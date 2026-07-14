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Iowa Baseball set to hire Casey Day as pitching coach

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Kyle Huesmann@HuesmannKyle
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It has been a revolving door at the pitching coach position for the Iowa Baseball program. When the first pitch of the 2027 season is delivered in February, it will be the fifth time in six years that the year begins with a new pitching coach. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Rick Heller has hired former player Casey Day to lead the staff next season. Day most recently was a rehab pitching coordinator in the Detroit Tigers organization but also spent a year as the pitching coach for Single-A Delmarva in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The move comes after it was reported that Wes Obermueller would not return to the staff after two seasons with the program.

Casey began his collegiate career at Kirkwood CC (’19-’20) before transferring to Wichita State (’21) and Iowa (’22). In his lone year with the Hawkeyes, Day appeared in eight games, posting a 3.18 ERA over 5.2 innings of work.

He spent one season as an assistant coach at Kirkwood CC (’23) before spending two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles organization. He was a development coach for the FCL Orioles (’24) in his first season and then spent one season as the pitching coach for the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds (’25). He most recently was with the Detroit Tigers working as their rehab pitching coordinator.

Day’s brother, Corbin, played collegiate baseball at Mount Mercy, and is the assistant hitting coach for the Miami Marlins and also spent time with the Minnesota Twins organization.

IOWA BASEBALL PITCHING STAFF RANKINGS (2022-2026)

PITCHING COACHYEARERAINNSO/9BB/9H/9BAA
Wes Obermueller20266.16 (#170)476.18.48 (#121)4.80 (#174)9.22 (#93).267
Sean Kenny20254.16 (#16)480.210.82 (#11)4.76 (#158)7.27 (#5).222
Sean McGrath20245.79 (#123)470.211.05 (#5)6.26 (#267)7.99 (#13).237
Sean McGrath20234.19 (#11)522.110.86 (#5)5.34 (#236)6.74 (#2).208
Robin Lund20223.71 (#4)489.111.20 (#3)4.69 (#182)6.88 (#2).210

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