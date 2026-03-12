Iowa Baseball Series Preview: Penn State

WEEKEND SERIES: VS PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (4-11)

With the Big Ten moving from a 24-game conference slate to a 30-game schedule last season, it means conference weekends start much earlier than they used to. Several ballclubs started last weekend, but the Hawkeyes had their bye week, taking two of three from Lindenwood. Now, it is officially time for Big Ten play, as Iowa will travel to State College for a three-game series with Penn State at Lubrano Park. The series opener will mark the 83rd all-time meeting between the two programs, with PSU holding a 42-40 lead. This will be the first time they have met since 2023, when they split a weather‑shortened two‑game series in State College.

The Nittany Lions are led by third-year head coach Mike Gambino, who was previously the head coach at Boston College for 13 seasons. In his first two seasons at PSU, Gambino guided the Nittany Lions to a 62-47 record, including a Big Ten Tournament runner-up finish and a Big Ten Tournament semifinal appearance last season. Things have not gone nearly as well this season. They enter this weekend with a 4-11 record and are currently riding a five-game losing streak. They were swept by Texas Tech last weekend and then dropped both games in a double midweek with Georgetown.

As for the Hawkeyes, they enter this weekend with an 11-5 record, coming off of a series win over Lindenwood in Iowa City. They split the first two games of the weekend, winning the opener 11-6, while they lost 4-3 on Saturday. The series finale took 10 innings, but Iowa came away a winner on a walk off sac fly by Joey Nerat. The Hawkeyes defeated St Thomas 7-2 in a midweek on Tuesday afternoon.

Penn State Last 10 Games (2-8)

Feb 21 at Richmond: L 4-3 Feb 27-Mar 1 vs Indiana State: L 8-5, L 2-1, W 9-8 (11) Mar 4 vs Saint John’s: 12-2 (7) Mar 6-8 at Texas Tech: L 15-7, L 21-6 (7), L 14-4 (7) Mar 10-11 at Georgetown: L 8-2, L 5-4

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Jaron Bleeker (Friday) – Sticking with what’s working, the coaching staff is going with sophomore Jaron Bleeker for his second consecutive Friday start. This one will have a bit more importance, as it will be their Big Ten opener. In five appearances, Bleeker has a 2.04 ERA over 17.2 innings, including 16 strikeouts to just three walks and 16 hits allowed. He’s been an elite strike thrower, with 67.2% of his 250 pitches going for strikes. Last time out against Lindenwood, Bleeker allowed two runs on five hits over 5.0 innings and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts.

RHP Logan Runde (Saturday) – Despite an injury scare that has limited him to 116 pitches over his last three starts (50.0 per start), FIU transfer Logan Runde has been consistently good. In four starts, Runde has a 3.29 ERA over 13.2 innings, including 15 strikeouts to just one walk and 15 hits allowed. He’s been a high-level strike thrower as well, with 65.0% of his 200 pitches going for strikes. Last time out against Lindenwood, Runde allowed two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings, including five strikeouts and zero walks.

TBA (Sunday) – It will be interesting to see what the coaching staff decides to do here. We’ve seen freshman Nick Terhaar, freshman Carter Wilcox and freshman Brady Ferguson all start in this spot. It’s also possible that Tyler Guerin and Maddux Frese are both still available once we get to Sunday. Last weekend against Lindenwood, it was Ferguson, Guerin and Frese all throwing, combining to allow nine runs on nine hits over 9.0 innings, including eight strikeouts to four walks.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Colin Fitzgerald (Friday) – A transfer from Maine, right-hander Colin Fitzgerald was a two-year starter for the Black Bears and has been the Nittany Lions Friday starter to begin this season. In four starts, Fitzgerald has a 6.75 ERA over 16.0 innings, including 21 strikeouts to nine walks and 22 hits allowed. He’s generally done a good job of limiting free bases going back to his time at Maine, but does give up hits, allowing 1.18 hits per inning for his career, including 1.38 hits per inning so far this season. Fitzgerald will be in the zone, with 63.0% of his 297 pitches going for strikes. Last time out against Texas Tech, he allowed six runs on five hits and walked two, lasting just 0.2 innings.

