Ben McCollum previews Nebraska

The tough games just keep coming in the Big Ten for the Iowa men’s basketball team. This time it’s the biggest surprise in the conference, Nebraska, who has just three losses this season. Their leading scorer is Pryce Sandfort, who spent his first three years of college basketball at Iowa.

On Monday, the Iowa media met via Zoom with Ben McCollum and he previewed the game against Nebraska and how impressed he has been with the Huskers this year. In particular the play of center Rienk Mast and the shooting of Sandfort. He also talks about a couple of Iowa players who have been dealing with injuries and how he handles players who might be falling into a slump. Plus he discusses a potential change to the starting lineup to help jump start the offense.