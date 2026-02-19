Iowa begins postseason run with NCAA Region V qualifier

It’s officially here, folks – the postseason has arrived for the top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

This Friday/Saturday in Indianola, the journey toward a national title (team and individual) begins for 10 women donning Black & Gold singlets.

Next month’s inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships may represent the ultimate stage. But in order to get there, they’ve got to qualify first.

That’s what this weekend is all about for the Hawkeyes.

They’ll be among 15 teams competing in Region V – one of six such regional tournaments being hosted around the country over the next few days.

And for each of the 10 wrestlers in the Iowa lineup the charge is simple: finish in the top three to punch your ticket to nationals.

As for who those 10 Hawkeyes will be, here’s the lineup head coach Clarissa Chun is rolling with:

It all starts tomorrow 💥



NCAA Region V Seeds ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gMvLseE5g4 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 19, 2026

Of (major) note is the absence of top-ranked 138-pounder Skye Realin.

Realin – a senior – saw last season cut short by injury. And while we’ve yet to hear an official reason for her latest absence, she had been banged up a bit since the New Year.

Whatever the reason, she’s been dealt with a cruel twist of fate once again.

In her place will be junior Lilly Luft – who’s not all that unfamiliar with the situation she finds herself in.

Two years ago, Luft stepped in for injured title contender Nanea Estrella and placed fifth to earn Iowa critical team points toward its national championship victory. We’ll see if a similar story plays out this postseason.

Meanwhile, Nyla Valencia will be in Iowa’s lineup despite an injury scare two weeks ago at the “For Her Duals.”

The rest of Iowa’s entries are no big surprise – though several Hawkeyes were pushed for their spots all season long.

Format facts and figures

As compared to last year’s final edition of the NCWWC (National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships) era, the 2026 NCAA format is a significant departure.

In many ways, I’d argue the changes are worse for the sport, too.

(But that’s a conversation for another day.)

The regional qualifier format is similar to seasons past, but this year only the top three placers from each weight class will advance to NCAAs.

Previously, the top four would qualify. Combined with the fact that the number of regionals has been reduced from eight to six and a total of 180 wrestlers will now qualify for the national tournament – down from 320 in 2025.

Also of note: teams may only enter 10 wrestlers in the postseason, whereas in years past the number was 15 – allowing for double entries at up to five weight classes.

This year’s regionals have also (perplexingly) been stretched into two-day events as opposed to one. They’ll wrestle through the quarterfinals on Day 1 and finish the remainder of the tournament on Day 2.

So yeah, lots to learn about this ‘exciting’ new format!

How to watch

February 20-21 (Fri/Sat) – @ NCAA Region V Championships

Location: Indianola, IA (Simpson College – Cowles Fieldhouse)

Time: 11:00 a.m. (CT) start both days

TV/streaming: live on FloWrestling (subscription required)

For fans who can’t make it to Indianola for either/both days of action, FloWrestling will be your streaming home.

If you can make the trek to Cowles Fieldhouse, tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for seniors and children aged five and up.

I’ll also have boots on the ground covering things from start to finish throughout the regional. So, whether it’s on social media or via written recaps on the website, I hope you’ll tune in however you can.

Meet the competition

Aside from nine Hawkeyes, as many as 14 other (top-10) ranked wrestlers from the latest NCAA Coaches Poll could be present.

Those wrestlers come from a collection of six other ranked teams in Region V:

#9 Quincy (IL), #11 Wartburg (IA), #15 Simpson (IA), #18 Augustana (IL), #23 Wisconsin-Stevens Point, #25 Dubuque (IA)

Meanwhile, the rest of field is comprised of athletes from Augsburg (MN), Buena Vista (IA), Carthage (WI), Central (IA), Cornell (IA), Luther (IA), Upper Iowa, and Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Of the 10 weight classes, the only one Iowa will not be favored to win is 124 pounds.

That designation goes to #3 Xochitl Mota-Pettis (Quincy).

Mota-Pettis – a 2023 US Open champion – only recently joined the collegiate fray. And at 25 years old, she possesses a degree of talent/experience which could very well make her the national title favorite at this weight.

Iowa’s Cali Leng (ranked eighth) will have a tall task in front of her if/when they meet in the bracket.

Keep an eye on – Hawkeye health

It goes without saying that health is the most critical component to any team’s postseason aspirations. But while disaster could strike at any moment (see Skye Realin), Iowa enters this postseason with several other question marks.

How healthy is Nyla Valencia after her recent injury? Things sure didn’t look/sound great when it happened, but perhaps (read: hopefully) the immediate scare was far worse than the ultimate damage.

And what about Brianna Gonzalez?

A presumptive title contender, the junior has wrestled just eight matches during an abbreviated/interrupted season. In two of those, Gonzalez took unexpected losses – the latest against an opponent whom she teched three separate times a year ago.

Further up the weight class chain, one wonders about Lilly Luft – herself an injury replacement at 138.

Luft was hampered by injuries last season and hasn’t been the busiest competitor in 2025-26 either – wrestling just 18 matches.

Her latest outing – at the Grand View Open – was also cut short after she’d bonus’d her way to the semifinals.

I don’t have confirmation as to why that was the case, but it provides another lingering question, nonetheless.

And finally, how is Kennedy Blades?

Two weeks ago, the Iowa superstar medically forfeited her last match – a bronze medal bout at the Zagreb Open – while competing overseas. Two days later, she did not compete for Iowa at the “For Her Duals” as originally intended.

All four of these athletes are obviously healthy enough to have made the postseason roster. But there’s a very real chance Iowa is going to need them at their very best if it wants to win a third-consecutive national title in March.

This weekend should provide a nice litmus test as to their respective status(es).

Keep an eye on – a deep field at 103 pounds

No weight class in Indianola may feature more ranked wrestlers than 103 pounds – which could have four all by itself.

Second-ranked Val Solorio is still a big favorite for the Hawkeyes, but a semifinal/final combination of the following is intriguing:

#5 Trinity Pendergrass (Quincy)

#7 Chloe Sheffield (Wartburg)

#8 Alexis Winecke (Wisconsin-Stevens Point)

Solorio defeated Pendergrass, 9-2, at the Grand View Open two weeks ago.

Keep an eye on – postseason debuts

The aforementioned Solorio is among four Iowa women making their postseason debut for the Hawkeyes.

Fourth-ranked 110-pounder Nyla Valencia has missed each of the past two seasons due to ACL injuries.

And at 131, Karlee Brooks (also ranked fourth) looks to build upon her 29-4 record from a strong sophomore campaign to date.

Meanwhile, Katja Osteen is no stranger to the postseason – albeit wearing a different team’s singlet.

Osteen – ranked #2 at 207 pounds – was a two-time All-American for Simon Fraser (2022-23) before transferring to Iowa.

Now, in her senior season, the undefeated (18-0) heavyweight will try to reach the very top of the podium – this time representing the Hawkeyes.

Short time

We’ve spent the last 3.5 months waiting for this moment and now it’s finally here.

Welcome to the NCAA women’s college wrestling postseason.

Thanks to everyone out there for following along up until this point – and I hope all of you (and more) will continue on the journey with me from now through March.