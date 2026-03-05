Iowa Baseball Series Preview: Lindenwood

WEEKEND SERIES: VS LINDENWOOD LIONS (5-7)

With the Big Ten moving from a 24-game conference slate to a 30-game schedule last season, for some, this is the opening weekend of conference action. Rick Heller’s squad gets an extra week, and this weekend will be the final chance for the Hawkeyes to get everything in line before heading to Penn State next weekend. Duane Banks Field will play host to one of, if not the earliest home series in program history, with the OVC Lindenwood Lions coming to town for a three-game series. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, but from the Hawkeyes first against the OVC, with their most recent coming against Western Illinois last season.

The Lions are led by third-year head coach PJ Finigan, who previously spent time as an assistant coach at SIUE and Southern Illinois. Last season, Finigan guided Lindenwood to a 30-30 record, which was a 14-win improvement from the year prior. It is worth noting that they are 0-6 against Power 4 opponents since joining the DI level in 2023. The Lions got off to a 4-3 start this season, but have lost four of their last five, including dropping three of four to Northern Illinois last weekend. They dropped a midweek to Illinois last week and had this week’s midweek against Indiana State postponed due to inclement weather.

As for the Hawkeyes, they enter this week with an 8-4 record, coming off of a 1-2 weekend at the Frisco Classic. After dropping the weekend opener to Alabama, they bounced back with a win over Houston on Saturday. On Sunday, they pulled within 4-3 after trailing 19th-ranked Oregon State 4-0 but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Hawkeyes defeated Loras College 10-0 in a midweek on Wednesday afternoon.

Lindenwood Last 10 Games (4-6)

Feb 14 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: W 3-0, L 2-1 Feb 20-21 vs St Thomas: W 4-2, L 8-2, W 6-0 Feb 25 at Illinois: L 13-9 Feb 27-28 vs Northern Illinois: W 13-3, L 3-2, L 5-1, L 14-8

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Jaron Bleeker (Friday) – A big-time promotion for the sophomore, Jaron Bleeker will get the Friday start after consecutive weekends with impressive bullpen outings. In four appearances this season, Bleeker has a 1.54 ERA over 11.2 innings, including eight strikeouts to just two walks. Over the past two weeks, thrust into important relief spots, Bleeker has combined to allow one run on seven hits over 8.2 innings, including six strikeouts and zero walks. He has thrown 105-of-157 (66.9%) pitches for strikes this season.

RHP Logan Runde (Saturday) – The Hawkeyes breathed a huge sigh of relief when they found at the injury scare from Logan Runde was only going result in a start or two with a limited pitch count. After leaving his FAU start after just five batters, Logan was able to return to pitch against Houston this past weekend. In a limited start, Runde allowed two runs on four hits over 2.0 innings but did tally a pair of strikeouts. His command was still there, which was a good sign, throwing 21-of-33 (63.6%) pitches for strikes.

TBA (Sunday) – How the weekend plays out will determine who gets the start on Sunday in the series finale. Could it be Nick Terhaar again? Does Maddux Frese get the nod? Maybe it ends up being Tyler Guerin. If Bleeker and Runde deliver solid starts to begin the series, expect Maddux Frese to get the start. However, if Frese is forced into action earlier in the weekend, they could go to Guerin even though the plan is for him to come out of the bullpen.

LINDENWOOD LIONS PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Josh Newell (Friday) – This Lions pitching staff is much better than you’d expect from a middling OVC squad and is starts with ’25 OVC Pitcher of the Year Josh Newell who is expected to get the start in the series opener.

An award winning season a year ago, Newell finished with a 10-2 record and a 3.15 ERA over 97.0 innings pitched. This season, in three starts, Newell has posted a 2.81 ERA over 16.0 innings, including 10 strikeouts to three walks and 18 hits allowed. An extreme pitch to contact guy, just 20.1% of his outs recorded over the last year (and change) have come via the strikeout. He doesn’t give up free bases either, with a 5.3% free base rate over his last 475 batters faced. Last time out, against NIU, Newell allowed three runs on eight hits over 6.0 innings, with four strikeouts to one walk.

