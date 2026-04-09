Iowa Baseball Series Preview: #14 USC Trojans

WEEKEND SERIES: AT #14 USC TROJANS (27-7)

Even though it seems like the college baseball season just started, we’ve already reached the midway point of the Big Ten season. The top contenders are starting to separate themselves, while the conference race, up and down the standings is taking shape. This weekend, the Hawkeyes are set to travel out west for a three-game series with the 14th-ranked USC Trojans at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles. The series opener will mark the first ever meeting between the two programs. Iowa is 1-9 against the former Pac 12 schools that joined the Big Ten, including getting swept by #1 UCLA two weekends ago.

The Trojans are led by fourth-year head coach Andy Stankiewicz, who has compiled a 130-81-1 record during his time at the helm, including a 37-23 record last season. The Trojans made their first NCAA regional appearance since 2015. On track for their first 40-win season since 2005, USC got off to a 24-1 start, but are 4-6 over their last ten, including getting swept by #1 UCLA this past weekend. They swept Cal Poly in a four-game series and have three-game sweeps of Washington and Illinois in Big Ten play. On Tuesday, the Trojans fell to UC Santa Barbara 5-1 in a road midweek.

As for the Hawkeyes, they enter this weekend with an 18-12 record, coming off of a series win over rival Minnesota in Iowa City. After a disappointing 9-4 loss to the Gophers, the Iowa pitching staff bounced back in a big way, allowing the Hawkeyes to win 3-2 and 5-4 to close out the weekend. Iowa has now won 15 of the last 18 meetings against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes midweek contest at Milwaukee was postponed due to forecasted cold temperatures.

USC Last 10 Games (4-6)

Mar 22 vs Washington: W 14-4 (7) Mar 24 vs Oregon State: L 12-4 Mar 27-29 at Maryland: W 11-10, L 6-4, W 14-4 Mar 31 vs UC Santa Barbara: W 7-6 April 3-5 at UCLA: L 12-4, L 9-8, L 10-4 April 7 at UC Santa Barbara: L 5-1

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

***Coach Rick Heller has not officially announced a weekend rotation***

RHP Jaron Bleeker (Friday) – Aside from a strong 6.0 inning start out in East Lansing, it’s been a rough go for Jaron Bleeker over the last four weeks. After giving up just four runs over his first 13.2 innings (2.05 ERA), Bleeker has given up 18 runs over his last 15.1 innings (10.59 ERA), including allowing 1.44 hits per inning. Those recent numbers will not give the Hawkeyes any sort of chance on Friday night, but he doesn’t have to be perfect either. If he can get 15 outs and allow 3-4 runs or less, they’ll be in the game heading into the later innings. On the season, Bleeker has a 6.00 ERA over 33.0 innings, including 27 strikeouts to 12 walks and 38 hits allowed.

RHP Maddux Frese (Saturday) – Could the Southeastern CC transfer, Maddux Frese be the new Saturday starter for the Hawkeyes? After a couple of struggling starts from Runde, Rick Heller went with Frese in game two against Minnesota and he didn’t disappoint. He allowed two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings, including four strikeouts to two walks, throwing 66.7% of his 93 pitches for strikes. On the season, Frese has been the Hawkeyes best arm, posting a 2.78 ERA over 35.2 innings, including 24 strikeouts to nine walks and 29 hits allowed. After his start against the Gophers, Frese is back up to 65.0% strikes thrown for the season.

RHP Logan Runde (Sunday) – It was a rough two weeks for Logan Runde after he was seemingly back to health after an injury scare in the FAU series. He gave up five runs in 2.0 innings against MSU, before lasting just three batters against UCLA, getting pulled with bases loaded and no outs. Runde tossed a six up, six down bullpen stint against Bradley and then followed it up by besting Maddux Frese for the best start of the season. He allowed just one run on four hits over 7.0 innings, including five strikeouts to just one walk, throwing 68.8% of his 80 pitches for strikes. On the season, Runde has a 4.11 ERA over 30.2 innings, including 27 strikeouts to just six walks and 28 hits allowed. He’s just behind Frese with a 64.7% strike rate, but that jumps to 65.4% when you take out his 19-pitch UCLA start.

USC TROJANS PROJECTED STARTING ROTATION

LHP Mason Edwards (Friday) – One of the best starting pitchers in college baseball, junior left-hander Mason Edwards is well on his way to winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year for the Trojans. In eight starts, Edwards has posted a 1.20 ERA over 45.0 innings, which ranks fourth in the country amongst starting pitchers. He has tallied 79 strikeouts (15.8 K/9) to 24 walks and has given up just 18 hits, with opponents averaging just 0.40 hits per inning. Edwards has recorded 10+ strikeouts in six of his eight starts and has gone 5.0+ innings with zero or one run allowed in six starts. His free base rate has gone up from 10.2% to 14.8%, which is the highest of USC’s three starters. Last time out, against top-ranked UCLA, Edwards gave up four runs, three earned on seven hits over 4.2 innings, including five strikeouts to four walks.

RHP Grant Govel (Saturday) – As impressive as Edwards has been, the Trojans Saturday starter, sophomore right-hander Grant Govel has been the most improved pitcher on the staff. After posting a 7.95 ERA last season, Govel has made eight starts, with a 1.80 ERA over a team-high 50.0 innings. He’s allowed just ten earned runs, tallying 49 strikeouts to just five walks (!!) and 32 hits allowed, with opponents averaging 0.64 hits per inning. Govel has gone 6.0+ innings in seven of his eight starts and has given up multiple free bases just once back in his first start of the season against Pepperdine (2). His free base rate has dropped from 11.5% to just 3.7%. Last time out, against top-ranked UCLA, Govel allowed four runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings, including three strikeouts to zero walks.

