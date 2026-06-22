Iowa Baseball Summer League Update

The college baseball season is complete, but that doesn’t mean we are completely devoid of baseball to keep up with. Summer ball is off and running with more than 20 Hawkeyes competing across four different leagues. From Cape Cod to the Appalachians and the Northwoods, Iowa’s roster is scattered across the country, logging innings, collecting at-bats, and getting in work before they return to campus in the fall. It’s an opportunity for everyone to continue to get better, while younger players get to see the field with some regularity for the first time in their collegiate careers. HawkeyeReport has compiled a list of all the players competing this summer, including some notes on the standouts through the first few weeks.

Cape Cod League (1)

RHP Kyle Alivo (Hyannis Harbor Hawks)

It may be fair to say that no returning player generated more excitement for next season than Kyle Alivo who recently announced that he will be back for his redshirt sophomore season with the Hawkeyes. After a UCL injury held him out as a true freshman, Alivo made his mark this past season, posting a team-best 3.48 ERA over 51.2 innings. That was good enough to earn himself a summer in the famed Cape Cod League with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. In recent years, Hawkeye pitchers have taken a big step forward after a summer in the Cape, with Adam Mazur, Cade Obermueller, and Aaron Savary all earning All‑Big Ten honors the following season. He’s made his presence known right away earning Cape Cod Pitcher of the Week honors, tossing 8.0 scoreless innings over two starts, including eight strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Iowa Baseball RHP Kyle Alivo has been named Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Week.



Tossed 8.0 scoreless over two starts, including eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed. pic.twitter.com/unNtw1kDR3 — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) June 22, 2026

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Northwoods League (11)

OF Brett White (St Cloud Rox)

The Hawkeyes outfield has some pieces to work with going into next season, but they don’t necessarily have that ‘must start’ player…yet. Could former Baylor transfer Brett White be someone that emerges? There’s a long way to go, but White is off to a good start with St Cloud, slashing .355/.500/.484 over 13 games.

RHP Beau Leisure (La Crosse Loggers)

It seemed like the coaching staff had designs on Beau Leisure being a go-to arm in the bullpen last season, but his appearances dwindled and went away down the stretch. Now, he’s trying to reset this offseason and get back into the conversation next season. In seven appearances for La Crosse, Leisure has a 0.96 ERA over 9.1 innings, including 13 strikeouts to four walks and six hits allowed.

RHP Nick Terhaar (Duluth Huskies)

Nick Terhaar arrived on campus last fall with very high hopes after putting together a strong summer in the Northwoods League, but it didn’t quite translate. He dealt with some injury setbacks and appeared in just ten games, finishing with a 7.59 ERA. In four starts with Duluth, Terhaar has a 2.08 ERA over 13.0 innings, while he has tallied 16 strikeouts. However, it’s the seven walks and five hit by pitches that have to get cleaned up. That being said, he’s faced 57 hitters and has given up just five hits.

RHP Brady Ferguson (St Cloud Rox)

If the Hawkeyes are going to be better on the mound next season, guys like Terhaar and Brady Ferguson will have to take steps forward as sophomores. Ferguson appeared in 14 games as a true freshman, but 24 free bases in 21.1 innings pitched. The control issues have remained so far this summer, giving up 17 free bases in 13.1 innings, but he’s still managed a 2.03 ERA, which means he is finding ways to pitch out of jams. That’s a good sign, but the next step is avoid the jams altogether.

C Max Burt (La Crosse Loggers)

3B Jaixen Frost (St Cloud Rox)

1B Sawyer Stein (Eau Claire Express)

LHP Brolan Frost (Madison Mallards)

LHP Carter Wilcox (Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders)

RHP Nick Heitman (Kenosha Kingfishers)

LHP John Henry Kohorst (Mankato Moondogs)

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Appalachian League (3)

C Carter Geffre (Kingsport Axmen)

Had Geffre been able to play a full season last year, there’s a good chance we would have been asking the same questions that were asked about Kyle Alivo. Will he stick around for another year? Instead, he was limited to just 20 games, but batted .318, with four doubles and four home runs. Because of his season-ending hand injury, Geffre got just 66 at-bats, so building up his experience, this summer and in games this fall, will be important. He’s batting just .182 in nine games for Kingsport, but at-bats are more important than production right now. We’ve seen what he can do.

SS Garrett Luett (Kingsport Axmen)

The incoming freshman class was thought to be headlined by pitchers Kaleb LaFavor and Ryan Stedman, and it still is, but infielder Garrett Luett has made quite the impression in the Appalachian League. In 14 games, Luett is slashing .417/.545/.688, with 20 hits, eight doubles and one home run. It seems unlikely that the Hawkeyes won’t make an infield addition or two in the portal, but the early indications are that Luett may have a say in how the middle infield plays out.

OF Luke Manderson (Kingsport Axmen)

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Prospect League (6)

OF Jaylen Ziegler (Clinton Lumberkings)

Another outfielder for the Hawkeyes that is a good piece, but not quite at the level of ‘must start’ at this point, Jaylen Ziegler has swung it well for Clinton after starting 26 games this past season. In 17 games, Ziegler is slashing .386/.568/.474, with 22 hits, five doubles and 24 stolen bases. He’s a good defender, can play all three outfield positions and his speed can cause issues for opponents on the bases. Ziegler batted .287 last year but struck out in 31.0% of his at-bats.

INF/RHP Tate Slagle (Burlington Bees)

As a true freshman, Tate Slagle got a bit of run out of the bullpen, appearing in 15 games with a 6.94 ERA. He’s been a starter for the Burlington Bees, making four starts, posting a 3.38 ERA over 16.0 innings, including 16 strikeouts to ten walks and 15 hits allowed. He could be lumped in with guys like Terhaar, Ferguson, Leisure and some others. If the Iowa pitching staff is going to improve, they’ll need a couple of those guys to take steps forward.

OF Ben Toft (Clinton Lumberkings)

OF Trevor Vande Hey (Clinton Lumberkings)

RHP Ty Mikkelsen (Burlington Bees)

C Milo Kelley (Burlington Bees)