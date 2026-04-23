Iowa Baseball Series Preview: Indiana Hoosiers

WEEKEND SERIES: AT INDIANA HOOSIERS (19-22, 6-12)

The Big Ten season is quickly approaching the home stretch and the conference tournament picture is starting to come into focus. Top-ranked UCLA is running away with the regular season crown, but up to six teams are still in the hunt for a regional. Then there’s the race for the final spots in the 12-team Big Ten Tournament field, which includes both Iowa and Indiana. This weekend, the Hawkeyes will travel to Bloomington for a massive three-game series against the Hoosiers at Bart Kaufman Field. The series opener will mark the 173rd all-time meeting between the two programs, with Iowa holding a 91-81 lead in the series. Iowa swept the Hoosiers in Iowa City last season but did fall 4-0 at the Big Ten Tournament in what was essentially a meaningless pool play game.

The Hoosiers are led by eighth-year head coach Jeff Mercer, who has compiled a 226-171-1 record, including three regional appearances during his time in Bloomington. They haven’t finished outside of the top eight in the Big Ten under Mercer but enter this week in 13th place. The Hoosiers have a 19-22 overall record, while their 6-12 mark in Big Ten play would not be good enough for a trip to Omaha if the season ended today. Indiana has won nine of their last 13 games and five of their last six, including a series win over Abilene Christian this past weekend. They defeated Ball State 20-10 in eight innings on Tuesday.

As for the Hawkeyes, they enter this weekend with a 23-16 overall record and currently sit tied with Rutgers for 10th in the Big Ten with a 7-11 record. They’re coming off of a series win over Maryland at home, taking the first two of the series, before dropping the series finale. The Hawkeyes defeated Western Illinois 22-3 in seven innings on Tuesday and followed it up with a 6-4 win over UIC on Wednesday night.

Indiana Last 10 Games (7-3)

April 7 vs Ball State: W 6-4 April 10-12 at Maryland: W 11-3, L 14-4 (7), L 8-6 April 14 at Indiana State: W 17-12 April 15 vs Evansville: W 8-6 April 17-19 vs Abilene Christian: W 13-3 (7), L 8-4, W 5-4 April 21 at Ball State: W 20-10 (8)

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Tyler Guerin (Friday) – After Wednesday’s midweek win over UIC, Rick Heller indicated that Jaron Bleeker would not be available for Friday’s series opener after throwing 49 pitches against the Flames. He instead said that the plan is to go with Tyler Guerin for the start. When he’s on, his stuff is the best on the staff, which would be good against a more than capable Indiana lineup. However, it’s been an up and down season for Guerin, posting a 6.62 ERA over 34.0 innings. Last time out, against Maryland, Guerin allowed three runs on four hits over 3.2 innings, including one strikeout and six free bases. If there was a weekend for Tyler to bring his best stuff, this would be the one.

RHP Maddux Frese (Saturday) – There has been continued discussion about Maddux Frese potentially moving to the Friday night role, but he will go on Saturday again this weekend. He’s appeared in ten games, with four starts, posting a team-best 3.09 ERA over 46.2 innings, including 31 strikeouts to 12 walks and 40 hits allowed. Last time out, against Maryland, Frese allowed just one run on six hits over 7.0 innings. Whether Iowa wins or loses the series opener, Frese’s start will be the most important of the weekend.

TBA (Sunday) – In what could be one of the biggest games of the season if the series is on the line, the coaching staff will likely go with Logan Runde for the start. When Runde has been good, he’s been really good, tossing 7.0 innings against Minnesota, but when he’s been bad, he’s really struggled, getting just three outs against USC. On the year, Runde has a 5.30 ERA over 35.2 innings, with 33 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Last time out, against Maryland, he gave up one run on three hits over 4.0 innings, including four strikeouts to three walks.

INDIANA HOOSIERS PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

LHP Tony Neubeck (Friday) – A transfer from Missouri, left-hander Tony Neubeck has given the Hoosiers some stability at the front end of the rotation that they haven’t had since Luke Sinnard was on campus. In ten starts, Neubeck has a 3.54 ERA over a team-high 48.1 innings, including 53 strikeouts to 18 walks and 45 hits allowed. None of his numbers reach the elite category, but his 10.3% free base rate borders elite status. He’s also been able to keep his hits allowed per inning under 1.00 (0.93), despite averaging just 9.88 strikeouts per nine innings. Last time out, against ACU, Neubeck allowed two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings, including six strikeouts to four walks.

LHP Brayton Thomas (Saturday) – A reliever for the Hoosiers last season as a true freshman, left-hander Brayton Thomas has moved into the starting rotation this season. In 10 starts, Thomas has a 5.17 ERA over 38.1 innings, including 39 strikeouts to 41 free bases and 34 hits allowed. He’s giving up 0.89 hits per inning and limits power, with just 23.5% of his hits given up going for extra bases. However, free bases have been a major issue, with a 21.6% free base rate, including 16 hit batters, which is tied for sixth most in the country. Last time out, against ACU, Thomas allowed four runs on four hits over 3.1 innings, including eight strikeouts to five free bases.

TBA (Sunday) – The Hoosiers will go with a TBA on Sunday, but it seems pretty likely that it will either be Coppin State transfer right-hander Reagan Rivera or Northern Kentucky transfer left-hander Conner Linn.