RHP Ben Hudson (Saturday) – A transfer from West Virginia, right-hander Ben Hudson was a bullpen arm for the Mountaineers as a true freshman last season. He posted a 3.95 ERA over 27.1 innings and 18 appearances at WVU. In four starts this season, Hudson has a 7.36 ERA over 18.1 innings, including 17 strikeouts to seven walks and 18 hits allowed. He gave up four earned runs over 16.2 innings in his first three starts (2.17 ERA), but had one of the most insane lines you’ll ever see in his start against Texas Tech. Hudson was tagged for 11 earned runs on seven hits and four free bases over just 1.2 innings. Against Indiana State the weekend prior, Hudson allowed just two runs on six hits over 7.2 innings, including seven strikeouts and just one walk.

RHP Isaiah Shayter (Sunday) – A true freshman out of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, right-hander Isaiah Shayter was rated as the #93 RHP in the country by Perfect Game. In four starts, Shayter has a 14.34 ERA over 10.2 innings, including eight strikeouts to 13 free bases and 20 hits allowed. It’s a bit of a surprise to see him back in the rotation having thrown just 58.1% of his 229 pitches for strikes, while posting a 3.04 WHIP. His best start came against Richmond, allowing two runs on four hits over 3.0 innings, including three strikeouts and zero walks.

FIVE NITTANY LIONS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. DH Michael Anderson – A transfer from Rhode Island/Arkansas, designated hitter Michael Anderson has swung it like he did during his two-year career with the Rams in the Atlantic 10. In 99 starts at URI, Anderson finished with 105 hits, 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 84 RBIs. He appeared in just four games at Arkansas last season. In 14 starts this season, Anderson is slashing .313/.476/.750, with 15 hits, seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Anderson has five multi-hit games and has hit a home run in six of 14 games, including two home run game against St John’s. He’s gotten on via the walk (8) and hit by pitch (7) for a .476 on-base percentage.

2. 2B Jayden Davis – A transfer from Vanderbilt, second baseman Jayden Davis started his career at Samford, before transferring to Vandy where he batted .315 as a sophomore. He appeared in 24 games, with 17 starts last season for the Commodores and opted to transfer to PSU. In 14 starts, Davis is slashing .328/.365/.500, with 19 hits, four doubles and two home runs. Leading the Nittany Lions in hits and batting average, Davis has tallied six multi-hit games, including a season-high three hits against Georgetown on Wednesday.

3. OF Jack Porter – A former transfer from John A. Logan College, outfielder Jack Porter was one of the top hitters for the Nittany Lions last season, batting .310, with 14 doubles and ten home runs. This season, in 13 starts, Porter is slashing .245/.321/.408, with 12 hits and five doubles. Although Porter is batting below .250, he’s put the ball in play in 80.4% of plate appearances and has a low 8.9% strikeout rate. That’s well below the 19.3% strikeout rate he had last season.

4. 3B Bryce Molinaro – A breakout star as a redshirt freshman for a PSU team that made the Big Ten Tournament final, third baseman Bryce Molinaro hasn’t been able to turn that into anything more, but he’s still a dangerous hitter. A .329 hitter as a redshirt freshman, Molinaro dropped to .267 last season, but hit 13 home runs and led the team with 61 RBIs. This season, in 15 starts, Molinaro is slashing .232/.348/.464, with 13 hits, four home runs and nine RBIs. He has six hits over his last seven games, including all four home runs.

5. RHP Kyle Emmons – A transfer from Towson, right-hander Kyle Emmons has been the only PSU bullpen arm to have any sort of success so far this season. Leading the way with seven appearances, Emmons has a 2.79 ERA over 9.2 innings, including seven strikeouts to four walks and six hits. In the series finale against Texas Tech this past weekend, Emmons tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, including one strikeout to one walk and just one hit allowed. He has thrown 60.5% of his 152 pitches for strikes.

FINAL THOUGHT

Set the over/under for the weekend at 1.5 wins, but if this was a real line, it would be juiced to the over. It feels like Penn State is playing well below their talent level, but it’s hard to look past a team 8.30 ERA and a 2.22 WHIP. In fact, that’s good (bad) for 260th and 289th in the country respectively. Offensively, the Nittany Lions are averaging 5.0 runs and 8.3 hits per game, which hasn’t been near enough to offset the struggles from the pitching staff. If the Iowa pitching staff can get another good start out of Bleeker and Runde, it will set them up for some options on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are the favorites to win the series, but if everything goes well, don’t rule out a sweep if PSU continues to struggle on the mound.