Live from the NCAA Tournament in Tampa

The Iowa men’s basketball team has arrived in Tampa. They will begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening when the 9th seeded Hawkeyes will face the 8th seed, Clemson at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

On Thursday it’s meet the media day for the Iowa basketball team. They will be speaking to the media at the arena, as will head coach Ben McCollum prior to their game against the Tigers. We will have full coverage and news and notes from their after visit with the media, along with everything McCollum has to say about the game. Along with that, we have some notes from what McCollum’s good friend and Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland had to say about the Iowa head coach today.

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