Rivera had been in the starting rotation for the majority of the season, making eight starts, but came out of the bullpen last weekend against ACU. In 14 appearances, Rivera has a 9.74 ERA over 32.1 innings, including 36 strikeouts to 26 free bases and 45 hits allowed. He’s given up some loud hits, with 40.0% of his 45 hits allowed going for extra bases.

As for Linn, he has made some midweek starts for the Hoosiers this season. In 14 appearances, with five starts, Linn has a 7.77 ERA over 24.1 innings, including 25 strikeouts to 16 free bases and 34 hits allowed. His 1.39 hits per inning is tied with Rivera for third most on the staff, while 35.3% of his 34 hits allowed have gone for extra bases.

SIX HOOSIERS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. OF Hogan Denny – One of the top power hitters in the Big Ten, outfielder Hogan Denny is top five the Big Ten in extra base hits and top ten in slugging. In 38 starts, Denny is slashing .356/.467/.685, with a team-high 53 hits, team-high 13 doubles, team-high 12 home runs and 36 RBI’s. The power numbers he has put up haven’t come with crazy swing and miss, as he has a 15.4% strikeout rate (28 K) and an 18.1% walk/hbp rate (33 BB/HBP). Denny has swung it well all year, but he has six multi-hit games in his last ten, batting .462 over that stretch, with 18 hits and nine extra base hits. He has been the leadoff hitter in the seven of the last ten games.

2. OF Caleb Koskie – If there was a most improved player award in the Big Ten, outfielder Caleb Koskie would be on the short list to win it. As a true freshman last season, Koskie batted .200 over 20 games. This season, in 34 starts, Koskie is slashing .387/.475/.613, with 46 hits, nine doubles, six home runs and 34 RBI’s. Batting out of the three-hole as of late, Caleb is the top on-base threat for the Hoosiers and bats behind two other guys with an above .400 OBP. He has put the ball in play in just over 70% of his at-bats, owning a 15.0% walk/hbp rate and a 14.3% strikeout rate. Koskie has a hit in 21 straight games dating back to March 15th and is batting .525, with 21 hits over his last 11 games.

3. 1B Jake Hanley – The top three in the batting order for the Hoosiers are the top three in the players to watch list. Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, first baseman Jake Hanley has batted second in ten straight games. One of two players to start all 41 games, Hanley is slashing .329/.426/.602, with a team-high 53 hits, 11 doubles, 11 home runs and a team-high 39 RBI’s. His strikeout rate (19.9%) is a little above his top of the order counterparts, but is still below 20%, while he has reached base 30 times via walk/hbp (15.7%). Coming off of a stretch where he tallied 14 hits in eight games, Hanley is batting just .217 over his last seven, with five hits and seven strikeouts.

4. 3B Will Moore – A Big Ten All-Freshman selection last season, third baseman Will Moore is in his second season as the Hoosiers starter at the hot corner. In 39 games, with 38 starts, Moore is slashing .250/.420/.353, with 34 hits, five doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI’s. Although his average doesn’t stand out, Moore has a knack for getting on base. He compiled 51 walks/hbp last season and finished the year with a Big Ten leading .514 on-base percentage. This season has been much of the same, totaling 40 walks/hbp, which is good for a 22.7% walk/hbp rate. Moore is batting .273 over his last seven games, with six hits, but has reached base 15 times over that stretch.

5. RHP Jacob Vogel – A former Freshman All-American, redshirt junior right-hander Jacob Vogel has returned to being one of the top arms in the Hoosiers bullpen this season. He has appeared in 17 games, posting a 3.62 ERA over 27.1 innings, including 26 strikeouts to 16 free bases and 21 hits allowed. His 0.77 hits per inning and .216 opponent average are both the best on the team amongst 11 pitchers with double-digit appearances. Vogel also leads the bullpen arms in free bases, giving up just 0.59 free bases per inning.

6. RHP Gavin Seebold – A former transfer from Southern Indiana, right-hander Gavin Seebold has had a bounce back season after posting a 7.00+ ERA last season. He has appeared in 13 games, with a 3.55 ERA over 33.0 innings, including 41 strikeouts to 20 free bases and 27 hits allowed. His 11.18 strikeouts per nine innings is second on the team behind reliever Kellen English (16.29), while his 0.61 free bases per inning is second best out of the bullpen.

FINAL THOUGHT

Set the over/under for the weekend at 1.5 wins. When you start to look at what is left on the Hawkeyes schedule and what they need to do to secure a Big Ten Tournament, this series, like last weekend, could be season defining. Based on how things are shaping up, getting to 12 wins could, and likely will be enough to make it to Omaha. If Iowa gets two this weekend, that would put them at ten wins and in solid position going into their home series with Illinois.

Although the overall offensive numbers for Indiana aren’t staggering, ranking tenth in the Big Ten in runs, seventh in average and eighth in on-base percentage, they’ve got some very strong bats in the lineup. They are fifth in the conference in walks drawn and fifth in home runs, which is not a combination the Iowa pitching staff will want to or should mess with. This is a very evenly matched series with Iowa ranking 76th in the ELO Rankings and Indiana in 81st. The Hawkeyes were able to get a big series win last weekend against Maryland, but can they do it again and get one step closer to a spot in the postseason?