RHP Seth Benes (Saturday) – A transfer from Indiana, it appears the Lions may have gotten a portal steal with right-hander Seth Benes who wasn’t able to find a defined ole in his two seasons with the Hoosiers. Although he appeared in just 16 games at Indiana with a 11.25 ERA, he’s got good stuff with a fastball that touches 96 mph. In three starts, Benes has a 0.00 ERA over 21.0 innings, including 17 strikeouts to five walks and just ten hits allowed. The Hawkeyes will be by far the toughest lineup he has faced so far this season, but opponents are currently reaching base just 0.71 times per inning, with a .145 batting average. Last time out, against NIU, Benes tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, including five strikeouts to four walks, but just one hit allowed.

LHP Lucas Niemeyer (Sunday) – On Sunday, the expectation is for true freshman left-handed Lucas Niemeyer to be on the mound. He earned a starting role right out of the gates and will be making his third start of the season. Rated as the #7 LHP in Kentucky by Perfect Game, the Ballard High School product has looked like a pretty good pickup for the Lions. In three appearances, with two starts, Neimeyer has a 1.88 ERA over 14.1 innings, including 11 strikeouts to four walks and 12 hits allowed. Last time out, against NIU, Niemeyer allowed three runs, one earned on five hits over 4.0 innings, including five strikeouts to one walk.

FIVE LIONS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. DH Jake Radosevich – A former Lewis & Clark CC transfer, designated hitter Jake Radosevich was a ’24 NJCAA DII All-American for the Trailblazers. Last season, with the Lions, Radosevich slashed .292/.360/.495, with 63 hits, 14 doubles, ten home runs and 48 RBI’s over 54 starts. Although not an All-OVC selection, he recorded 17 multi-hit games, seven three-hit games and was tied for 11th in home runs. He’s off to a strong start this season, batting .350 in 12 starts, with 14 hits, three doubles, nine RBI’s and a team-high 13 walks/hbp for a .500 on-base percentage.

2. CF Kam Edwards – A Second Team All-OVC selection a year ago, outfielder Kam Edwards is one of four returning starters from last season. In 49 starts last season, Edwards slashed .326/.444/.472, with 63 hits, ten doubles, three triples, four home runs and 35 RBI’s. He also stole 14 bases. Edwards tallied 18 multi-hit games and was a tough out, posting a 17.2% walk/hbp rate to a 10.6% strikeout rate. He’s off to a quiet start this season, batting just .188 over 12 starts, although he does have three doubles, nine walks/hbp and eight stolen bases. Edwards has struck out 15 times in 58 plate appearances (25.9%).

3. 2B Will Geary – A true freshman out of Valley Park, Missouri, second baseman Will Geary has been quite the surprise early this season. An unranked recruit, Geary has started all 12 games, slashing .367/.436/.469, with a team-high 18 hits, three doubles and nine stolen bases. He has already tallied seven multi-hit games, including three games with three hits. Geary also has four multi-stolen base games.

4. C William Zareh – A transfer from Missouri State, catcher William Zareh didn’t see much time as a Bear but has been the Lions starter behind the plate in all 12 games. Last season, in limited action at MSU, Zareh batted just .171, with three of his six hits leaving the yard for home runs. In 12 starts this season, Zareh is slashing .256/.370/.419, with 11 hits, one double and two home runs, but has also reached base nine times via walk/hbp.

5. LHP Aaron Jungers – A senior left-handed pitcher, Aaron Jungers was the most heavily relied on bullpen arm two seasons ago but missed all of last season with an injury. In 21 appearances in ’24, Jungers posted a 4.54 ERA over 35.2 innings, including a reasonable 1.32 WHIP. This season, in a team-high four appearances, Jungers has a 0.79 ERA over 11.1 innings, including ten strikeouts to five walks and just six hits allowed.

FINAL THOUGHT

Set the over/under for the weekend at 2.5 wins. It’s going to look a bit different from a pitching standpoint this weekend, with various factors at play, but the staff has handled the adversity quite well. Since giving up 15 earned runs in the season opener to K-State, the Hawkeyes have a 4.50 ERA, which is pretty remarkable given how young, inexperienced and less than 100% they’ve been. It will be interesting to see how the Iowa offense fares against a pretty solid Lions rotation, but if they can get into the bullpen, it’s a group of Lindenwood relievers that has a 6.49 ERA over 43.0 innings. This is a must-win series if Iowa wants to stay on track with their regional hopes and if things go right on the pitching side, a sweep is possible.