RHP Andrew Johnson (Sunday) – An important member of the USC bullpen last season as a true freshman, right-hander Andrew Johnson has moved into the Trojans starting rotation this season. He posted 5.08 ERA in 22 appearances, including 56 strikeouts to 12 walks, averaging just over 3.0 innings per outing. This season, in eight starts, Johnson has a 3.98 ERA over 40.2 innings. He has tallied 42 strikeouts to 17 walks and 38 hits allowed, with opponents averaging 0.94 hits per inning. Johnson has given up a team-high seven home runs, with four of them coming against UCLA. Free bases haven’t been a huge issue, but his free base rate has gone up from 6.5% to 10.6%, including five free bases given up against Rice and Maryland. Last time out, against top-ranked UCLA, Johnson allowed seven runs on ten hits over 6.0 innings, including two strikeouts to one walk.

SIX TROJANS PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. 1B Adrian Lopez – A former Long Beach State transfer, first baseman Adrian Lopez batted .332 in 56 starts as a sophomore last season, including ranking third in the Big Ten in doubles (21). This season, in 34 games, with 33 starts, Lopez is slashing .312/.385/.512, with a team-high 39 hits, nine doubles, four home runs and 27 RBI’s. Generally batting three hole in the lineup, just ahead of his younger brother, Lopez has the second lowest strikeout rate (13.2%) amongst the regular starters. He comes into this series having tallied a hit in 11 of 12 games, batting .362 over that stretch, including six multi-hit games.

2. OF Kevin Takeuchi – In his third year as a starter for the Trojans, outfielder Kevin Takeuchi batted .289 as a true freshman but missed the second half of last season with a separated shoulder (28 starts). The only player to start all 34 games, Takeuchi is slashing .307/.384/.480, with 39 hits, ten doubles, three triples, two home runs and a team-high 28 RBI’s. After a 2-for-27 (.074) stretch, Takeuchi is 9-for-23 (.391) over his last six games, including three multi-hit games. He hasn’t been hitting for extra bases during his recent stretch, with just two extra base hits in his last 50 at-bats.

3. DH Augie Lopez – Then there’s the younger brother, designated hitter Augie Lopez. He earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors last season, batting .284 over 102 at-bats. This season, in 29 games, with 26 starts, Lopez is slashing .276/.345/.602, with 27 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs and 27 RBI’s. He’s got plenty of extra base hit potential, leading the team with a 59.3% extra base hit rate, but his 10.1% walk/hbp rate is second lowest out of 11 players with 50+ plate appearances. Lopez doesn’t have an egregious strikeout rate (21.1%), but his 0.48 walk-to-strikeout ratio is the worst on the team. He has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, including five multi-hit games.

4. 2B Abbrie Covarrubias – A Third Team All-Big Ten selection and an All-Corvallis Regional honoree last season as a sophomore, second baseman Abbrie Covarrubias is the Trojans leadoff hitter. In 32 starts, Covarrubias is slashing .286/.397/.405, with 36 hits, five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI’s. He also leads the team with 31 runs scored, has the third lowest strikeout rate (13.3%) in the starting lineup and is the only Trojan with double-digit stolen bases (14). Over his last seven games, Covarrubias is batting .333 and has a .455 on-base percentage, reaching base in 15 of his last 33 plate appearances.

5. C Isaac Cadena – A transfer from TCU, catcher Isaac Cadena isn’t one of the Trojans top hitters by average, but he knows how to get on base and that’s what makes him a name to watch. In 32 games, with 30 starts, Cadena is slashing .250/.411/.350, with 25 hits, eight doubles and 12 RBI’s. Although he’s seventh on the team in average and has a team-high 28 strikeouts, he leads the team with 28 walks/hbp. His 21.9% walk/hbp rate elevates him to the second on the team with a .411 on-base percentage. Cadena had a ten-game on-base streak snapped on Tuesday against UCSB.

6. RHP Adam Troy – A transfer from Pepperdine, redshirt junior right-hander Adam Troy has been a high-leverage arm and closer for the Trojans staff this year, after posting a 5.79 ERA with the Waves last season. In 17 appearances, Troy has a 3.86 ERA over 18.2 innings, including 21 strikeouts to nine walks and 16 hits allowed. He’s got nine saves this season, which leads the Big Ten. Troy has allowed a run in each of his last four outings, but those appearances have come against UCLA and UC Santa Barbara.

FINAL THOUGHT

Set the over/under for the weekend at 0.5 wins. It does feel like the Hawkeyes might be catching the Trojans at the right time, if there is one for a top 15 team in the country. They’ve lost six of their last nine and come into this weekend on a four-game losing streak. The pitching staff has given up 8.22 runs per game during that stretch, but the starting pitching has given up just 29.6% of the runs, so what Iowa can do in the first 3-5 innings of each game will be majorly important.

That being said, this weekend will totally rest on what happens on the mound for the Hawkeyes. They got really strong starts on back-to-back days to take the Minnesota series, but gave up 19, 14 and 9 in their three conference games prior to that. Iowa had a chance in the opener against UCLA ultimately falling 5-2, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth. How many times will they have a chance late this weekend?