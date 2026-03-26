Iowa Baseball Series Preview: #1 UCLA Bruins

WEEKEND SERIES: VS #1 UCLA BRUINS (22-2)

When the Iowa Baseball team takes the field on Friday, it will be for their first home game in 17 days, and it will also be their Big Ten home opener. Back at Duane Banks Field after a seven-game road trip, this will be their toughest test of the season. For the first time in program history, the top-ranked team in the country will visit, with the UCLA Bruins coming to Banks for a three-game series. The series opener will mark just the 2nd all-time meeting between the two programs. Their only previous meeting came in last season’s Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, with UCLA earning a 9-3 win to advance to the championship game.

The Bruins are led by 22nd-year head coach John Savage, who has compiled a 746-567-3 record during his time in Westwood, including four College World Series and one College World Series Championship (2013). Last season, UCLA bounced back after a 19-33 year in ’24, with a 48-18 record, including a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the College World Series for the first time since their championship in 2013. The Bruins opened this season as the #1 ranked team in the country and have not fallen from that spot. They enter this weekend with a 22-2 overall record and a 9-0 mark in Big Ten play, while they have picked up wins over #6 Mississippi State, #21 Tennessee, #25 Texas A&M and a series win over TCU. On Tuesday night, the Bruins grabbed a 6-2 win over Loyola-Marymount to extend their winning streak to 16 games.

As for the Hawkeyes, they enter this weekend with an 15-8 record, coming off of a series where they dropped two of three to Michigan State in East Lansing. The offense struggled to begin the weekend, scoring just one run over the first 15 innings of the series, falling 2-0 on Friday and 15-5 in eight innings to begin a Saturday doubleheader. The Hawkeyes were able to salvage a win, taking the series finale 8-3, but it was still a disappointing result given MSU’s major offensive struggles going into the weekend. Iowa dominated Illinois State 11-0 on Tuesday in Normal for a really solid road midweek win.

UCLA Last 10 Games (10-0)

Mar 8 at Ohio State: W 10-7 Mar 10 vs UC Irvine: W 11-1 (7) Mar 13-15 vs Michigan: W 10-5, W 2-0, W 7-2 Mar 17 vs Pepperdine: W 5-4 Mar 20-22 vs Maryland: W 12-2 (7), W 8-3, W 14-4 (8) Mar 24 vs Loyola-Marymount: W 6-2

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Jaron Bleeker (Friday) – After his first rough outing of the season at Penn State, the question for sophomore Jaron Bleeker was how would he respond in his next start? Bleeker was able to reset mentally and delivered a strong start against MSU. He allowed two runs on six hits over 6.0 innings, including two strikeouts to one walk. Bleeker threw just 51.8% of his pitches for strikes against PSU, he threw 49-of-73 (67.1%) for strikes against the Spartans. On the season, Jaron has a 4.00 ERA over 27.0 innings, including 20 strikeouts to nine walks and 26 hits allowed.

RHP Logan Runde (Saturday) – The downfall for the Hawkeyes last weekend was their inability to take advantage of a good start by Bleeker, which proceeded Logan Runde’s worst outing of the season. Already trailing the series 1-0, Runde got hit around, allowing six runs, five earned on six hits over just 2.0 innings, including allowing three singles, a double, a triple and a three-run home run. MSU hitters attacked him early in at-bats, with the just 13 total pitches thrown in the six at-bats that resulted in hits. On the season, Runde has a 4.98 ERA over 21.2 innings, including 21 strikeouts to three walks and 23 hits allowed.

TBA (Sunday) – It’s another TBA for the Hawkeyes on Sunday, which should not come as a shock. They just haven’t found an arm to consistently give them a decent start in this spot. Last weekend against MSU, true freshman Kyle Alivo got the start, allowing two runs on three hits over 4.0 innings, including three strikeouts and three walks. Maddux Frese has done very well as the first man out of the bullpen on Sunday’s, so expect him to stay in that spot. If they get to Sunday without using Alivo, he pitched well enough to earn another start.

UCLA BRUINS PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

RHP Logan Reddemann (Friday) – A transfer from San Diego, the addition of right-hander Logan Reddemann seemed a bit unfair, as the Bruins were already set to return almost their entire pitching staff from last season. A First Team All-WCC selection a year ago, Reddemann has been advertised, going from being the Friday starter for the Toreros to the Bruins. In six starts, Logan has posted a 2.97 ERA over 33.1 innings, including 47 strikeouts to just seven free bases and 31 hits allowed. He’s averaging 5.2 innings per start and has 6+ strikeouts in every start, which is good for a 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Last time out against Maryland, Reddemann allowed two runs on eight hits over 6.0 innings, including seven strikeouts to just one walk.

RHP Michael Barnett (Saturday) – A veteran arm for the Bruins, right-hander Michael Barnett has appeared in 61 games, with 43 starts, now in his fourth year with the program. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors last season and has pitched out of the Saturday spot in the rotation this season. In six starts, Barnett has a 3.46 ERA over 26.0 innings, including 25 strikeouts to 15 free bases and 21 hits allowed. He’s had a couple of rough starts, going just 2.2 innings against Ohio State and just 3.0 innings against Maryland, giving up nine runs, seven earned in those two starts. On the flip side, in three starts against TCU, Texas A&M and Michigan, Barnett was elite, combining to allow just two runs on five hits over 15.0 innings.

