleeker with a chance. He was brilliant after Runde exited on Saturday, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings and giving up just two hits.

The Cougars have not yet named a starter for Saturday, but sophomore right-hander Kendall Hoffman who has gotten the start in the first two weeks, so we’re going to go with him here. A true freshman last season, Hoffman appeared in 16 games with seven starts, posting a 5.40 ERA over 35.0 innings, including 31 strikeouts to 27 free bases given up. Opponents batted .329 against him, averaging 1.40 hits per inning. In two starts this season, Hoffman has allowed one earned run on five hits over 9.0 innings. Last time out, against UTRGV, he allowed one run on two hits over 4.2 innings, including four strikeouts to three walks.

Sunday vs #19 Oregon State – RHP Nick Terhaar vs RHP Eric Segura

It will be freshman Nick Terhaar back on the mound for his second weekend start of the season on Sunday. He opened his Hawkeye career with a strong 2.0 inning start against UW-Platteville, which earned him the start against FAU. Against the Owls, Terhaar gave up two runs on five hits over 3.0 innings, including four strikeouts and two walks. He threw just 33-of-63 (52.4%) pitches for strikes, which will need to see improvement for a longer start.

Used in several ways throughout his OSU career, junior right-hander Eric Segura is back in the starting rotation are mostly being used out of the bullpen last season. In 19 appearances a year ago, including five starts, Segura finished with a 4.63 ERA over 58.1 innings, including 78 strikeouts to 38 walks and 50 hits allowed. A higher strikeout arm than the other two projected starters, Segura averaged 12.04 strikeouts per nine last season. It did come with some wildness, as he had 12 wild pitches and 14 hit by pitches. Last time out, against Purdue, he allowed four runs, three earned on four hits over 4.1 innings, including five strikeouts to one walk.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

First Ever Meeting: Iowa is 28-61-1 all-time against the SEC (Last meeting 2024)

A familiar face will be in the dugout for this one, as former Maryland head coach Rob Vaughn is in his third season with the Crimson Tide. Last season, Alabama finished with a 41-18 overall record and a 16-14 mark in SEC play, but when 0-2 at the Hattiesburg Regional. This season, the Tide are off to an 7-2 start against a light early slate but fell to #12 Southern Miss 14-4 in eight innings on Tuesday.

Through nine games, Alabama is averaging 7.78 runs and 7.67 hits per game, while slashing .257/.411/.444 as a team. Their pitching staff has a 4.00 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP over 74.1 innings pitched.

Four Crimson Tide Players to Watch

1. SS Justin Lebron – The top hitter the Hawkeyes will face this weekend, shortstop Justin Lebron was a Second Team All-American and an SEC All-Defensive team selection a year ago. He comes into this season as one of the top college prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft. In 59 starts last season, Lebron slashed .316/.421/.636, with 73 hits, 18 doubles, 18 home runs, 72 RBI’s and 17 stolen bases. He finished the season with 19 multi-hit games and ten three-hit games. Lebron did average 1.15 strikeouts per game, finishing the year with a 24.2% strikeout rate. This season, in nine games, he is batting just .267, but already has five home runs, nine RBI’s and has reached base 12 times via walk/hbp for a .476 on-base percentage.

2. CF Bryce Fowler – A former Pearl River CC transfer, outfielder Bryce Fowler is in his second season as a starter for the Tide. In 59 starts last season, Fowler slashed .267/.381/.394, with 63 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs, 43 RBI’s and 12 stolen bases. He finished the year with 17 multi-hit games and was tied for second on the team with 35 walks drawn. Although he’s not the same power threat as Lebron, Fowler was much tougher to strikeout, ending the year with a 13.8% strikeout rate. In nine starts this season, Bryce is batting .300, with nine hits, all singles, and has reached base ten times via walk/hbp for a .475 on-base percentage.

3. DH John Lemm – A transfer from Southern Illinois, designated hitter John Lemm had a big year for the Salukis last season, earning Second Team All-MVC honors. In 55 games, with 49 starts, Lemm slashed .272/.443/.661, with 49 hits, 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 RBI’s. His home run total was good for second-most in a season in SIU history. The power numbers did not translate to high swing and miss, as Lemm posted a more than respectable 15.3% strikeout rate and a 23.4% walk/hbp rate. This season, in seven starts, Lemm is batting .353, with six hits and one home run, while he has reached base nine times via walk/hbp for a .556 on-base percentage.

4. OF Justin Osterhouse – A transfer from Purdue Fort Wayne, outfielder Justin Osterhouse hasn’t quite gotten going yet but put up big numbers in the Horizon League last season. In 52 starts for the Mastodons, Osterhouse slashed .328/.453/.636, with 64 hits, ten doubles, 16 home runs, 46 RBI’s and 13 stolen bases. He was a two-time Second Team All-Horizon selection, tallying 113 hits and 44 extra base hits over two seasons. In nine games this season, Osterhouse is batting .143, with just three hits and nine strikeouts in 31 plate appearances but has reached base ten times via walk/hbp for a .406 on-base percentage.

Houston Cougars (6-2)

3rd Meeting: Series tied 1-1 (Last meeting 2017)

The Hawkeyes had some Houston connections last season, bringing in a couple of transfers from the Cougars, as well as pitching coach Sean Kenny. They’re all gone now and these two sides will face off for the first time since the Houston Regional in 2017. The Cougars went 30-25 last season, including a 12-17 mark in Big 12 play, but have been a moderate surprise to begin this season. They enter this weekend with a 6-2 record, including wins over #20 Wake Forest, Washington and Boston College, but did lose two of three at UTRGV last weekend.

