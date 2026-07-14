Iowa Baseball set to hire Casey Day as pitching coach

It has been a revolving door at the pitching coach position for the Iowa Baseball program. When the first pitch of the 2027 season is delivered in February, it will be the fifth time in six years that the year begins with a new pitching coach. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Rick Heller has hired former player Casey Day to lead the staff next season. Day most recently was a rehab pitching coordinator in the Detroit Tigers organization but also spent a year as the pitching coach for Single-A Delmarva in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The move comes after it was reported that Wes Obermueller would not return to the staff after two seasons with the program.

Sources: @UIBaseball is hiring Casey Day as its new pitching coach, I'm told. Day spent time in the @Orioles system before most recently being a pitching coordinator in the @tigers organization. He replaces Wes Obermueller as the #Hawkeyes PC. #B1G



UPDATED CAROUSEL:… pic.twitter.com/xBmmMLDuki — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 14, 2026

Casey began his collegiate career at Kirkwood CC (’19-’20) before transferring to Wichita State (’21) and Iowa (’22). In his lone year with the Hawkeyes, Day appeared in eight games, posting a 3.18 ERA over 5.2 innings of work.

He spent one season as an assistant coach at Kirkwood CC (’23) before spending two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles organization. He was a development coach for the FCL Orioles (’24) in his first season and then spent one season as the pitching coach for the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds (’25). He most recently was with the Detroit Tigers working as their rehab pitching coordinator.

Day’s brother, Corbin, played collegiate baseball at Mount Mercy, and is the assistant hitting coach for the Miami Marlins and also spent time with the Minnesota Twins organization.

IOWA BASEBALL PITCHING STAFF RANKINGS (2022-2026)