TBA (Sunday) – It kind of comes as a surprise that Coach John Savage left the Sunday start as TBA, as junior right-hander Logan Stump has been the guy for the first six weeks. His ERA improved from 6.80 to 5.02 last season and has taken another step forward to start this year. In six starts, Stump has posted a 4.35 ERA over 20.2 innings, including 16 strikeouts to 14 free bases and 18 hits allowed. His free base rate (15.4%) being nearly the same as his strikeout rate (17.6%) isn’t ideal, but he’s been really strong as of late. In his last two starts, against Michigan and Maryland, Stump has allowed just two runs on five hits over 9.1 innings, including nine strikeouts to three free bases.

If for some reason the Bruins decide to go another way, true freshman right-hander Angel Cervantes would almost certainly be the guy. Drafted #50 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ’25 Draft, Cervantes passed up roughly $1.95 million to come to UCLA. He has appeared in eight games, with six midweek starts, posting a 6.06 ERA over 16.1 innings, including ten strikeouts to five free bases and 20 hits allowed.

SIX BRUINS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. SS Roch Cholowsky – The projected #1 pick (to the White Sox) in this year’s MLB Draft, shortstop Roch Cholowsky reached star status last season winning a pile of awards, including the Brooks Wallace Awards, D1Baseball POY, Big Ten POY and Big Ten DPOY. Now, Cholowsky is widely regarded as the best player in college baseball. A starter in all 24 games, Cholowsky is slashing .352/.475/.747, with 32 hits, six doubles, ten home runs, 31 RBI’s and a team-best 34 runs scored. He’s got just seven multi-hit games but has a hit in 21 of 24 and has reached base multiple times in 15 of 24 games. Cholowsky is also an elite on-base guy, reaching base via walk/hbp in 21.6% of at-bats, while he has a low 12.1% strikeout rate.

2. OF Will Gasparino – A transfer from Texas, outfielder Will Gasparino, similar to the Reddemann addition in the rotation, was an addition that the Bruins didn’t need, but got anyway. A double-digit doubles and home runs guy in each of his two seasons at Texas, Gasparino looks like he’s going to easily have the best year of his career. In 24 starts, he is slashing .337/.455/.791, with 29 hits, four doubles, a team-best 11 home runs and a team-best 37 RBI’s. The biggest difference has been limiting his strikeout rate from 29.1% at Texas to 17.6%, while his walk rate has gone from 9.9% to 19.1% this season. After red-hot start, Gasparino has cooled down, batting just .111 (3-for-27) over his last seven games.

3. 1B Mulivai Levu – It’d be hard to argue if you put first baseman Mulivai Levu higher on this list, but UCLA might be the only team in the country where a guy hitting nearly .400 makes sense this low. A Third Team All-American last season, Levu batted over .300, with double-digit doubles and home runs. This season, in 24 starts, Levu is slashing .384/.479/.616, with 38 hits, five doubles, six home runs and 29 RBI’s. He leads the team in hits, recording 12 multi-hit games, including in four of his last six. Levu also has the lowest strikeout rate of any of seven everyday starters, going down on strikes in just 12-of-117 (10.3%) plate appearances.

4. 3B Roman Martin – A Second Team All-Big Ten selection last season, third baseman Roman Martin was one of the keys to the Bruins CWS run last season, batting nearly .400 in the NCAA Tournament. This season, in 24 starts, Martin is slashing .348/.491/.494, with 31 hits, eight doubles and 24 RBI’s. He’s got 11 multi-hit games this season and is second on the team in walks/hbp (26). He reaches via free base in 22.6% of his at-bats, which is why he holds a team-best .491 on-base percentage.

5. OF Dean West – The leadoff hitter in the Bruins lineup, outfielder Dean West, when he’s going good, is one of the toughest leadoff hitters to get out in the entire country. He hit over .300 last season, while compiling 71 walks/hbp, reaching base 150 times in 66 games (2.27 per gm). In 24 starts, West is slashing .250/.444/.326, with 23 hits, four doubles and 26 runs scored. Although he hasn’t swung it well, the on-base percentage hasn’t been an issue, reaching base via walk/hbp in 25.8% of at-bats, while his strikeout rate is low as well (11.3%). West has multiple walks in four of his last six games and did have two multi-hit games in the Maryland series last weekend.

6. RHP Wylan Moss – The Bruins have a 3.32 team ERA, so there were several names worthy of being the highlighted bullpen arm. Sophomore right-hander Wylan Moss has been a cut above the rest, and all seven of his appearances have come on the weekend. A Big Ten All-Freshman selection last year, Moss has posted a 0.40 ERA over 22.1 innings, including 30 strikeouts to just eight free bases and 14 hits allowed. He will give some length out of the bullpen, recording 8+ outs in five of his seven outings. Moss has not allowed a run over his last three appearances, giving up just nine hits over 12.1 innings.

FINAL THOUGHT

Set the over/under for the weekend at 0.5 wins. I firmly believe that the Bruins are not only the most-talented team, but the best team in college baseball. They’ve handled business nicely in Big Ten play so far, outscoring opponents 93-30 over nine games. That’s, well, let’s just say that’s pretty good. There’s just not much reprieve facing the Bruins. As a team, they’re slashing .302/.439/.514, with 38 home runs and they don’t get themselves out with an impressive 14.8% team strikeout rate. On the mound, they don’t give up much, with a team 3.32 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP, while they average 10.46 strikeouts to 4.52 free bases per nine innings. If the Hawkeyes are able to get one win this weekend to end the Bruins undefeated start in Big Ten play it will be a job well done for Rick Heller’s squad.