Through eight games, Houston is averaging 6.38 runs and 9.0 hits per game, while slashing .282/.414/.451 as a team. Their pitching staff has a 4.38 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP over 72.0 innings pitched.

Four Cougars Players to Watch

1. OF Tre Broussard – A former transfer from San Jacinto College, outfielder Tre Broussard had no issue making an impact in his first season in the Big 12. In 54 starts last season, Broussard slashed .292/.371/.458, with 62 hits, 12 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI’s, while he scored a team-high 43 runs. He’s speedy in the field and on the bases, stealing 31 bases, which was good for second-most in the Big 12. There’s also not a lot of swing and miss with him, going down on strikes in just 10.4% of his 241 plate appearances. Broussard is off to fast start this season, batting .500, with ten hits, one home run and nine RBI’s in seven games.

2. OF Xavier Perez – A former Texas State transfer, outfielder Xavier Perez was an everyday starter last season and led the team in average (.305). In 52 games, with 48 starts, Perez slashed .305/.369/.533, with 60 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 48 RBI’s. Although the production is there, Perez had a 23.4% strikeout rate and only reached base 9.9% of the time via walk/hbp. This season, through eight starts, he’s batting .355, with a team-best 11 hits and two home runs.

3. 3B Jackson LaLima – A top 15 shortstop in the state of Florida out of IMG Academy, third baseman Jackson LaLima saw very limited action last season as a true freshman. He slashed just .143/.250/.171 over 40 plate appearances, tallying just five hits and five walks. In eight starts this season, LaLima is batting .370, with ten hits, three doubles and two home runs, but has struck out nine times in 32 plate appearances.

4. UTL Blake Fields – A true freshman from Orlando, utility player Blake Fields was drafted in the 14th Round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros but opted to stick with his commitment to the Cougars. He was rated as the #11 outfielder in Florida by Perfect Game. In eight starts, Fields is batting .308, with eight hits and two doubles. He’s drawn eight walks/hbp for a .457 on-base percentage and has struck out just twice in 36 plate appearances.

#19 Oregon State Beavers (4-3)

4th Meeting: Oregon State leads the series 2-0-1 (Last meeting 2025)

The Hawkeyes have faced Oregon State more recently than 12 Big Ten teams, as they hosted the Beavers for a three-game series in Des Moines late last season. OSU finished last season with a 48-16-1 overall record, advancing to the program’s 8th College World Series where they were eliminated by eventual runner-up Coastal Carolina. This season, the Beavers are off to a 4-3 start, with losses to Michigan and Purdue, but they do have wins over Michigan, Arizona and Baylor.

Through seven games, Oregon State is averaging 3.86 runs and 7.57 hits per game, while slashing .235/.314/.305 as a team. Their pitching staff has a 3.94 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP over 64.0 innings pitched.

Four Beavers Players to Watch

1. 2B AJ Singer – The Beavers offense is still trying to find its way after losing five of their top seven in hits from last season. That means second baseman AJ Singer is at the top of this list by default as the top returning producer from last season. Singer had a good year last season, slashing .312/.409/.393 over 64 starts, including 73 hits, ten doubles and 39 RBI’s. Just a consistent hitter, Singer isn’t going to hit for much power (3 HR LY), but he only struck out in 12.5% of his 287 plate appearances and tallied 17 multi-hit games. He’s off to a slow start this season, batting just .172 with just five hits (all singles) over seven starts.

2. OF Easton Talt – One of the toughest hitters to get out in all of college baseball, outfielder Easton Talt didn’t put up the power numbers or the average that normally lead to increased walks. In 64 games, with 60 starts, Talt slashed .261/.433/.460, with 55 hits, 12 doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBI’s. He was tied for first amongst Power 4 hitters in walk rate (21.8%), drawing 62 walks, which gave him a 172-point spread between AVG and OBP. This season, Talt is batting .276 over seven starts, with eight hits, three doubles and six RBI’s.

3. C Jacob Galloway – A transfer from Texas A&M, catcher Jacob Galloway is a well-traveled player, spending two seasons at USC prior to a one-year stop at A&M last season. All All-Pac 12 performer as a sophomore, Galloway played in just 18 games, with 14 starts last season, but slashed .286/.386/.451, with 61 hits, 17 doubles, six home runs and 40 RBI’s for the Trojans in 2024. He’s off to a hot start this year, batting .429, with nine hits, four doubles and zero strikeouts in 28 plate appearances.

4. 1B Jacob Krieg – You cannot deny that the Beavers first baseman Jacob Krieg has power in his bat, but he really is about as boom or bust as you are going to see. In 56 starts last season, Krieg slashed .245/.360/.500, with 49 hits, nine doubles, 14 home runs and 37 RBI’s. The major issue is his 33.4% strikeout rate over the last two seasons, including 79 strikeouts last season. This season, in seven starts, Krieg is batting just .154, with four hits, one home run and already 12 strikeouts. A power bat that you don’t want to see with runners on base, but a guy that will get himself out quite a lot.

Weekend Outlook

Set the over/under at 1.0 win for the weekend. A very rare sight for me to go with a whole number, it felt right. The Hawkeyes could end up being an underdog on all three days, with some uncertainty on the pitching staff contributing to that. That being said, any of the three games are winnable under the right circumstances, as none of the starters they’ve gone up against have been lights out. The offense is going to have to put up runs, but there’s going to have to be another Jaron Bleeker-esque performance to help the cause. The goal this weekend should be to get a win. Coming away with nothing would be disappointing, while going 2-1 would be a dream weekend.